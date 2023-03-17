Main picView gallery

Hanna 2 155 N. SANTA CRUZ AVE.

155 N. SANTA CRUZ AVE.

Los Gatos, CA 95030

SIGNATURE DISHES

Crispy Rolls

Crispy Rolls

$14.95

Rice Paper, Chicken, Shrimp, Taro, Carrot, Mushroom, Glass Noodle, Lettuce, Pickles, Nuoc Cham

Saigon Chicken Wings

Saigon Chicken Wings

$16.50

Crispy Chicken Wings Glazed with Spicy Fish Sauce, Green Onion, Pickles

Pomelo Salad

$15.95

Pomelo, Cucumber, Red Cabbage, Carrot, Basil, Shredded Chicken, Peanuts, Shallots, House Vinaigrette

Salmon Cigars

$14.95

Wonton wrappers, nori, salmon, soy vinaigrette

Roasted Beet Salad

$14.95

Tamarind Ribs

$16.95

Pad Vietnam

$18.95

Hainan Chicken

$18.95

Saigon Steak & Fries

$24.95

Crab Noodles

$28.95

Curry Noodles

$22.95

BANH MI SANDWICHES

Cilantro, Cucumber, Pickled Carrots, Jalapeno, Sriracha Aioli, Baked Vietnamese Baguette
Banh Mi Sandwich

Banh Mi Sandwich

$11.95

Cilantro, Cucumber, Pickled Carrots, Jalapeno, Sriracha Aioli, Baked Vietnamese Baguette

CLASSIC BOWLS

Beef Pho

Beef Pho

$18.95

Rice Noodle, Brisket, Tenderloin, Savory Beef Broth, Scallion, Onion, Cilantro

Chicken Pho

Chicken Pho

$17.95

Rice Noodle, Chicken, Savory Chicken Broth, Scallion, Onion, Cilantro, Crispy Shallot

Vegetable Pho

$17.95

Rice Noodle, Organic Tofu, Steamed Vegetables, Vegetable Broth, Scallion, Onion, Cilantro (Vegan)

Tonkotsu Pork Ramen

Tonkotsu Pork Ramen

$18.50

Ramen Noodles, Pork Belly, Tonkotsu Pork Broth, Bok Choy, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Corn, Soft-Boiled Egg, Scallions, Nori

Wonton Noodle Soup

$17.50

Egg Noodle, Chicken & Shrimp Wontons, Bokchoy, Snow Peas, Mushroom, Scallion, Onion, Crispy Shallots

WINE

Master Gao Apple-Plum Wine

$18.00

Bordeaux Blanc, Chateau Ducasse 2021 BTG

$13.00

Grenache Blanc, Stephen Ross BTG

$14.00

Chardonnay, Dutton Estate 'Kyndall's Reserve' BTG

$16.00

Riesling, Wittmann Trocken 2021 BTG

$16.00

Pinot Noir, Birichino 'St. Georges' BTG

$14.00

Syrah, Margerum 2021 BTG

$16.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Martin Ranch 'JD Hurley' BTG

$14.00

Brut, Lambert de Seyssel 'Petit Royal' BTG

$16.00

Brut Rose, Domaine Rosier 'Cuvée Ma Maison' BTG

$12.00

Rose, Trinquevedel 2021 BTG

$15.00

Bordeaux Blanc, Château Ducasse 2021 Bottle

$50.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Daniel Chotard 2021 Bottle

$65.00

Chardonnay, Dutton Estate 'Kyndall's Reserve' Bottle

$54.00

Grenache Blanc, Stephen Ross 'Paragon Vineyard' 2021 Bottle

$54.00

Riesling, Wittmann (Trocken) 2021 Bottle

$62.00

Dry Gewürztraminer, Husch 2021 Bottle

$36.00

Pinot Noir, Birichino 'St. Georges' 2020 Bottle

$62.00

Pinot Noir, Foxen 2018, Santa Maria Valley, CA Bottle

$50.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Martin Ranch 'JD Hurley' 2018 Bottle

$54.00

Côtes du Rhone, Château de Montfaucon "La Côte" 2019 Bottle

$46.00

Syrah, Margerum 2021, Santa Barbara County, CA Bottle

$62.00

Brut Rosé, Domaine Rosier 'Cuvée Ma Maison' NV Bottle

$50.00

Brut, Lambert de Seyssel 'Petit Royal' NV Bottle

$62.00

BEER

Young Master Jade Scorpion Pils

Young Master Jade Scorpion Pils

$10.00

5.1% (Hong Kong) Pilsner brewed with green peppercorn

Kizakura Matcha IPA

Kizakura Matcha IPA

$12.00

Kizakura Lucky Cat

$12.00

Schilling Grapefruit Cider

$8.00

Maine Beer Co. IPA

$10.00

Hitachino Nest Yuzu Lager

$12.00

SAKE

Yaeman Tsukiakari Junmai Nigori

$18.00

Ohyama Big Mountain Tokubetsu Junmai

$22.00

Wakatake 'Demon Slayer' Junmai Daiginjo

$85.00

SPECIALTY DRINKS

Jasmine Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.00

Jasmine tea, brown sugar syrup, whole milk *Boba is not included and is an optional add-on.

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Thai tea, brown sugar syrup, whole milk

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00

Uji matcha, brown sugar syrup, whole milk

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.00

Vietnamese coffee & condensed milk

Iced Ube Latte

Iced Ube Latte

$6.00

Vietnamese Coffee, Ube Coconut Cream, Condensed Milk

Soda Chanh

$6.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Lychee Black Milk Tea

$5.00
Mexican Coca-Cola

Mexican Coca-Cola

$5.00
Diet Coca-Cola

Diet Coca-Cola

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$7.00
VOSS Natural Water

VOSS Natural Water

$7.00

Fentimans Rose Lemonade

$5.00

Fentimans English Elderflower

$5.00

SIDES

Jasmine White Rice

$2.00

Turmeric Rice

$4.00

Side of Nuoc Cham

$1.00

Side of Soy Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side of Broth (24oz)

$8.00

DESSERTS

Pandan Waffle

Pandan Waffle

$12.00 Out of stock

Vietnamese-Style Waffle Made Fresh to Order with Pandan and Coconut Milk. Make it a Super Stack!* *4 Pandan Mini Waffles, Whipped Cream, Ube Coconut Sauce, Fresh Berries (Pictured Here)

Lemongrass Sorbet

$10.00

Matcha Bread Pudding

$10.00

Pandan Waffle Only (Plain)

$6.00

TAKE-OUT ONLY

Include Utensils

All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

155 N. SANTA CRUZ AVE., Los Gatos, CA 95030

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

