Hannah Smoke Q House

206 Reviews

$$

4808 Government Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Order Again

Popular Items

Double Meat Combo
Triple Meat Combo
Brisket Platter

Appetizers

Brisket Fries

$11.00+

Wings

$10.00+

Quesadillas

$8.50+

Pulled Pork& Pepperjack Eggrolls

$7.00

Giant Pepperjack Stuffed Boudin Balls

$6.50

Boudin Eggrolls

$7.00

Rocket Shrimp

$11.00

Loaded BBQ Smoked Potato

$8.00

Please choose brisket or pulled pork or chicken in the special instructions

Chili Cheese fries

$10.00

Brisket Gouda Mac

$14.00

Southwest Chicken Eggrolls

$7.00Out of stock

Southwest Chicken Quesadilla

$8.50Out of stock

Smoked Platters

Boneless Chicken Platter

$13.00
Baby Back Ribs Platter

Baby Back Ribs Platter

$17.00

(5) Bones brushed with our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Served with (2) homemade sides of your choice and garlic toast.

Bone in Chicken Platter

$10.00+
Brisket Platter

Brisket Platter

$16.00

(8 oz.) Portion of our smoked brisket. Served with (2) homemade sides of your choice and garlic toast.

Smoked Wings Platter

Smoked Wings Platter

$12.00

(3) Full smoked wings served with (2) homemade sides of your choice and garlic toast.

Pulled Pork Platter

Pulled Pork Platter

$14.00

(8 oz.) Portion of our smoked pulled pork. Served with (2) homemade sides of your choice and garlic toast.

Smoked Sausage Platter

Smoked Sausage Platter

$12.00

(8 oz.) Portion of our smoked sausage. Served with (2) homemade sides of your choice and garlic toast.

Smoked Turkey Breast Platter

$14.00
Double Meat Combo

Double Meat Combo

$16.00

Your choice of protein and (2) sides. Served with garlic bread.

Triple Meat Combo

Triple Meat Combo

$18.00

Your choice of (4 oz.) protein or (3) rib bones. Served with (2) of our homemade sides and garlic bread.

3 Sides + Toast

3 Sides + Toast

$11.90

Melts & Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$9.00

Sliced brisket with melted cheddar and sweet bbq sauce

Chopped Beef Sandwich

$8.00

Chopped beef with sweet bbq sauce on a bun

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Served with smoked Gouda and slaw.

Pit Sand

$11.00

Brisket, pulled pork, sausage, slaw and cheddar on a bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Served with pepper jack cheese and slaw.

Smoked Turkey Melt

Smoked Turkey Melt

$8.00

Pepper jack cheese, your choice of coleslaw or lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Sausage on bun

$8.00

Smoked Sausage Poboy

$7.00+

Fried Catfish Poboy

$9.00+

Dressed with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

Fried Shrimp Poboy

$9.00+

Dressed with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

Grilled Shrimp Poboy

$10.00+

Grilled shrimp grilled onions grilled mushrooms pepper jack cheese mayo lettuce tomatoes

BBQ Rocket Poboy

$10.00+

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$10.00
Smoked meat loaf sandwich

Smoked meat loaf sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Homemade smoked meatloaf with a sweet heat drizzle topped with our Cajun slaw on a fresh baked bun!

Homemade Sides

Cajun Slaw

Cajun Slaw

$3.00+
Pulled Pork & Beans

Pulled Pork & Beans

$3.00+

Mac

$3.00+
Creamy Cheese Grits

Creamy Cheese Grits

$3.00+
Braised Mustard Greens

Braised Mustard Greens

$3.00+

Southern Corn Pudding

$3.00+
Loaded Potato Salad

Loaded Potato Salad

$3.00+
Curly Q Fries

Curly Q Fries

$3.00+
Steamed Broccoli

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00+
Sweet Potato Casserole

Sweet Potato Casserole

$3.00+
Garlic Toast

Garlic Toast

$0.84
Braised Mustard Greens

Braised Mustard Greens

$3.00+

Southern Classics

BBQ Jambalaya

$11.00
BBQ Spaghetti

BBQ Spaghetti

$11.00

Tomato-based sauce infused with Hannah Q sauce.

Pork Roast with Rice & Gravy

Pork Roast with Rice & Gravy

$11.00

Fork tender, perfectly seasoned pork roast with rice and gravy. Served with garlic toast.

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$11.00

Golden fried, boneless white-meat chicken served over loaded mashed potatoes and topped with house gravy.

Red Beans & Rice with Smoke Sausage

Red Beans & Rice with Smoke Sausage

$11.00

Served with garlic toast

Smothered Hamburger Steak

$11.00

Chicken Tenders (3) Platter

$10.00

Chicken Tenders (4) Platter

$12.00

Fried Shrimp and Catfish

$17.00

Fried Catfish Platter

$16.00

7 strips with Curley q’s garlic toast and a side of your choice

Fried Shrimp Platter

$16.00

Steak Burgers

Hannah Q Single Burger

$8.00

6 oz. burger topped with Hannah sauce lettuce and tomato

Hannah Q Double Burger

$10.00

Two 6 oz. burgers topped with Hannah sauce lettuce and tomatoes

Hannah Q Triple Burger

$12.00Out of stock

Hannah Q Quad Burger

$13.50Out of stock

Carnivore Burger

$11.00

6 oz burger topped with brisket pulled pork cheddar cheese and bbq sauce

Rocket Burger

$11.00

6oz burger topped with bbq rocket shrimp pepper jack cheese lettuce tomatoes and rocket sauce

Soups & Salads

Big BBQ Salad

$12.00

Choice of protein with tomatoes, red onion, cheddar, bacon, croutons

Buffalo Salad

Buffalo Salad

$11.00

Buffalo chicken, celery, carrots, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Side Salad

$4.00
Soup & Salad Special

Soup & Salad Special

$8.50

Your favorite bowl of soup and a side salad with dressing of your choice.

Desserts

Hannah Banana Pudding

Hannah Banana Pudding

$6.00
Mississippi Mud Pie

Mississippi Mud Pie

$6.00

Oreos, vanilla creme cheese custard, and chocolate pudding.

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Homemade bread pudding topped with our homemade caramel sauce.

Kids Meals

Kids Pulled Pork & Q's

Kids Pulled Pork & Q's

$6.50
Kids Brisket Sandwich & Q's

Kids Brisket Sandwich & Q's

$6.50
Kid Chicken Tenders & Q's

Kid Chicken Tenders & Q's

$6.50
Kid Burger & Q's

Kid Burger & Q's

$6.50
Kid Cheeseburger & Q's

Kid Cheeseburger & Q's

$7.50

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Powerade Berry Blast

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cup w/ice

$0.50

Fanta Strawberry

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Pulled Pork and Boneless Chicken Tailgate

4-6 person bbq sampler

$65.00

1 pound of our pulled pork 1 pound of our smoked chicken 2 quarts of any sides of your choice and 8 garlic toast Perfect for a family of 4-6 people!

10-12 person bbq sampler

$104.00

2 pound of our pulled pork 2 pound of our smoked chicken 3 quarts of sides of your choice and 16 garlic toast Perfect for a family or group of 10-12 people!

Smoked Wings Tailgate

15 Smoked Wings and 8 Toast

$70.00

25 Smoked Wings and 16 Toast

$110.00

Hannah Q Rub

Hannah Q Rub

$6.99
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4808 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Directions

Hannah Q Smokehouse image
Banner pic
Hannah Q Smokehouse image

