Hannah Smoke Q House
206 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4808 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Serop's Express - Mid City / Jefferson Hwy
4.8 • 381
720 Jefferson Hwy Baton Rouge, LA 70806
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Baton Rouge
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Bluebonnet @ Jefferson
4.4 • 3,297
4245 Bluebonnet Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70809
View restaurant
More near Baton Rouge