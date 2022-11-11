Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hannah Q

359 Reviews

$$

17097 Airline Hwy

#201

Prairieville, LA 70769

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Meat Platter Combo
3 Meat Platter Combo
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Starters

Boudin Egg Rolls

Boudin Egg Rolls

$7.00
Brisket Fries

Brisket Fries

$8.50+

18 hour smoked brisket, seasoned curly fries, house-made BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar and fresh chopped scallions

Brisket Quesadillas

Brisket Quesadillas

$9.00

18 hour smoked brisket and sharp cheddar grilled on a flour tortilla, served with sour cream

Giant Pepper Jack Stuffed Boudin Balls (2)

Giant Pepper Jack Stuffed Boudin Balls (2)

$6.50

In-house boudin stuffed with pepper jack cheese, breaded and deep fried

Loaded BBQ Smoked Potato

Loaded BBQ Smoked Potato

$8.00

Cheddar, Sour Cream, Chives with your choice of Brisket, Pulled Pork, or Smoked Chicken

Pulled Pork & Pepper Jack Egg Rolls

Pulled Pork & Pepper Jack Egg Rolls

$7.00

House smoked pulled pork tossed with shredded pepper jack cheese rolled into a crispy wrapper and deep fried

Smoked Buffalo Wings

Smoked Buffalo Wings

$10.00+

House smoked wings, plain or tossed in buffalo

Pulled Pork Quesadillas

Pulled Pork Quesadillas

$9.00

Pulled pork, cheddar, and sweet sauce served with side of sour cream.

Pulled Chicken Quesadilla

Pulled Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Pulled chicken, cheddar, and sweet sauce.

Triple Smokehouse Quesadilla

Triple Smokehouse Quesadilla

$13.00

Brisket, pulled pork, and chicken with cheddar, Monterey Jack, and sweet BBQ sauce.

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

Our seasoned curly fries topped with brisket chili and Gouda cheese sauce.

BBQ Rocket shrimp

BBQ Rocket shrimp

$11.00

(½ lb.) Gulf shrimp lightly fried and tossed in our spicy aioli.

Pulled Pork Fries

$10.00

Boneless Chicken Fries

$10.00

Brisket Mac And Cheese

$14.00

Smoked Platters

Boneless Smoked Chicken Platter

Boneless Smoked Chicken Platter

$13.00

House rub and smoked low and slow til tender

Baby Back Ribs Platter

Baby Back Ribs Platter

$17.00

(5) Bones brushed with our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Served with garlic toast and your choice of (2) homemade sides.

Bone-in Smoked Chicken Platter

Bone-in Smoked Chicken Platter

$10.00+

House rub and smoked low and slow til tender

Brisket Platter

Brisket Platter

$16.00

(8 oz.) Portion of our smoked brisket. Served with garlic toast and your choice of (2) homemade sides.

Smoked Wings Platter

Smoked Wings Platter

$10.00

House rubbed, smoked, then flash fried

Pulled Pork Platter

Pulled Pork Platter

$14.00

(8 oz.) Portion of our smoked pulled pork. Served with garlic toast and your choice of (2) homemade sides.

Smoked Sausage Platter

Smoked Sausage Platter

$12.00

(8 oz.) Portion of our smoked sausage. Served with garlic toast and your choice of (2) homemade sides.

Smoked Turkey Breast Platter

Smoked Turkey Breast Platter

$14.00

House rubbed, smoked, then flash fried, served with garlic bread and your choice of (2) sides.

2 Meat Platter Combo

2 Meat Platter Combo

$16.00

Selection includes Pulled Pork, Sausage, Baby Back Ribs, Smoked Wings, 1/4 Chicken, Brisket, Smoked Turkey Breast, or Smoked Chicken

3 Meat Platter Combo

3 Meat Platter Combo

$18.00

Selection includes Pulled Pork, Sausage, Baby Back Ribs, Smoked Wings, 1/4 Chicken, Brisket, Smoked Turkey Breast, or Smoked Chicken

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$10.00+

Slow smoked, fall of the bone ribs basted with our signature BBQ sauce

3 Sides + Toast

3 Sides + Toast

$11.90

Garlic toast served with your choice of (3) homemade sides.

Melts & Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$9.00

Slow smoked brisket, bbq sauce, and cheddar

Chopped Beef Sandwich

Chopped Beef Sandwich

$8.00

House smoked chopped brisket on a fresh baked bun

Pit Sand

Pit Sand

$11.00

Brisket, pulled pork, sausage, Cajun slaw, and bbq sauce served on a fresh baked bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Slow cooked pulled pork, pepperjack cheese, bbq sauce, and Cajun slaw

Smoked Turkey Melt

Smoked Turkey Melt

$8.00

Sliced with pepperjack cheese and your choice of coleslaw or lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Sausage on bun

$8.00
Smoked Sausage Poboy

Smoked Sausage Poboy

$7.00+

Smoked sausage served fresh baked poboy bread

Fried Catfish Poboy

Fried Catfish Poboy

$9.00+

Fried Gulf Shrimp, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes

Fried Shrimp Poboy

Fried Shrimp Poboy

$9.00+

Fried Gulf Shrimp, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes

Grilled Shrimp Poboy

Grilled Shrimp Poboy

$10.00+

Dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, mushrooms, and pepper jack cheese.

BBQ Rocket Poboy

BBQ Rocket Poboy

$10.00+

Lightly breaded gulf shrimp tossed in our spicy rocket sauce served with lettuce, tomatoes, and house made bbq sauce

Smoked Chicken melt

Smoked Chicken melt

$8.00

Served with smoked Gouda and slaw.

Grilled Cheese w/Brisket

$10.00

Southern Classics

BBQ Jambalaya

BBQ Jambalaya

$11.00

All of our smoked BBQ served with garlic toast and your choice of side.

BBQ Spaghetti

BBQ Spaghetti

$11.00

Tomato-based sauce infused with Hannah Q sauce. Served with garlic toast and your choice of side.

Pork Roast with Rice & Gravy

Pork Roast with Rice & Gravy

$11.00

Fork tender, perfectly seasoned pork roast with rice and gravy. Served with garlic toast and your choice of side.

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$11.00

Golden fried, boneless white-meat chicken served over loaded mashed potatoes with house gravy. Served with garlic toast and your choice of side.

Red Beans & Rice with Smoke Sausage

Red Beans & Rice with Smoke Sausage

$11.00

Served with garlic toast and your choice of side.

Smothered Hamburger Steak

$10.00
Fried Chicken Tenders (3) Platter

Fried Chicken Tenders (3) Platter

$9.00

(3 pc.) Served with your choice of side and garlic toast.

Fried Shrimp and Catfish

Fried Shrimp and Catfish

$17.00Out of stock

Served with fries, your choice of side, and garlic toast.

Fried Catfish Platter

Fried Catfish Platter

$16.00Out of stock
Fried Shrimp Platter

Fried Shrimp Platter

$16.00

Served with fries, your choice of side, and garlic toast.

Steak Burgers

Steak Burgers
Hannah Q Single Burger

Hannah Q Single Burger

$8.00

A 6oz of our fresh ground in-house blend topped with our sweet and tangy Hannah Q sauce, lettuce and tomatoes on a soft fresh baked bun

Hannah Q Double Burger

Hannah Q Double Burger

$10.00

Two 6oz of our fresh ground in-house blend topped with our sweet and tangy Hannah Q sauce, lettuce and tomatoes on a soft fresh baked bun

Hannah Q Triple Burger

Hannah Q Triple Burger

$12.00

Three (¼ lb.) house-ground patties topped with Hannah sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes.

Hannah Q Quad Burger

Hannah Q Quad Burger

$14.00

Four (¼ lb.) house-ground patties topped with Hannah sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes.

Carnivore Burger

Carnivore Burger

$11.00

(6 oz.) Burger with smoked brisket, pulled pork, cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce.

Rocket Burger

Rocket Burger

$11.00

(6 oz.) Burger topped with BBQ rocket shrimp, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and rocket sauce.

Soups & Salads

Big BBQ Salad

Big BBQ Salad

$12.00

Romaine, iceberg, carrot, red cabbage shreds, cucumber, diced tomato, red onion, croutons, cheddar, crumbled bacon, and (¼ lb.) your choice of Hannah Q smoked protein.

Buffalo Salad

Buffalo Salad

$11.00

Buffalo chicken, celery, carrots, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

Lettuce, carrots, purple cabbage, red onion, cucumber, and croutons.

Smoked Brisket Chili

Smoked Brisket Chili

$6.00+

A hearty Texas style chili served with lots of chopped brisket topped with diced red onions and cheddar

Desserts

Hannah Banana Pudding

Hannah Banana Pudding

$6.00
Mississippi Mud Pie

Mississippi Mud Pie

$6.00

Oreo, vanilla cream cheese custard, and chocolate pudding.

Bread Pudding & Caramel Sauce

Bread Pudding & Caramel Sauce

$6.00

Homemade bread pudding topped with homemade caramel sauce.

Homemade Sides

Cajun Slaw

Cajun Slaw

$3.00+
Pulled Pork & Beans

Pulled Pork & Beans

$3.00+
Smoked Gouda Mac

Smoked Gouda Mac

$3.00+
Creamy Cheese Grits

Creamy Cheese Grits

$3.00+
Braised Mustard Greens

Braised Mustard Greens

$3.00+
Southern Corn Pudding

Southern Corn Pudding

$3.00+
Loaded Potato Salad

Loaded Potato Salad

$3.00+
Seasoned Curly Q's

Seasoned Curly Q's

$3.00+
Steamed Broccoli

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00+
Sweet Potato Casserole

Sweet Potato Casserole

$3.00+
Garlic Toast

Garlic Toast

$0.84

Kids Meals

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich & Q's

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich & Q's

$6.50
Kids Brisket Sandwich & Q's

Kids Brisket Sandwich & Q's

$6.50
Kids Chicken Tenders & Q's

Kids Chicken Tenders & Q's

$6.50
Kids Burger & Q's

Kids Burger & Q's

$6.50
Kids Cheeseburger & Q's

Kids Cheeseburger & Q's

$7.50
Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich & Q's

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich & Q's

$6.50

Bev-Fountain

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50
Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade

$2.50
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.50
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.50
1/2 & 1/2

1/2 & 1/2

$2.50
Water

Water

Fountain Drink

$2.50

1/2 And 1/2 Tea

$2.50

Domestic Beer

Budweiser

Budweiser

$3.50
Bud Light

Bud Light

$3.50
Coors light

Coors light

$3.50
Yuengling

Yuengling

$3.50
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$3.50
Miller lite

Miller lite

$3.50

White Claw

$3.50

Import Beer

Blue moon

Blue moon

$4.50
Canebrake

Canebrake

$4.50
Ghost Machine

Ghost Machine

$5.00
Corona

Corona

$4.50

Bud Light Platinum

$4.50

Samuel Adams

$4.50

#1. 4-6 Person BBQ sampler

#1. 4-6 person BBQ sampler

$65.00

#2. 10-12 Person BBQ Platter

#2. 10-12 Person BBQ Platter

$104.00

#3. 4-6 Person Wing Platter

#3. 4-6 Person Wing Platter

$70.00

#4. 10-12 Wing Platter sampler

#4. 10-12 Person Wing platter

$110.00

Add 1 piece of catfish

Add 1 piece of catfish

$1.50

Add 1 piece of shrimp

Add 1 piece of shrimp

$1.50

Add 1 piece of rocket shrimp

Add 1 piece of rocket shrimp

$1.75

Add 1/4 white chicken

Add 1/4 white chicken

$6.50

Add 1/4 dark chicken

Add 1/4 dark chicken

$6.50

Add 1 burger patty

Add 1 burger patty

$2.00

Add 1 chicken tender

Add 1 chicken tender

$2.00

half chicken

Half chicken

$9.00

whole chicken

Whole chicken

$15.00
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Taste the best rated BBQ Ribs in the south at Hannah Q Smokehouse. You will love our menu and the variety of housemade BBQ Sauces! Try our melts, smoked platters, steak burgers, fried chicken, homemade sides, and our housemade desserts.

17097 Airline Hwy, #201, Prairieville, LA 70769

