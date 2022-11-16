  • Home
  • /
  • Smithville
  • /
  • Hannah Jean's Kitchen - Smithville, GA - 127 Stanton Drive
A map showing the location of Hannah Jean's Kitchen - Smithville, GA 127 Stanton DriveView gallery

Hannah Jean's Kitchen - Smithville, GA 127 Stanton Drive

review star

No reviews yet

127 Stanton Drive

Smithville, GA 31787

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

BLT
Fried Zucchini

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks 6

$5.99

Fried Zucchini

$5.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip w Toast Points

$7.99

Rib Pieces 1/2 lb

$6.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.99

Grouper Fingers/3

$6.99

Grouper Fingers/5

$9.99

Fried Green Beans (App)

$5.99

Loaded Tater Tots

$5.99

Loaded French Fries

$5.99

Appetizer Platter

$12.99

Chef Appetizer of the Day

$8.99

Corn Nuggets

$5.99

Main

Hamburger

$4.99

Double Cheeseburger

$7.99

Hot Dog

$1.75

Slaw Dog

$2.25

Chili Dog

$2.75

BLT

$5.99

BBQ Sandwich

$5.99

Chicken Tenders/3

$7.99
Chicken Tenders/5

Chicken Tenders/5

$9.99

Wings

$1.75

Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

Chicken Sandwich Combo w side and drink

$10.99

Hot Ham & Cheese

$4.99

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Pasta

$8.99

Fried Chicken 2 pieces with 2 sides & roll

$11.99

BBQ Platter 2 sides bread and drink

$9.99

BBQ Sandwich w fries

$5.99

Pork Chop Sandwich w fries

$5.99

Hot Dog Sandwich

$5.99

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Pork Chop Sandwich

$5.00

BBQ Sandwich

$5.00

Deep South Burger

$8.99

Patty Melt

$4.99

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$7.99

3 Chili or Slaw Dog

$5.00

Platter Special

Hamburger Steak w two sides & roll

$12.99

Pork Cubed Steak w two sides & roll

$12.99

Pork Chop Platter w 2 sides,roll and drink

$11.99

3 Hot Dogs with fries & drink

$8.99

Hamburger with side and drink

$8.99

Double Hamburger with side and drink

$10.99

Veggie Plate 4 sides

$8.99

Meat & Veggie Plate 1-meat and 2 veggie

$6.99

8 pc chicken 2 sides and rolls

$21.99

16 pc chicken 2 sides and rolls

$44.99

Sides

French Fries

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Baked Beans

$2.99

Onion Rings

$2.99Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Fried Green Beans Side

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes with gravy

$2.99

rice with gravy

$2.99

corn nuggets

$2.99

veggie of day

$2.99

side of day

$2.99

fried squash

$2.99

chili cheese fries or tots

$3.99

tater tots

$2.99

chips

$1.75

Salad

Garden Salad Side

$4.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

All the good stuff salad with drink

$13.50

Olive Garden Dupe Side Salad

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad with Drink

$12.00

Grace Meals

Medium Family Pan

$38.00

Small Family Pan

$30.00

Individual Meal

$10.00

large family pan

$55.00

Kids Menu

Corn Dog w fries & drink

$4.99

Mac N Cheese w fries and drink

$4.99

Cheeseburger with fries and drink

$7.99

Grilled Cheese with fries and drink

$5.99

6 corndog nuggets with fries and drink

$6.99

Wraps/Scoops

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

BLT Club Wrap

$10.99

Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap

$10.99

Build your own Wrap

$10.99

Daily Specials

$9.99 Special

$9.99

$12.99 Special

$12.99

$5.00 Sandwich

$5.00

$10.99 Special

$10.99

$13.99 Sunday Lunch

$13.99

$3.00 Dessert

$3.00

$1.50 Wing Special

$1.50

3 Veggie Plate

$8.99

4 Veggie Plate

$10.99

Drinks

Tea

$1.99+

Canned Coke

$1.00

Canned Sprite

$1.00

Canned Coke Zero

$1.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Canned Sunkist

$1.00

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Cup of Ice

$0.35+

Tea (Copy)

$1.99+

coffee

$1.50

hot chocolate

$1.25

orange juice

$1.75

apple juice

$1.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy an meal made from the heart!

Location

127 Stanton Drive, Smithville, GA 31787

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

El Maya Mexican Restaurant - 1561 US Highway 19 S
orange starNo Reviews
1561 US Highway 19 S Leesburg, GA 31763
View restaurantnext
Austin's Firegrill and Oyster Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2817 Old Dawson Rd Albany, GA 31707
View restaurantnext
Daphne Lodge Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2502 W GA 280 HWY Cordele, GA 31015
View restaurantnext
7even Bar & Grille - 104 North Washington Street
orange star4.2 • 6
104 North Washington street Albany, GA 31701
View restaurantnext
Bianca's - 2401 Dawson Rd. Suite T-1
orange starNo Reviews
2401 Dawson Rd. Suite T-1 Albany, GA 31707
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Albany, GA
orange star4.6 • 1,462
2818 Old Dawson Rd Albany, GA 31707
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Smithville
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Moultrie
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Warner Robins
review star
No reviews yet
Fortson
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Macon
review star
Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)
Thomasville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Dothan
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Opelika
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston