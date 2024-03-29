Hannyatou
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Hannyatou is Fremont's local 21+ sake bar and sake retail shop. A sister bar to Kamonegi.
1060 N 39th St, Seattle, WA 98103
