Pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Hanover House Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

Subs

Hanover House Sub
Hanover House Sub
$7.75

Ham, salami, pepperoni, creamy Italian dressing, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives, lettuce and sliced Roma tomatoes.

Ham and Cheese Sub
$7.75

Ham, creamy Italian dressing, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives, lettuce and sliced Roma tomatoes.

Philly Cheese Steak Sub
$7.75

Steak, onion, green peppers, mayo and cheese.

BLT Sub
$7.75

Bacon, lettuce, diced Roma tomatoes and mayo.

Pizza Sub
Pizza Sub
$7.75

Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives and pizza sauce.

Meatball Sub
$7.75

Meatballs, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives and pizza sauce.

Salads

Small Salad
Small Salad
$4.50
Large Salad
$7.25

Wings

6 Wings
$7.50
12 Wings
$11.00
25 Wings
$20.00

Stromboli

Build Your Own Stromboli

All-The-Way Stromboli

Hanover House Stromboli

Meatball Stromboli

Meat Lovers Stromboli

Veggie Stromboli

Garlic Bread

Drinks

2 Liters
$3.75
20oz Singles
$2.75
Boylan Soda Glass Bottles
$2.75

Side of Sauce/Dressing

BBQ Sauce
$0.50
Buffalo Sauce
$0.50
Creamy Italian Dressing
$0.50
Franks Red Hot Sauce
$0.50
French Dressing
$1.00
Garlic Sauce
$0.50
Mayo
$0.50
Pizza Sauce
$0.50
Ranch Dressing
$0.50