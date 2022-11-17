Hans & Harry's Bakery 5080 Bonita Rd,Ste B2

Muffin

Banana Nut - Banana Walnut flavored topped w/ brown sugar streusel Blueberry - Vanilla muffin filled w/ blueberry jam in the center topped w/ streusel and blueberries Bran - Bran flavored mussin topped w/ oats Chocolate Chip - Vanilla muffin mixed w/ semi sweet chocolate chips topped w/ streusel & more mini choco. chips Coconut Choco Chip - Coconut flavored mixed w/ mini choco chips & topped w/ toasted coconut flakes Orange Cran - Orange flavor w/ cranberries & orange zest. Topped w/ streusel and cranberries. Rasp Cream Cheese - Vanilla muffin filled w/ cream cheese and raspberry jam topped w/ streusel and rasp jam swirl. Apple Cinnamon - Vanilla muffin w/ apple filling in teh center topped w/ apple slices and streusel. Pumpkin Walnut - Pumpkin flavored muffin w/ cream cheese filling in the center topped w/ walnuts.