Hans & Harry's Bakery 5080 Bonita Rd,Ste B2
5080 Bonita Rd,Ste B2
Bonita, CA 91902
Strudels
Fresh Fruit Strudel
Sugared puff pastry topped with Bavarian cream and freshly cut strawberries, apricots, kiwis, and blueberries finished w/ clear glaze
Apple (Baked) Strudel
A baked puff pastry filled with apple filling, top lightly dusted with snow sugar.
Black Forest Strudel
Sugared puff pastry layered with chocolate ganache, chocolate Bavarian cream, cherry pie filling and Kirsh cream, top decorated with dark chocolate shavings, maraschino cherries & lightly dusted with snow powder.
Mocha Strudel
Sugared puff pastry layered with chocolate ganache, Bavarian & mocha cream, top drizzled with chocolate plus sugared almonds sprinkled on top
Napolean Strudel
Sugared puff pastry layered with raspberry spread Bavarian and whipped cream, top garnished with white chocolate shavings fresh strawberry pieces
Tropical Strudel
Sugared puff pastry layered with raspberry, lemon, and apricot jam topped with an orange flavored Bavarian cream, top decorated with whipped cream, shredded coconut assorted fruit pieces.
#0
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
?
Congratulation
Feliz Cumpleanos
HB Gold
HB Multi Color
Ombre Blue/Pink
Ombre Pink/Purple
Twist Gold
Twist Multi Color
Twist Silver
WC - Small Square
WC - Medium Round
WC - Large Banner
Congratulations
HB Dark Choc Oval
Feliz Cumpleanos
HB Cupcake
HB Script
Breakfast Pastries
Almond Croissant
Plain croissant filled & baked with almond flavored butter mixture and sliced almond topping. Top lightly dusted with snow sugar.
Apple Bavarian Pocket
Danish (an enriched dough) filled with an apple pie filling and Bavarian cream. Top lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
Apple D'Lish
Puff pastry filled & baked with an almond flavored butter and sliced apples.
Apple Turnover
Sugar coated puff pastry triangles baked with an apple filling.
Bear Claw
Danish filled with a marzipan mixture, baked and topped with sliced almonds, lightly dusted with snow powder.
Bonita Bun
A sweet bun filled with cinnamon-sugar smear, baked with a sticky pecan caramel topping.
Butter Croissant
A crescent shaped flaky pastry made from layered yeast-leavened dough.
Cinnamon Roll
Sweet roll filled with cinnamon and sugar smear, topped with thick cream cheese icing.
Coffee Cake (Small)
Apple Almond Crumb - Pineapple slices w/ maraschino cherries baked till caramelized over a Vanilla Cake Apple Caramel Crumb - Pineapple slices w/ maraschino cherries baked till caramelized over a Vanilla Cake Raspberry - Pineapple slices w/ maraschino cherries baked till caramelized over a Vanilla Cake
Danish (Breakfast)
Cheese - Enriched, laminated sweet pastry with cream cheese filling and dollop of raspberry jam. Cherry Bavarian - Enriched, laminated sweet pastry ,topped with Bavarian cream and cherry filling. Drizzled with sugar icing. Fruit - Enriched, laminated sweet pastry filled with strawberry, blueberry, or apricot. Drizzled with sugar icing.
Muffin
Banana Nut - Banana Walnut flavored topped w/ brown sugar streusel Blueberry - Vanilla muffin filled w/ blueberry jam in the center topped w/ streusel and blueberries Bran - Bran flavored mussin topped w/ oats Chocolate Chip - Vanilla muffin mixed w/ semi sweet chocolate chips topped w/ streusel & more mini choco. chips Coconut Choco Chip - Coconut flavored mixed w/ mini choco chips & topped w/ toasted coconut flakes Orange Cran - Orange flavor w/ cranberries & orange zest. Topped w/ streusel and cranberries. Rasp Cream Cheese - Vanilla muffin filled w/ cream cheese and raspberry jam topped w/ streusel and rasp jam swirl. Apple Cinnamon - Vanilla muffin w/ apple filling in teh center topped w/ apple slices and streusel. Pumpkin Walnut - Pumpkin flavored muffin w/ cream cheese filling in the center topped w/ walnuts.
Nutella Pocket
Danish (an enriched dough) filled with Nutella and Bavarian cream. Top lightly with drizzled chocolate, sliced almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Raisin Custard Roll
Cinnamon roll smeared with Bavarian, cinnamon-sugar mixture & raisins. Drizzled with a white icing glaze.
Scone
Slightly sweetened biscuit-like cake made with buttermilk
Walnut Cinnamon Twist
Danish (laminated enriched pastry) filled with cinnamon, sugar, and crushed walnut mixture. Drizzled with sugar icing.
Large Desserts
8" Almond Tart
Apple - Cookie base baked with raspberry spread, marzipan, sliced apples. Apricot - Cookie base baked with apricot spread, marzipan, apricot halves, and cinnamon sugar mixture.
8" Pineapple Upside Down
Pineapple slices w/ maraschino cherries baked till caramelized over a Vanilla Cake
9" Fresh Fruit Shell
9” round sugar-coated puff pastry, coated with a thin layer of chocolate ganache, topped with Bavarian cream, freshly cut strawberries, peaches, kiwi, apricot, and blueberry w/ clear glaze.
Fresh Fruit Crown
10” vanilla sponge cake topped with a thin layer of chocolate, decorated with whole and chopped strawberries, kiwis, peaches & blueberries w/ apricot glaze
Tres Leches Cake
Vanilla chiffon sponge soaked heavily in three types of milk (evaporated milk, condensed milk & heavy cream), topped with Bavarian cream.
Individual Desserts & Pastries
Apple Tart
Soft cookie crust with baked apple filling, topped with streusel and dusted with powdered sugar.
BlackForest Slice
Chocolate chiffon cake filled with dark chocolate mousse, cherry filling, and Kirsch mousse. Iced with whipped cream and coated in dark chocolate shavings, topped w/ ½ maraschino cherry.
Brownie
Chocolate brownie topped with ganache, drizzled with white chocolate and chopped walnuts.
Cannoli
Chocolate dipped Cannoli shell filled with Ricotta cream cheese. Topped with sugared almonds and dusted with powdered sugar.
Caramel Walnut Torte
Soft cookie crust filled with caramel walnut mixture. Dusted with powdered sugar.
Carrot Cupcake
Cheesecake Slice
Rich and Creamy New York Style Cheesecake with a graham cracker crust.
Chocolate Croissant
Croissant dipped in chocolate and filled with Bavarian cream, dusted with powdered sugar.
Chocolate Eclair
Pate Choux pastry (light airy pastry) filled with a Bavarian Cream, top dipped with chocolate ganache.
Chocolate Flourless
Rich, dense, fudgy cake, dipped in chocolate ganache, topped with whipped cream and choc shavings
Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar
Peanut butter bar sandwiched with creamy peanut butter, half dipped in milk chocolate.
Chocolate Pecan Slice
Classic pecan pie recipe with added mini chocolate chips throughout. May request chocolate drizzle over top.
Chocolate Truffle Slice
Chocolate cake filled with whipped chocolate ganache and iced in chocolate ganache.
Cupcake
Vanilla sponge cake dipped in dark or white chocolate. Decorated with sprinkles, buttercream rosette, and plastic happy face.
Fresh Fruit Croissant
Croissant filled with Bavarian cream, strawberries, and peaches. Dusted with powdered sugar.
Fresh Fruit Danish
Enriched laminated sweet pastry topped with Bavarian cream, strawberries, apricot and blueberry.
Fresh Fruit Tarts
A sweet pastry crust filled with Bavarian cream, topped with strawberries, kiwi, apricot, and blackberry.
Key Lime Tart
A sweet pastry crust filled with Key Lime curd. Topped with whipped cream, strawberry, and blackberry.
Lemon Bar
Shortbread cookie crust with a baked lemon custard, dusted with powdered sugar.
Lemon Meringue Cup
vanilla sponge cake layered w/ a layer of lemon cream and a layer of lemon curd topped w/ toasted meringue
Parfait Cups
A no-bake cheesecake with a graham cracker crust topped with a strawberry gelee, white chocolate shavings & whipped cream.
Pineapple Upside Down (Small)
Pineapple slices w/ maraschino cherries baked till caramelized over a Vanilla Cake.
Pumpkin Tart
Velvety smooth pumpkin filling baked in a sweet and salty pie crust topped w/ whipped cream and cinnamon chocolate pieces.
Strawberry Mousse Slice
Vanilla chiffon sponge filled with strawberry mousse, iced in whipped cream, decorated with broken white chocolate shavings. Dusted with powdered sugar, whipped cream rosette and strawberry half
Strawberry Shortcake
Vanilla sponge cake topped with Bavarian cream, strawberries, and whipped cream & choc. piece
Strudel Square
Sugar coated puff pastry square, Topped with Bavarian cream, freshly cut strawberries, apricot, kiwi, and blueberry.
Sunnyside Up
Sugar coated puff pastry with baked Bavarian cream, topped with strawberries.
Tiramisu Cup
Tiramisu in a cup.
Tres Leche Cup
Vanilla cake soaked in three kinds of sweet milk. Topped with Bavarian cream, dollop of whipped cream, and strawberry.
White Chocolate Raspberry Slice
Vanilla chiffon sponge with a thin spread of raspberry jam, filled with white chocolate mousse, topped with white chocolate ganache and milk chocolate drizzle.
GF: Marble Cake Slice
Cookies & Bars
2 Bar Package
coconut bar and/or fruit bar packs
Almond Cinnamon Stick
Puff pastry smeared with a ground almond, cinnamon-sugar mixture, top lightly dusted with snow sugar.
Coconut Bars
A dark chewy bar with shredded coconut, flavored with our very own spices
Fruit Bars
A dark chewy bar with raisins, and flavored with our very own spices
Gingerbread Boys
Gourmet Cookies
Happy Face Cookie
Butter cookie w/ fudge icing happy face.
Lady Fingers
Dry sponge cake cookie usually dipped in coffee or used to make a tiramisu cake.
Pig Ears(Palmier)
Puff pastry rolled thinly in granulated sugar and baked until crisp.
Rondos
1. sweet butter cookie sandwich between an almond past filling topped w/ almond slices. 2. Two short bread cookies filled w/ almond paste topped w/ almond slices