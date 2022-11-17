  • Home
Hans & Harry's Bakery 5080 Bonita Rd,Ste B2

5080 Bonita Rd,Ste B2

Bonita, CA 91902

Order Again

Strudels

Fresh Fruit Strudel

Fresh Fruit Strudel

$30.99

Sugared puff pastry topped with Bavarian cream and freshly cut strawberries, apricots, kiwis, and blueberries finished w/ clear glaze

Apple (Baked) Strudel

Apple (Baked) Strudel

$33.50

A baked puff pastry filled with apple filling, top lightly dusted with snow sugar.

Black Forest Strudel

Black Forest Strudel

$32.99

Sugared puff pastry layered with chocolate ganache, chocolate Bavarian cream, cherry pie filling and Kirsh cream, top decorated with dark chocolate shavings, maraschino cherries &amp; lightly dusted with snow powder.

Mocha Strudel

Mocha Strudel

$32.99

Sugared puff pastry layered with chocolate ganache, Bavarian & mocha cream, top drizzled with chocolate plus sugared almonds sprinkled on top

Napolean Strudel

Napolean Strudel

$32.00

Sugared puff pastry layered with raspberry spread Bavarian and whipped cream, top garnished with white chocolate shavings fresh strawberry pieces

Tropical Strudel

Tropical Strudel

$32.00

Sugared puff pastry layered with raspberry, lemon, and apricot jam topped with an orange flavored Bavarian cream, top decorated with whipped cream, shredded coconut assorted fruit pieces.

Breakfast Pastries

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$3.75

Plain croissant filled &amp; baked with almond flavored butter mixture and sliced almond topping. Top lightly dusted with snow sugar.

Apple Bavarian Pocket

Apple Bavarian Pocket

$2.95

Danish (an enriched dough) filled with an apple pie filling and Bavarian cream. Top lightly dusted with powdered sugar.

Apple D'Lish

Apple D'Lish

$2.75

Puff pastry filled &amp; baked with an almond flavored butter and sliced apples.

Apple Turnover

Apple Turnover

$3.50

Sugar coated puff pastry triangles baked with an apple filling.

Bear Claw

Bear Claw

$3.10

Danish filled with a marzipan mixture, baked and topped with sliced almonds, lightly dusted with snow powder.

Bonita Bun

Bonita Bun

$3.00

A sweet bun filled with cinnamon-sugar smear, baked with a sticky pecan caramel topping.

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$3.00

A crescent shaped flaky pastry made from layered yeast-leavened dough.

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Sweet roll filled with cinnamon and sugar smear, topped with thick cream cheese icing.

Coffee Cake (Small)

Coffee Cake (Small)

Apple Almond Crumb - Pineapple slices w/ maraschino cherries baked till caramelized over a Vanilla Cake Apple Caramel Crumb - Pineapple slices w/ maraschino cherries baked till caramelized over a Vanilla Cake Raspberry - Pineapple slices w/ maraschino cherries baked till caramelized over a Vanilla Cake

Danish (Breakfast)

Danish (Breakfast)

Cheese - Enriched, laminated sweet pastry with cream cheese filling and dollop of raspberry jam. Cherry Bavarian - Enriched, laminated sweet pastry ,topped with Bavarian cream and cherry filling. Drizzled with sugar icing. Fruit - Enriched, laminated sweet pastry filled with strawberry, blueberry, or apricot. Drizzled with sugar icing.

Muffin

Muffin

Banana Nut - Banana Walnut flavored topped w/ brown sugar streusel Blueberry - Vanilla muffin filled w/ blueberry jam in the center topped w/ streusel and blueberries Bran - Bran flavored mussin topped w/ oats Chocolate Chip - Vanilla muffin mixed w/ semi sweet chocolate chips topped w/ streusel & more mini choco. chips Coconut Choco Chip - Coconut flavored mixed w/ mini choco chips & topped w/ toasted coconut flakes Orange Cran - Orange flavor w/ cranberries & orange zest. Topped w/ streusel and cranberries. Rasp Cream Cheese - Vanilla muffin filled w/ cream cheese and raspberry jam topped w/ streusel and rasp jam swirl. Apple Cinnamon - Vanilla muffin w/ apple filling in teh center topped w/ apple slices and streusel. Pumpkin Walnut - Pumpkin flavored muffin w/ cream cheese filling in the center topped w/ walnuts.

Nutella Pocket

Nutella Pocket

$2.95

Danish (an enriched dough) filled with Nutella and Bavarian cream. Top lightly with drizzled chocolate, sliced almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.

Raisin Custard Roll

Raisin Custard Roll

$2.80

Cinnamon roll smeared with Bavarian, cinnamon-sugar mixture &amp; raisins. Drizzled with a white icing glaze.

Scone

Scone

Slightly sweetened biscuit-like cake made with buttermilk

Walnut Cinnamon Twist

Walnut Cinnamon Twist

$2.80

Danish (laminated enriched pastry) filled with cinnamon, sugar, and crushed walnut mixture. Drizzled with sugar icing.

Large Desserts

8" Almond Tart

8" Almond Tart

$17.99

Apple - Cookie base baked with raspberry spread, marzipan, sliced apples. Apricot - Cookie base baked with apricot spread, marzipan, apricot halves, and cinnamon sugar mixture.

8" Pineapple Upside Down

8" Pineapple Upside Down

$13.99

Pineapple slices w/ maraschino cherries baked till caramelized over a Vanilla Cake

9" Fresh Fruit Shell

9" Fresh Fruit Shell

$30.00

9” round sugar-coated puff pastry, coated with a thin layer of chocolate ganache, topped with Bavarian cream, freshly cut strawberries, peaches, kiwi, apricot, and blueberry w/ clear glaze.

Fresh Fruit Crown

Fresh Fruit Crown

$38.99

10” vanilla sponge cake topped with a thin layer of chocolate, decorated with whole and chopped strawberries, kiwis, peaches & blueberries w/ apricot glaze

Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$18.99+

Vanilla chiffon sponge soaked heavily in three types of milk (evaporated milk, condensed milk & heavy cream), topped with Bavarian cream.

Individual Desserts & Pastries

Apple Tart

Apple Tart

$4.75

Soft cookie crust with baked apple filling, topped with streusel and dusted with powdered sugar.

BlackForest Slice

BlackForest Slice

$4.25

Chocolate chiffon cake filled with dark chocolate mousse, cherry filling, and Kirsch mousse. Iced with whipped cream and coated in dark chocolate shavings, topped w/ ½ maraschino cherry.

Brownie

Brownie

$2.99

Chocolate brownie topped with ganache, drizzled with white chocolate and chopped walnuts.

Cannoli

Cannoli

$3.25

Chocolate dipped Cannoli shell filled with Ricotta cream cheese. Topped with sugared almonds and dusted with powdered sugar.

Caramel Walnut Torte

Caramel Walnut Torte

$2.99

Soft cookie crust filled with caramel walnut mixture. Dusted with powdered sugar.

Carrot Cupcake

$3.60
Cheesecake Slice

Cheesecake Slice

$4.25

Rich and Creamy New York Style Cheesecake with a graham cracker crust.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.00

Croissant dipped in chocolate and filled with Bavarian cream, dusted with powdered sugar.

Chocolate Eclair

Chocolate Eclair

$4.25

Pate Choux pastry (light airy pastry) filled with a Bavarian Cream, top dipped with chocolate ganache.

Chocolate Flourless

Chocolate Flourless

$3.75

Rich, dense, fudgy cake, dipped in chocolate ganache, topped with whipped cream and choc shavings

Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar

Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar

$2.75

Peanut butter bar sandwiched with creamy peanut butter, half dipped in milk chocolate.

Chocolate Pecan Slice

Chocolate Pecan Slice

$2.99

Classic pecan pie recipe with added mini chocolate chips throughout. May request chocolate drizzle over top.

Chocolate Truffle Slice

Chocolate Truffle Slice

$4.30

Chocolate cake filled with whipped chocolate ganache and iced in chocolate ganache.

Cupcake

Cupcake

$2.00

Vanilla sponge cake dipped in dark or white chocolate. Decorated with sprinkles, buttercream rosette, and plastic happy face.

Fresh Fruit Croissant

Fresh Fruit Croissant

$3.00

Croissant filled with Bavarian cream, strawberries, and peaches. Dusted with powdered sugar.

Fresh Fruit Danish

Fresh Fruit Danish

$3.40

Enriched laminated sweet pastry topped with Bavarian cream, strawberries, apricot and blueberry.

Fresh Fruit Tarts

Fresh Fruit Tarts

$3.79

A sweet pastry crust filled with Bavarian cream, topped with strawberries, kiwi, apricot, and blackberry.

Key Lime Tart

Key Lime Tart

$3.79

A sweet pastry crust filled with Key Lime curd. Topped with whipped cream, strawberry, and blackberry.

Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$2.75

Shortbread cookie crust with a baked lemon custard, dusted with powdered sugar.

Lemon Meringue Cup

Lemon Meringue Cup

$4.60

vanilla sponge cake layered w/ a layer of lemon cream and a layer of lemon curd topped w/ toasted meringue

Parfait Cups

Parfait Cups

$7.50

A no-bake cheesecake with a graham cracker crust topped with a strawberry gelee, white chocolate shavings & whipped cream.

Pineapple Upside Down (Small)

Pineapple Upside Down (Small)

$2.85

Pineapple slices w/ maraschino cherries baked till caramelized over a Vanilla Cake.

Pumpkin Tart

$4.25

Velvety smooth pumpkin filling baked in a sweet and salty pie crust topped w/ whipped cream and cinnamon chocolate pieces.

Strawberry Mousse Slice

Strawberry Mousse Slice

$3.75

Vanilla chiffon sponge filled with strawberry mousse, iced in whipped cream, decorated with broken white chocolate shavings. Dusted with powdered sugar, whipped cream rosette and strawberry half

Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.25

Vanilla sponge cake topped with Bavarian cream, strawberries, and whipped cream & choc. piece

Strudel Square

Strudel Square

$5.25

Sugar coated puff pastry square, Topped with Bavarian cream, freshly cut strawberries, apricot, kiwi, and blueberry.

Sunnyside Up

$2.85

Sugar coated puff pastry with baked Bavarian cream, topped with strawberries.

Tiramisu Cup

Tiramisu Cup

$4.25

Tiramisu in a cup.

Tres Leche Cup

Tres Leche Cup

$3.99

Vanilla cake soaked in three kinds of sweet milk. Topped with Bavarian cream, dollop of whipped cream, and strawberry.

White Chocolate Raspberry Slice

White Chocolate Raspberry Slice

$4.05

Vanilla chiffon sponge with a thin spread of raspberry jam, filled with white chocolate mousse, topped with white chocolate ganache and milk chocolate drizzle.

GF: Marble Cake Slice

$3.25

Cookies & Bars

2 Bar Package

2 Bar Package

$11.99

coconut bar and/or fruit bar packs

Almond Cinnamon Stick

Almond Cinnamon Stick

$2.50

Puff pastry smeared with a ground almond, cinnamon-sugar mixture, top lightly dusted with snow sugar.

Coconut Bars

Coconut Bars

$6.50

A dark chewy bar with shredded coconut, flavored with our very own spices

Fruit Bars

Fruit Bars

$6.50

A dark chewy bar with raisins, and flavored with our very own spices

Gingerbread Boys

$2.25

Gourmet Cookies

$1.69

Happy Face Cookie

$2.99

Butter cookie w/ fudge icing happy face.

Lady Fingers

Lady Fingers

$4.20

Dry sponge cake cookie usually dipped in coffee or used to make a tiramisu cake.

Pig Ears(Palmier)

Pig Ears(Palmier)

$2.80

Puff pastry rolled thinly in granulated sugar and baked until crisp.

Rondos

Rondos

$2.75

1. sweet butter cookie sandwich between an almond past filling topped w/ almond slices. 2. Two short bread cookies filled w/ almond paste topped w/ almond slices

Sugar Cookies

$0.50

Prepackaged Items

6 pc Cupcake Special

6 pc Cupcake Special

$16.99

Choc cupcakes topped with whipped cream & a chocolate dipped strawberry

Amaretto Bombe

$6.50+

Chocolate almond flavored (almond paste & ground almonds) dome shaped cake soaked in amaretto syrup & glazed with ganache. Top is decorated by white chocolate drizzle.