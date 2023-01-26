Restaurant header imageView gallery

HK Brewing Collective 370 W. Aspen Ave

No reviews yet

370 Aspen Ave

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

BITES

Pickled Cauliflower 8.7oz, Olympia Provisions

$10.00

Casina Rossa, Antipasto della Casa, 10oz

$10.00

Casina Rossa, Antipasto della Casa, 10oz A sweet and savory variation on our ready-to-eat giardiniera. This blend of Mediterranean vegetables, Italian pine nuts, and raisins is adaptable to everything from pastas and salads to side dishes and garnishes, or for snacking right out of the jar.

Matiz Vasco, Piparras, 6.4oz

$8.00Out of stock

CONSERVAS

Jose Gourmet Smoked Salmon in EVOO

$12.00

Fangst Regnbue Orred Smoked Freshwater Trout w/Juniper & Lemon Thyme, 110g

$11.00

Espinaler Mussels in Pickled Sauce, 115g

$7.00

Les Mouettes d'Arvor Mackerel in Mustard & Creme' Fraiche

$10.00

CREMINELLI MEAT & CHEESE PACKS

Sliced Prosciutto & Mozzarella 2.2oz, Creminelli

$7.00

Creminelli, Casalingo & White Cheddar W Cheeries

$8.00

CHIPS & CRACKERS

Rustic Bakery, Flatbread-Sel Gris, 6oz

$6.00

Truffle Chips, Torres

$3.00

Daniele Teralli Cracker Rings

$6.00

Cracker Thins, Potato

$5.00

DIPS

Laziz, Muhammara Red Pepper Dip, 8oz

$9.00

Laziz, Hummus, 8oz

$6.00

SWEETS

Booch Float

$9.00

Rotating Normal Ice Cream Bar inside a 16oz glass of Han's Kombucha. Guest's choice on flavor of kombucha.

Normal Ice Cream Bar

$5.00

APPAREL

Cream Hoodie

$45.00

Cream T-Shirt

$20.00

Tan Hoodie

$45.00

Teal T-Shirt

$20.00

Han's Dad Hat

$20.00

Han's/HKBC Pint Glass

$7.00

KOMBUCHA CAN

Han's Raspberry Rose

Han's Raspberry Rose

$4.00
Han's Pineapple Cactus Nectar

Han's Pineapple Cactus Nectar

$4.00
Han's Ginger Hibiscus

Han's Ginger Hibiscus

$4.00
Han's Beet Lemonade

Han's Beet Lemonade

$4.00
Han's Grapefruit Rosemary

Han's Grapefruit Rosemary

$4.00
Han's Blackberry Juniper

Han's Blackberry Juniper

$4.00

6 Pack Han's Cans

$24.00

Guest choice 6-Pack. 10% taken off at checkout.

24 Cans-Han's Case

$96.00

24 cans = full case. 15% discount taken off at checkout when purchasing full case.

CANDLES

Beet Lemonade Candle

$16.00

Ginger Hibiscus Candle

$16.00

Grapefruit Rosemary Candle

$16.00

Pineapple Cactus Nectar Candle

$16.00

Raspberry Rose Candle

$16.00

Blackberry Juniper Candle

$16.00

Beet Lemonade Candle

Ginger Hibiscus Candle

GLASSWARE

HANS/HKBC

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Darn Good Booch & A Darn Good Time Sips & Bites Community & Fun

Location

370 Aspen Ave, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Directions

