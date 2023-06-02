Restaurant header imageView gallery

Han's Deli & Boba Bellevue

review star

No reviews yet

7618 Highway 70 South

101

Nashville, TN 37221

Popular Items

Fruit Tea

Fruit Tea

$5.50

Your choice of flavor mixed with our 100% Brewed Green Tea. Dairy Free and Gluten Free.

Spring Rolls (2)

Spring Rolls (2)

$6.00
Banh Mi Sandwich

Banh Mi Sandwich

$7.50

Vietnamese sandwich, served on in-house baked baguette, comes with House Mayo, Liver Pate, Cucumber, Cilantro and Jalapeno (Spicy)


Banh Mi

Banh Mi Sandwich

Banh Mi Sandwich

$7.50

Vietnamese sandwich, served on in-house baked baguette, comes with House Mayo, Liver Pate, Cucumber, Cilantro and Jalapeno (Spicy)

Vegetarian Tofu Banh Mi

Vegetarian Tofu Banh Mi

$7.50

Lightly fried Tofu pan seared with chopped lemongrass and glazed with in house sweet honey sauce. Served on French infused Vietnamese baguette that is made fresh everyday. Banh mi comes with optional garnishes.

Beef Stew with Banh Mi

$13.00

Noodle Soup

Beef Pho Noodle Soup

Beef Pho Noodle Soup

$14.00

Tradition Vietnamese beef noodle soup featuring rare beef, beef briskets and traditional veggies.

Chicken Pho Noodle Soup

Chicken Pho Noodle Soup

$14.00

Tradition Vietnamese chicken bone broth noodle soup served with rice noodle, chopped chicken meat, and side veggies.

Vegan Pho

Vegan Pho

$14.00

Vegetable broth served with rice noodle, carrot, broccoli, tofu and mushrooms. A vegan take on the traditional hearty Vietnamese Pho

Spicy Beef Noodle Soup (Bun Bo Hue)

Spicy Beef Noodle Soup (Bun Bo Hue)

$14.00

A popular Vietnamese soup containing rice vermicelli and beef in bone broth soup. Infused with the aroma of lemongrass and various spices, this dish originate from the Vietnamese royal court of Hue.

Wonton Noodle Soup

Wonton Noodle Soup

$14.00

A flavorful Chinese infused dish, served in pork bone broth with egg noodle, hand wrapped pork wontons, and char siu pork.

Beef Stew Noodle Soup

Beef Stew Noodle Soup

$14.00

Slow cooked braised beef in vegetable stew served with clear glass noodle or egg noodle.

Other Entre

Rice Bowl

$10.00

A Hearty rice bowl meal served with BBQ Pork or Chicken, pickled daikon and carrot, cucumber, our home recipe fish sauce and top with green onion oil sauté.

Vermicelli Noodle Bowl

Vermicelli Noodle Bowl

$14.00

Fresh made vermicelli, pickled veggies and house made vegetarian fish sauce, can be served with choice of Asian BBQ Pork, Chargrilled Chicken, Lemongrass Tofu or Pan Toss Shrimp.

Chicken Slaw Salad (Goi Ga)

Chicken Slaw Salad (Goi Ga)

$10.00

Healthy yet tasty, this is a Vietnamese treat made with chicken, lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, Vietnamese coriander (rau ram), and fried shallots, all topped with nuoc cham.

Small Bites

Fried Egg Rolls (2)

Fried Egg Rolls (2)

$6.00

Golden fried rolls that was wrapped in flour paper with pork and veggies.

Grilled Bagguette with Salt Chili

Grilled Bagguette with Salt Chili

$6.00

Toasted sweet buttered Banh Mi that are chopped up and served with sliced pork rolls, Japanese Mayo, and chili sauce.

Spring Rolls (2)

Spring Rolls (2)

$6.00

Boba Tea

Classic Milk Tea

Classic Milk Tea

$5.50
Milk Tea

Milk Tea

$5.50

Your choice of flavor mixed with 100% Brewed Black Tea and non-dairy creamer. Dairy free and Gluten Free.

Fruit Tea

Fruit Tea

$5.50

Your choice of flavor mixed with our 100% Brewed Green Tea. Dairy Free and Gluten Free.

Orange Lemongrass Peach Tea

Orange Lemongrass Peach Tea

$6.50

Our signature tea that combines the calming aroma of fresh lemongrass, age dried black tea and sweetened with of Peach and Orange extract.

Black Sugar Crema Latte

Black Sugar Crema Latte

$6.50

Our signature drink, featuring creamy iced latte sweetened with black sugar syrup and is top with flavorful salted cream.

Mock Pina Colada

$6.50

Our mocktail boba drink featuring the taste Pina Colada, bringing the taste of creamy coconut, fresh pineapple and slushy texture of Pina Colada . No alcohol.

Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$6.00

Thai Tea

$5.50

Midnight Oolong

$6.50
Strawberry Matcha Latte

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$6.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:59 pm
