Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hansen's Grill

180 Reviews

$$$

560 E Main St

Blue Ridge, GA 30513

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Breaded Bacon Mac ‘n’ Chz Balls

$7.00

Shrimp Cakes

$8.00

Black Garlic Shrimp

$9.00

Bison Chili Nachos

$11.00

Hansen’s Hand-cut Fries

$5.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Fried Breaded Mozzarella

$6.00

Hansen’s Jalapeño Poppers

$8.00

Hansen’s Pickle Fries

$6.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.00

Salads & Specialties

Creamy Tomato Soup

$6.00

Nicoise Salad

$15.00

Grilled fresh Atlantic tuna on top of a bed of mixed greens, green beans, grape tomatoes, black olives, boiled egg and anchovies, served with balsamic vinaigrette.

Caesar Wedge

$13.00

Grilled romaine lettuce, topped with grilled chicken breast, parmesan shavings, crispy bacon, chives and Hansens caesar dressing.

Hansen’s Tenderloin Stew

$15.00

Goat Cheese Salad

$11.00

Caribbean Tacos

$14.00

Baja Tacos

$13.00

Fish ‘n’ Chips

$13.00

Hansen's Cuban

$14.00

Caprese Panini

$13.00

Fettuccine Caprese

$11.00

Hansen’s Burgers

Bacon Cheeesburger

$16.00

Blue Ridge Special

$16.00

Hansen’s Burger

$16.00

The Alaskan

$16.00

Hansen’s Wings

6 Wings

$8.00

12 Wings

$15.00

18 Wings

$22.50

36 Wings

$40.00

Sides

sd Shrimp

$6.00

sd Ahi Tuna

$5.00

sd Grilled Chicken

$5.00

sd Bacon

$2.00

sd Cheese

$2.00

sd Goat Cheese

$3.00

Dressings

sd Honey Mustard

$1.00

sd Sweet & Spicy Dressing

$1.00

sd Ranch Dresing

$1.00

sd Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

sd Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

sd Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$7.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.50

Kids Fish N Chips

$7.50

Kids Drink

$1.00

Desserts

Brownie w/ Ice Cream

$5.00

Blueberry Cobbler

$5.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.00

Bubble waffle Cone Small

$5.00

Bubble waffle Cone Medium

$10.00

Bubble waffle Cone Large

$15.00

Extras

Side of Ciabatta

$2.00

Side of Bacon

$2.00

Side of Fruit

$4.00

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Hot N Spicy Burger

$16.00

Black, Blue & Bacon Burger

$17.00

Everything Croissant

$5.00

Appetizers

Breaded Bacon Mac ‘n’ Chz Balls

$7.00

Shrimp Cakes

$8.00

Black Garlic Shrimp

$9.00

Bison Chili Nachos

$11.00

Hansen’s Hand-cut Fries

$5.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Fried Breaded Mozzarella

$6.00

Hansen’s Jalapeño Poppers

$8.00

Hansen’s Pickle Fries

$6.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.00

Soups & Salads

Creamy Tomato Soup

$6.00

Nicoise Salad

$15.00

Grilled fresh Atlantic tuna on top of a bed of mixed greens, green beans, grape tomatoes, black olives, boiled egg and anchovies, served with balsamic vinaigrette.

Caesar Wedge

$13.00

Grilled romaine lettuce, topped with grilled chicken breast, parmesan shavings, crispy bacon, chives and Hansens caesar dressing.

Goat Cheese Trio Salad

$13.00

Mountain Salad

$19.00

Hansen's Dinner Tenderloin Stew

$17.00

Hansen’s Burgers

Bacon Cheeesburger

$16.00

Blue Ridge Special

$16.00

Hansen’s Burger

$16.00

The Alaskan

$16.00

Black N Blue

$16.00

Mac N Cheese Burger

$16.00

Steak Burger

$21.00

Hansen’s Wings

6 Wings

$8.00

12 Wings

$15.00

18 Wings

$22.50

36 Wings

$40.00

Chef's Specials

Hansen's Dinner Lasagna

$16.00

Fettuccine Caprese

$11.00

Fettuccine Carbonara

$15.00

Fish ‘n’ Chips

$13.00

Hansen’s 6oz Sirloin

$17.00

Hansen's BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Hansen's Ribeye Special

$25.00

Kids Menu

kids Lasagna

$7.50

Kids Burger

$7.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.50

Kids Fish N Chips

$7.50

Sides

sd Shrimp

$6.00

sd Ahi Tuna

$5.00

sd Grilled Chicken

$5.00

sd Bacon

$2.00

sd Cheese

$2.00

sd Goat Cheese

$3.00

Dressings

sd Honey Mustard

$1.00

sd Sweet & Spicy Dressing

$1.00

sd Ranch Dresing

$1.00

sd Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

sd Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

sd Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Desserts

Brownie w/ Ice Cream

$5.00

Blueberry Cobbler

$5.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.00

Bubble waffle Cone Small

$5.00

Bubble waffle Cone Medium

$10.00

Bubble waffle Cone Large

$15.00

Extras

Side of Ciabatta

$2.00

Side of Bacon

$2.00

Side of Fruit

$4.00

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Hot N Spicy Burger

$16.00

Black, Blue & Bacon Burger

$17.00

Everything Croissant

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

560 E Main St, Blue Ridge, GA 30513

Directions

Gallery
Hansen's Grill image
Hansen's Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Misty Mountain Hops
orange star4.5 • 49
3300 E First St Blue Ridge, GA 30513
View restaurantnext
Bin322
orange starNo Reviews
116 West Main Street Blue Ridge, GA 30513
View restaurantnext
Southern Charm - 224 West Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
224 West Main Street Blue Ridge, GA 30513
View restaurantnext
The General Ledger
orange starNo Reviews
260 West Main Street Blue Ridge, GA 30513
View restaurantnext
Smokin E'S BBQ Blue Ridge - 322 W Main St C2
orange starNo Reviews
322 W Main St C2 Blue Ridge, GA 30513
View restaurantnext
Carrolls BBQ - Blue Ridge
orange starNo Reviews
39 Lance Street Suite 1 Blue Ridge, GA 30513
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Blue Ridge

Carrolls BBQ - Blue Ridge (DO NOT USE)
orange star4.6 • 941
39 Lance ST Blue Ridge, GA 30513
View restaurantnext
Fightingtown Tavern - 511 E Main St
orange star4.3 • 898
511 E Main St Blue Ridge, GA 30513
View restaurantnext
Misty Mountain Hops
orange star4.5 • 49
3300 E First St Blue Ridge, GA 30513
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Blue Ridge
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Ooltewah
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Cumming
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Flowery Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston