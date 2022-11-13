Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hanumanh

review star

No reviews yet

1604 7th St NW

Washington, DC 20001

Popular Items

Khanom Jeeb
Khao Poon noodle bowl w/Grilled Chicken
Naem Khao

Small Plates

Sakoo Yadsai (Vegan)

Sakoo Yadsai (Vegan)

$13.00

Tapioca dumplings, preserved radish & peanut caramel, cilantro

Khanom Jeeb

Khanom Jeeb

$12.00

Shrimp and chicken dumplings, spicy soy sauce, scallions

Piing Hua Jai Gai

Piing Hua Jai Gai

$13.00

Grilled chicken heart skewer marinated in a charred scallion sauce

Salad

Salat Hua Pii

Salat Hua Pii

$14.00

Shaved banana blossom, jicama, peanuts, cashews, dried shrimp, tamarind dressing.

Naem Khao

Naem Khao

$19.00

Crispy coconut rice salad with mint, scallion, cilantro, shallots, pork sausage, pork skin

Large Plates

Thom Khem Glazed Pork Ribs

Thom Khem Glazed Pork Ribs

$22.00

Bake Fermented Pork Ribs glazed with Thom Khem sauce (caramelized fish sauce and palm sugar), side of cucumber pickles

Khao Poon noodle bowl w/Grilled Chicken

Khao Poon noodle bowl w/Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Vermicelli noodle bowl with Lao grilled chicken, fresh herbs, crushed peanuts, and a fish sauce dressing

Khao Poon noodle bowl w/Grilled shrimp

Khao Poon noodle bowl w/Grilled shrimp

$18.00

vermicelli noodles with lemongrass grilled shrimp, fresh herbs, peanuts, fish sauce dressing

Mee Kathi Mee Leung w/pork belly

Mee Kathi Mee Leung w/pork belly

$19.00Out of stock

egg noodle, crispy pork belly, red coconut curry, egg, peanuts, salted egg, cabbage,jicama, banana blossom, fresh herbs

Mee Kathi Mee Leung w/tofu

Mee Kathi Mee Leung w/tofu

$19.00

egg noodle, tofu, red coconut curry, egg, peanuts, salted egg, cabbage,jicama, banana blossom, fresh herbs

Mee Kathi Mee Leung w/Shrimp

$22.00

egg noodle, shrimp, red coconut curry, egg, peanuts, salted egg, cabbage,jicama, banana blossom, fresh herbs

Massaman Curry with duck

$25.00

Duck leg simmered in a rich yellow curry with coconut milk, tamarind paste, potatoes, carrots, and onions

Massaman Curry with Tofu

$19.00

Rich yellow curry with tofu, coconut milk, tamarind paste, potatoes, carrots, and onions

Piing Gai

$19.00

Grilled lemongrass chicken skewers served with jasmine rice, jaew som sauce, and pickles.

Sides

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Pickled cucumber

$3.00

Lettuce wraps

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bar Restaurant offering Lao food and craft cocktails

Location

1604 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

