SSAMJANG KOREAN BBQ
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Premium Korean BBQ Restaurant
Location
2860 Cumberland mall SE St 1109, Atlanta, GA 30339
