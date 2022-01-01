Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hanz Diner

1,359 Reviews

$

185 W Dyna Dr

Houston, TX 77037

Order Again

Popular Items

Jumbo Wings Combo
Chicken Fried Chicken
Original Jumbo Wings

Hanz Favorites

Meat Lovers Skillet

Meat Lovers Skillet

$11.50

Skillet for meat lovers with bacon, sausages, ham and eggs, onions, peppers, sour cream and country potatoes.

Grilled Chicken Skillet

Grilled Chicken Skillet

$11.25

Grilled chicken skillet with soft chicken breast, eggs, onions, peppers, sour cream and country potatoes.

South of Border Skillet

South of Border Skillet

$11.75

Southern flavor skillet made with chorizo, eggs, onions, peppers, sour cream, country potatoes and pico de gallo and avocado.

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$12.95

Shrimp, Bacon, Mushrooms, green onions, cheese, seasoning and grits with butter.

Hanz Signature Breakfast

Hot Chicken & Eggs
$11.95

Hot Chicken & Eggs

$11.95
Southern Style Fish & Eggs
$14.25

Southern Style Fish & Eggs

$14.25
Jumbo Wings & Eggs
$14.45

Jumbo Wings & Eggs

$14.45
Pork Chops & Eggs
$13.95

Pork Chops & Eggs

$13.95
Hamburger Steak & Eggs
$10.25

Hamburger Steak & Eggs

$10.25
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
$12.95

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$12.95
Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs
$11.95

Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs

$11.95
Grilled Chicken Breast & Eggs
$11.95

Grilled Chicken Breast & Eggs

$11.95
Beef Liver & Onions & Eggs
$11.25

Beef Liver & Onions & Eggs

$11.25
Hanz Steak & Eggs
$14.75

Hanz Steak & Eggs

$14.75

Beef Tip w/ Rice * Eggs

$12.45

Homestyle Meatloaf * Eggs

$11.95

Smothered Pork Chops * Eggs

$14.75

Monster Hamburger Steak * Eggs

$14.75

Hanz Steak & Shrimp * Eggs

$17.95

Traditional Breakfast

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$10.50
Waffle Benedict
$10.50

Waffle Benedict

$10.50
Traditional Two Eggs
$6.75

Traditional Two Eggs

$6.75
Traditional Two Eggs & Baocn
$8.45

Traditional Two Eggs & Baocn

$8.45
Traditional Two Eggs & Sausage
$8.45

Traditional Two Eggs & Sausage

$8.45
Traditional Two Eggs & Ham
$9.25

Traditional Two Eggs & Ham

$9.25

Omelettes

Meat Lovers Omelette
$11.25

Meat Lovers Omelette

$11.25
Western Omelette
$9.95

Western Omelette

$9.95
Spinach & Mushrooms Omelette
$8.95

Spinach & Mushrooms Omelette

$8.95
Chicken Fajita Omelette w/ Salsa
$10.50

Chicken Fajita Omelette w/ Salsa

$10.50
Bacon Omelette
$9.75

Bacon Omelette

$9.75
Ham Omelette
$9.75

Ham Omelette

$9.75
Sausage Omelette
$9.75

Sausage Omelette

$9.75
Cowboy Omelette
$10.95

Cowboy Omelette

$10.95
Veggie Omelette
$8.25

Veggie Omelette

$8.25
Hanz Steak Omelette
$12.50

Hanz Steak Omelette

$12.50
Cheese Omelette
$7.45

Cheese Omelette

$7.45

Breakfast Sandwiches

Sunny California Avocado Sandwich
$7.95

Sunny California Avocado Sandwich

$7.95
BLT

BLT

$6.95
Bacon & Egg Sandwich
$7.25

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$7.25
Sausage & Egg Sandwich
$7.25

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$7.25
Ham & Egg Sandwich
$7.25

Ham & Egg Sandwich

$7.25
Two Eggs Sandwich
$5.95

Two Eggs Sandwich

$5.95

Breakfast Tacos/Burritos

Meat Lovers Taco
$7.45

Meat Lovers Taco

$7.45
Bacon Taco

Bacon Taco

$5.95
Sausage Taco
$5.95

Sausage Taco

$5.95
Chorizo Taco
$5.95

Chorizo Taco

$5.95
Ham Taco

Ham Taco

$5.95
Meat Lovers Burrito
$7.95

Meat Lovers Burrito

$7.95
Bacon Burrito
$6.45

Bacon Burrito

$6.45
Sausage Burrito
$6.45

Sausage Burrito

$6.45
Chorizo Burrito
$6.45

Chorizo Burrito

$6.45
Ham Burrito

Ham Burrito

$6.45

Pancakes/French/Waffles

Original Waffle
$6.00

Original Waffle

$6.00
2 Pancakes

2 Pancakes

$6.00
French Toast
$6.00

French Toast

$6.00
Waffle Combo

Waffle Combo

$10.75
2 Pancake Combo
$10.75

2 Pancake Combo

$10.75
French Toast Combo
$10.75

French Toast Combo

$10.75
Waffle & Bacon
$9.50

Waffle & Bacon

$9.50
2 Pancake & Bacon
$9.50

2 Pancake & Bacon

$9.50
French Toast & Bacon
$9.50

French Toast & Bacon

$9.50
Waffle & Sausage
$9.50

Waffle & Sausage

$9.50
2 Pancake & Sausage
$9.50

2 Pancake & Sausage

$9.50
French Toast & Sausage
$9.50

French Toast & Sausage

$9.50
Waffle & Ham

Waffle & Ham

$10.50
2 Pancake & Ham
$10.50

2 Pancake & Ham

$10.50
French Toast & Ham
$10.50

French Toast & Ham

$10.50
Hot Chicken Combo
$11.95

Hot Chicken Combo

$11.95
Jumbo Wings Combo
$14.45

Jumbo Wings Combo

$14.45
Southern Style Fish Combo
$14.25

Southern Style Fish Combo

$14.25
Chicken Fried Chicken Combo
$11.95

Chicken Fried Chicken Combo

$11.95
Chicken Fried Steak Combo
$12.95

Chicken Fried Steak Combo

$12.95
Pork Chop Combo
$13.95

Pork Chop Combo

$13.95
Chocolate Chip Waffle
$7.95

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$7.95
Strawberry Waffle
$9.95

Strawberry Waffle

$9.95
Banana Pecan Waffle
$8.95

Banana Pecan Waffle

$8.95
Fruit Festival Waffle
$10.45

Fruit Festival Waffle

$10.45

Breakfast Sides

Mixed Fruit

Mixed Fruit

$3.00
1 Egg

1 Egg

$1.25
2 Eggs

2 Eggs

$2.50
3 Eggs

3 Eggs

$3.75
3 PC Bacon

3 PC Bacon

$4.50
2 PC Sausages
$4.50

2 PC Sausages

$4.50
Ham Steak

Ham Steak

$4.50
Biscuits

Biscuits

$2.00
Extra Toast

Extra Toast

$1.00
Biscuits w/ Gravy
$3.00

Biscuits w/ Gravy

$3.00
Cheese

Cheese

$0.50
Gravy Large

Gravy Large

$1.50
Gravy Small

Gravy Small

$1.00
Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$3.00
Grits

Grits

$3.00
Hash Browns

Hash Browns

$3.00
Country Potatoes
$3.00

Country Potatoes

$3.00
Fries

Fries

$2.50
S.O.S.

S.O.S.

$5.00
Sausage Gravy
$3.00

Sausage Gravy

$3.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.50
Avocado

Avocado

$1.50
1 Pancake

1 Pancake

$3.00
1/2 waffle

1/2 waffle

$3.00
1/2 French Toast
$3.00

1/2 French Toast

$3.00

Hanz Signature Lunch

Includes 2 lunch sides & bread.
Hot Chicken

Hot Chicken

$11.95
Beef Tips w/ Rice
$12.45

Beef Tips w/ Rice

$12.45
Original Jumbo Wings
$14.45

Original Jumbo Wings

$14.45
Chicken Fried Chicken
$11.95

Chicken Fried Chicken

$11.95
Chicken Fried Steak
$12.95

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.95
Grilled Chicken Breast
$11.95

Grilled Chicken Breast

$11.95
Southern Style Fish
$14.25

Southern Style Fish

$14.25
Pork Chops

Pork Chops

$13.95
Smothered Pork Chops
$14.75

Smothered Pork Chops

$14.75
Hamburger Steak
$10.25

Hamburger Steak

$10.25
Monster Hamburger Steak
$14.75

Monster Hamburger Steak

$14.75
Beef Liver & Onions
$11.25

Beef Liver & Onions

$11.25
Hanz Signature Cut Steak
$14.75

Hanz Signature Cut Steak

$14.75
Hanz Steak & Shrimp
$17.95

Hanz Steak & Shrimp

$17.95

Hearty Meals

Chicken Alfredo Pasta w/ Salad
$9.95

Chicken Alfredo Pasta w/ Salad

$9.95
Shrimp Alfredo Pasta w/ Salad
$12.75

Shrimp Alfredo Pasta w/ Salad

$12.75
Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce Incl. Salad
$9.25

Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce Incl. Salad

$9.25
Red Beans & Rice w/ Sausage
$9.25

Red Beans & Rice w/ Sausage

$9.25

Baskets

Chicken Strips w/ House Dipping Sauce
$10.25

Chicken Strips w/ House Dipping Sauce

$10.25
10 Piece Panko Battered Shrimp
$12.45

10 Piece Panko Battered Shrimp

$12.45
Fish Nuggets

Fish Nuggets

$12.45
Seafood Combo

Seafood Combo

$12.75

Appetizers

Chicken Quesadillas
$9.25

Chicken Quesadillas

$9.25
Crispy Shrimp
$7.25

Crispy Shrimp

$7.25
Mozzarella Sticks
$7.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

Double Decker Club

BLT Club

BLT Club

$11.25
Ham & Cheese Club
$9.95

Ham & Cheese Club

$9.95
Special Club

Special Club

$11.45

Salad

House Salad

House Salad

$3.50
Grilled Chicken Salad
$11.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.95
Chicken Fried Chicken Salad
$11.95

Chicken Fried Chicken Salad

$11.95
Grilled Shrimp Salad
$13.75

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$13.75

Specialty Burgers

Served w/ French Fries
Hot Chicken Sandwich
$9.95

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$9.95
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$10.25

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.25
Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$9.95
Cheeseburger
$9.95

Cheeseburger

$9.95
Bacon Cheeseburger
$11.45

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.45
Bacon Mush Cheeseburger
$11.75

Bacon Mush Cheeseburger

$11.75
Grilled Chicken Melt
$10.25

Grilled Chicken Melt

$10.25
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$10.75

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.75
Double Cheeseburger
$13.50

Double Cheeseburger

$13.50

Lunch Sides

Mustard Greens

$2.50
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes
$2.50

$2.50
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$2.50
French Fries
$2.50

French Fries

$2.50

Charro Beans

$2.50
Mixed Fruit

Mixed Fruit

$3.50
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.50
Cabbage

Cabbage

$2.50
Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.50
Mac & Cheese
$3.50

Mac & Cheese

$3.50
White Rice

White Rice

$2.50
Side- Red Beans & Rice
$3.50

Side- Red Beans & Rice

$3.50
Gravy Large

Gravy Large

$1.50
Gravy Small

Gravy Small

$1.00
Hash Browns

Hash Browns

$3.00
Grits

Grits

$3.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.50
Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$3.50
Avocado

Avocado

$1.50

Pico De Gallo

$1.50

NA BEV

Juice

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Bottled Coke (16.9 fl. oz)

$2.75

Bottled Diet Coke (16.9 fl. oz)

$2.75

Bottled Sprite (16.9 fl. oz)

$2.75

Bottled Water

$1.75

Cappuccino

$2.65

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.65

Hot Tea

$2.75

Kids Drink

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$2.75

Mexican Sprite

$2.75

Mexican Fanta Pineapple

$2.75

Mexican Fanta Grape

$2.75

Regular Milk

$2.75

Topo Chico

$2.75

Desserts

Double Chocolate Slice
$4.25

Double Chocolate Slice

$4.25
NY Cheesecake Slice
$3.25

NY Cheesecake Slice

$3.25
Pecan Pie Slice
$3.25

Pecan Pie Slice

$3.25

Double Chocolate Whole

$30.95

Pecan Pie Whole

$19.95

Kids

Kids Breakfast
$7.25

Kids Breakfast

$7.25
Kids Pancakes
$7.25

Kids Pancakes

$7.25
Kids Waffle

Kids Waffle

$7.25
3 Kids Chicken Strips
$7.50

3 Kids Chicken Strips

$7.50
Kids Ham & Cheese Sandwich
$7.25

Kids Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$7.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hanz Diner's mission is to deliver that kind of comfort food experience to its customers. We strive to deliver comfort foods that feed your soul. Fresh, hearty, delicious food that is shared and enjoyed by the whole family.

Website

Location

185 W Dyna Dr, Houston, TX 77037

Directions

