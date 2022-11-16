Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

Hao Bao Dumplings

163 Reviews

$

1021 K Street

Sacramento, CA 95814

Popular Items

12 PC Pork Dumplings
12 PC Beef Dumplings
12 PC Veggie Dumplings

Dumplings

12 PC Pork Dumplings

12 PC Pork Dumplings

$8.50

ground pork, cabbage, seasoning

12 PC Beef Dumplings

12 PC Beef Dumplings

$8.50

ground beef, onions, cabbage, seasoning

12 PC Chicken Dumplings

12 PC Chicken Dumplings

$8.50

ground chicken, shiitake mushroom, cabbage, corn, auricularia, seasoning

12 PC Veggie Dumplings

12 PC Veggie Dumplings

$8.50

shiitake mushroom, cabbage, carrot auricularia, seasoning

Noodles

Beijing Noodles

Beijing Noodles

$14.50

house-made noodle, pork belly, soybean paste, cucumber, carrot

House Chow Mein

House Chow Mein

$14.50

house-made noodle, pork meat ball, onion, cabbage, carrot

Peanut Sesame Noodles Salad

Peanut Sesame Noodles Salad

$12.00

egg-noodle, seasoning chicken breast, cucumber, carrot, sesame paste, peanut butter paste

Soup, Spring Rolls & Chicken Roll

Beef Dumpling Soup

Beef Dumpling Soup

$14.00

10 pc beef dumplings, pork bone soup, sesame oil, white pepper, green onion, cilantro

Pork Dumpling Soup

Pork Dumpling Soup

$14.00

10 pc pork dumplings, pork bone soup, sesame oil, white pepper, green onion, cilantro

Chicken Dumpling Soup

Chicken Dumpling Soup

$14.00

10 pc chicken dumplings, pork bone soup, sesame oil, white pepper, green onion, cilantro

Veggie Dumpling Soup

Veggie Dumpling Soup

$14.00

10 pc veggie dumplings, pork bone soup, sesame oil, white pepper, green onion, cilantro

Spring Roll

Spring Roll

Choice of 2 PCs or 5 PCs veggie fried spring rolls.

Chicken Roll

Chicken Roll

$7.00

Chinese pancake, seasoning chicken breast, pickled cucumber and carrot, cilantro, teriyaki sauce

Combo Meals

12 PC Combo Beef

12 PC Combo Beef

$10.00

12 pc dumplings with a choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, or Water

12 PC Combo Pork

12 PC Combo Pork

$10.00

12 pc dumplings with a choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, or Water

12 PC Combo Chicken

12 PC Combo Chicken

$10.00

12 pc dumplings with a choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, or Water

12 PC Combo Veggie

12 PC Combo Veggie

$10.00

12 pc dumplings with a choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, or Water

Catering

Beef

Beef

Choice of 80 PCs, 120 PCs, and 160 PCs delicious dumplings.

Pork

Pork

Choice of 80 PCs, 120 PCs, and 160 PCs delicious dumplings.

Chicken

Chicken

Choice of 80 PCs, 120 PCs, and 160 PCs delicious dumplings.

Veggie

Veggie

Choice of 80 PCs, 120 PCs, and 160 PCs delicious dumplings.

Extra Charges

8 OZ Sauce

$4.00

Extra House sauce

$0.50

Extra Traditional sauce

$0.50

Extra Teriyaki sauce

$0.50

Extra Sesame sauce

$0.50

Extra Spicy sauce

$0.50

Dumpling Soup

$3.50

Plain Noodles

$3.00

Drinks

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.00
Diet Coca Cola

Diet Coca Cola

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.00
Restaurant info

FAST, FRESH, AFFORDABLE!

Location

1021 K Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

