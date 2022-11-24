  • Home
Hao Hao Pho 460 East William Street, San Jose, CA, 95112, US

No reviews yet

460 East William Street

San Jose, CA 95112

Popular Items

12. HHP Combo
4a. Fresh Spring Roll (4 pcs)
13. Combination Pho

Appetizer

1. Rocket Shrimp Roll (5 pcs)

1. Rocket Shrimp Roll (5 pcs)

$9.25
2. Fried Eggroll (3 pcs)

2. Fried Eggroll (3 pcs)

$8.95

3. Vegetarian Eggroll (4 pcs)

$8.95
4a. Fresh Spring Roll (4 pcs)

4a. Fresh Spring Roll (4 pcs)

$8.95

4b. 1/2 Spring Roll (2 pcs)

$4.95

4c. Tofu Spring Roll (4 pcs)

$8.95

5. Chicken Wings (5 pcs)

$9.75

6. Crispy Fried Calamari

$11.95
7. Wok-tossed Garlic Calamari

7. Wok-tossed Garlic Calamari

$12.95

8. Crispy Fried Tofu

$8.95

9a. Chicken Breast Salad

$10.75

9b. Free Range Chicken Salad

$10.75
10. Shaking Beef and French Fries

10. Shaking Beef and French Fries

$18.95

Noodle Soup

11. HHP Special + Beverage

$20.95
12. HHP Combo

12. HHP Combo

$15.95

13. Combination Pho

$15.25

14. Filet Mignon Pho

$14.75

15. Brisket Pho

$14.75

16. Meat Ball Pho

$14.75

17. Filet Mignon and Brisket Pho

$14.75

18. Filet Mignon and Tendon Pho

$14.75

19. Filet Mignon and Tripe Pho

$14.75

20. Chicken Breast Pho

$14.75
21. Free Range Chicken Pho

21. Free Range Chicken Pho

$14.95

22. Seafood Noodle Soup

$15.50
23. Beef Stew Soup

23. Beef Stew Soup

$15.25

24. Veggie Pho

$14.75

25. Kid Pho

$11.25
Spicy Beef Noodle Soup

Spicy Beef Noodle Soup

$15.50

Vietnamese Sandwiches (Banh Mi)

26. Chicken Banh Mi

26. Chicken Banh Mi

$8.50
27. Pork Banh Mi

27. Pork Banh Mi

$8.50

28. Fish Cake Banh Mi

$9.25

Crispy Fried Tofu Banh Mi

$8.50

Vermicelli/Rice

29. Special Combo

29. Special Combo

$15.95

30. Fried Eggroll And

$14.50

31. Grilled Shrimp And

$14.50

32. Choose One Meat Only

$13.95

33. Grill Shrimp and Rocket Shrimp Roll

$14.75

34. Stir Fried Beef

$14.50
35. Grilled Pork Chop

35. Grilled Pork Chop

$14.50
36. Grill Beef Short Rib

36. Grill Beef Short Rib

$14.95

37. Fried Tofu

$13.50

38. Shaking Beef

$18.95
Crispy Roasted Chicken

Crispy Roasted Chicken

$15.25
Stir-fried Basil Tofu Eggplant

Stir-fried Basil Tofu Eggplant

$15.25

Stir-fried Chilli Lemongrass Tofu

$15.25

Entrees

39. Chow Mein Combo

$15.50

40. Chow Mein Seafood

$15.75

41. Chow Fun Combo

$15.50

42. Chow Fun Seafood

$15.75

43. Fried Rice Chicken

$14.50
44. Fried Rice Combo

44. Fried Rice Combo

$14.50

45. Fried Rice Seafood

$15.50

46. Fried Rice Tofu

$13.25
47. Pad Thai

47. Pad Thai

$15.50
Basil Chicken Fried Rice

Basil Chicken Fried Rice

$14.50

Curry Tofu Fried Rice

$14.50

Chowmein Tofu

$15.50

Chowfun Tofu

$15.50

Beverage

48. Soda

$1.95

49. Hot Tea

$1.50
50. Thai Iced Tea

50. Thai Iced Tea

$5.75
51. Vietnamese Iced Coffee w/ Condensed Milk

51. Vietnamese Iced Coffee w/ Condensed Milk

$6.25
52. Fresh Lemonade

52. Fresh Lemonade

$5.75

54. Coconut Water Can

$3.95

Beer

56. Beer

$6.50

Side Order

Extra

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Vietnamese Cuisine. Pho. Vermicelli. Rice. Chow Mein. Chow Fun

460 East William Street, San Jose, CA 95112

