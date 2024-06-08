Hao Shi Guang
48 Harvard Avenue, Allston
Boston, MA 02134
Food
热卖新菜New Dish
- N01干锅腊肉孢子甘蓝 Dry Pot Bacon with Brussels Sprouts$18.95
- N02超级碗麻辣烫 Super Bowl Spicy Hot Pot$19.95
- N03椒盐糯猪手 Salt and Pepper Pork Trotters$19.50
- N04鲜虾汤泡饭 Fresh Shrimp in Soup with Stewed Rice$22.80
- N05苜蓿芽浸西兰苔 Alfalfa Sprouts with Broccolini$15.50
- N06藤椒香拌牛舌 Rattan Pepper Beef Tongue$15.95
- N07脆口菜心拌红蜇 Crispy Cabbage in Vinegar with Jelly Fish$11.95
- N08香炸老上海春卷(8个) Fried Shanghai Spring Rolls$11.50
- N09脆炸天妇罗虾(8只) Crispy Fried Tempura Shrimp$11.50
- N10木桶牛肉炒饭 Beef Fried Rice in Barrel$15.50
- N11避风塘炒虾 Typhoon Fried Shrimp$22.50
- N12小炒鹿茸菌 Stir Fried Dried Velvet Mushroom$20.50
- N13榄菜四季豆炒饭 Fried Rice with Green Bean and Kale$15.50
- N14好食香辣虾 Fried Shrimps with Spicy Sauce$22.50
- N15老东北大酱炒鸡蛋 Scrambled Eggs with Northeast Soybean Paste$12.50
特色推荐Chef Recommendations
- R10椒盐沸腾鱼片 Boiled Fish Fillet with Salt & Pepper$28.50
- R07麻辣羊蝎子Mala Lamb Spine$24.95
- R06特色脆皮肘子 Crispy Ham Hock$28.50
- R04不一样的鸡翅 Fried Chicken Wings with Bay Leaves$19.50
- T03老妈蹄花汤 pork Trotter soup with white bean$18.50
- H16爆炒下饭豆角丝 Stir fried green bean with pork and dried shrimp$18.95
- R02锅包肉 Sweet and sour crisp pork$24.95
- R05法式牛柳粒 Diced Beef Tenderloin in Black Pepper Sauce$25.95
- R01泡椒土豆丝 Stir Fried Shredded Potato with Pickled Pepper$14.50
- R03川渝肥肠鸡 Griddle Pork Intestines with Chicken$26.50
- R08麻辣涮肚 Mala Skewers dipped in hot pot 35 skewers(beef strips,fishballs,veggies)$19.95
麻辣诱惑Mala
干锅和煲仔Clay Pot and Casserole
- C01干锅花菜 Clay Pot Sauteed Organic Cauliflower$17.50
- C02干锅千叶豆腐 Clay Pot Chiba Tofu$18.95
- C03干锅小炒牛肉 Clay Pot Sauteed Beef$22.50
- C04干锅牛蛙 Clay Pot Spicy Bullfrog$33.50
- C05海鲜豆腐煲Seafood and Tofu Casserole$19.50
- C06鱼香茄子煲 Braised Egg Plant with Garlic and Chili$16.50
- C07沙茶肥牛粉丝煲 Satay Beef with Vermicelli Noodles$19.50
- C08肥肠牛蛙煲 Bullfrog and Pork Intestines$29.50
- R08柱侯牛腩煲 Braised Beef Brisket Casserole$24.50
美味热菜Hot Dish
- H01家常土豆丝 Home Style Stir Fried Shredded potato$14.50
- H02春色炒笋尖 Bamboo Shoots with Mixed Vegetable$16.50
- H03好食光小炒 Stir Fried Mixed Vegetable$16.50
- H05麻婆豆腐 Authentic Mapo Tofu$14.50
- H06金蒜口蘑炒秋葵 Okra Stir Fried Button Mushroom$18.50OUT OF STOCK
- R07西汁蜜桃虾 Mayonnaise sauced shrimp ball with honey crispy walnut$23.50
- H08小铁锅拷豆腐 Braised pork with Tofu$17.50
- H10酸汤金针菇肥牛Hotpot Beef in Sour and Spicy Soup$21.50
- H13红烧肉焖栗子Stewed pork with chestnuts$23.50
- H14烧汁金瓜茄子四季豆pumpkin slices with eggplants and green beans$17.50
- H15浓汤海鲜浸菠菜Seafood bisque with spinach$18.95
- H19蒜蓉豆苗 Stir-fried Pea Shoots With Garlic$18.50
开胃凉菜Appetizer
- A01凉拌海蜇Jelly Fish Salad$9.95
- A02爽口醋六样 Six Kinds of Food in Vinegar
Cucumber, red bell pepper, peanuts, shrimp, thousand year egg and jelly fish mixed with special Chinese vinaigrette source .$10.95
- A03炝拌干豆腐丝Shredded Tofu Skin Salad$8.95
- A04一碗大拌菜 Vegetable Bowl
Shredded cabbage heart, purple cabbage, cucumber, carrot, dried tofu skin, cilantro mixed with our special source .$7.95
- A05川北凉粉Tossed Clear Noodles with Chili Sauce$9.95
- A07口口香茄子Eggplant salad with peanuts and egg crumble
不要葱$8.50
- A08红油耳丝House Chili Sauced Pork Ear$13.50
- A11夫妻肺片Chili Sauced Beef and Tendon$12.95
- A12台式盐酥鸡Taiwan Style Fried Chicken$12.95
- A14椒盐鱿鱼Fried Calamari$13.95
- A06香脆藕丁Crispy Lotus Root$9.50
- A13拌花菜 Mixed Cauliflower$8.50
人生一串Skewers
主食和盖饭Rice and Noodles
- F03台式香肠辣酱炒饭 Spicy Sausage Fried Rice$15.50
- F05滑蛋虾仁饭 Scrambled Egg with Shrimp Over Rice$18.00
- F06牛腩烩饭Brisker Over Rice$15.00
- F07秘制烧汁肥牛饭 Beef Don$16.50
- F08小龙虾盖饭 Crayfish over rice (Spicy, Garlic)$18.50
- F09安格斯牛肉盖饭 Angus Beef Over Rice( Spicy, Garlic)$18.50
- F11台式卤肉饭 Braised Pork Over Rice$17.50
- F12干炒牛河 Fried Rice Noodles with Beef$14.50
- F15白米饭 White Rice$2.00
- F16煎蛋 Pan Fried Egg$2.00
- F18荷叶饼 Lotus-leaf Shaped Pancake$1.50
- 热呼呼冷面 Hot Noodles$12.50
甜食冰饮 Dessert
Drink
酒水饮料 Drinks
- D01可口可乐 (墨西哥) 瓶装$4.50
- D02可口可乐Coca Cola$2.50
- D03健怡可乐Diet Coke$2.50
- D04雪碧Sprite$2.50
- D06冰红茶 Ice Tea$2.50
- D08 王老吉/加多宝 Wang Lao Ji/Jia Duo Bao$2.50
- D24圣培露气泡水 SAN PELLEGRINO$5.00
- D19青岛啤酒 Tsingtao$5.00
- D20朝日啤酒 Asahi Super Dry$5.00
- D21科罗娜 Corona Premier$4.00
- D23 Samuel Adams Boston Lager$5.00
- D10 绿野仙踪气泡水 Sparkling Water$5.50
- D22科罗娜无酒精 Corona Non-Alcoholic$5.00
- D17猎户座啤酒 Orion$5.00
- D07柠檬水 Lemonade$2.50
- D09热茶 Hot Tea$3.50
- D11蜂蜜柚子茶 Honey Grapefruit Tea$3.00
- D12解腻梅子茶 Ume Plum Tea$3.00
- D13蜂蜜补气红枣茶 Jujube Tea With Honey$3.00
- D14蜂蜜驱寒姜茶 Ginger Tea With Honey$2.50
- D15 养生枸杞菊花茶 Chrysanthemum With Wolfberry Tea$3.50
- D16玫瑰烤奶茶 Roasted Rose Milk Tea$10.95OUT OF STOCK
- D18白梅吟酿梅酒 Shiraume Ginjo Umeshu$32.00
- D25京都麦酒精酿(抹茶) Matcha IPA$12.00
- D26 Damso韩国烧酒(水蜜桃味)$12.00
- D27 Damso韩国烧酒(荔枝味)$12.00
- D28 Damso韩国烧酒(草莓味)$12.00
- D29 Yuzu Sake Cocktail$12.00
Chinese New Year Combo Meal (年夜饭）
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Please Enjoy!
Location
