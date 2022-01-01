Restaurant header imageView gallery

Happea's Aventura

34 Reviews

$$

1676 NE 205th Ter

Miami, FL 33179

Order Again

Brunch All Day

Greek Yogoort Granola

Greek Yogoort Granola

$7.97Out of stock

Yogoort • Strawberries • Blueberries • Hemp Granola • Chia Seeds • Sesame Butter • Date Honey

BRKL Waffle

BRKL Waffle

$13.47Out of stock

Strawberries • Banana • Blueberries • Coconut Flakes • Chia Seeds • Powdered Sugar • Side of Maple Syrup

Avo Toast

Avo Toast

$11.97

Avocado Mash • Tahini • Feta Cheeze Crumble • Zaatar • Pickled Red Onions • Black Sesame Seeds • Date Honey • Toasted Zak the Baker Bread • Micro Greens

Açai Bowl

Açai Bowl

$12.97Out of stock

BASE: Açaí • Banana • Strawberry • Blueberries • Almond Milk TOPPINGS: Strawberry • Banana • Chia Seeds • Hemp Granola • Cocoa Nibs • Almond Butter

Just Egg & Cheeze Brioche

Just Egg & Cheeze Brioche

$8.47Out of stock

Just Egg • American Cheeze • Caramelized Onions • Chipotle Aioli • Toasted Brioche Bun • Side of Potato Chips • Side of Pickle

Bac'n, Just Egg & Cheeze

Bac'n, Just Egg & Cheeze

$13.97

Double Homemade Bac'n • Double Just Egg • Double American Cheeze • Caramelized Onions • Chipotle Aioli • Toasted Brioche Bun • Side of Potato Chips • Side of Pickle

Grilled Cheeze

Grilled Cheeze

$9.97

Zak the Baker Bread • American Cheeze • Toasted • Side of Pickle & Potato Chips

PB&J Toast / AB&J

PB&J Toast / AB&J

$8.97

Zak the Baker Bread • Peanut Butter • Strawberry Jam • Hemp Granola • Chia Seeds

Mediterranean Breakfast

Mediterranean Breakfast

$16.97

4 Slices of Zak the Baker Bread • Side of Olives • Just Egg Fold • Spreads: Hummus • Tzatziki • Tahini • Avocado Mash • Goat Cheeze Crumble, Olive Oil, Zaatar • Butter • Strawberry Chia Jam • Roasted Tomatoes • Micro Greens

Mediterranean Breakfast for 2

Mediterranean Breakfast for 2

$25.97Out of stock

2 OJ • 2 Drip Coffee • Zak the Baker Bread • Side of Olives • 2 Just Egg folds Spreads: Hummus • Tzatziki • Tahini • Avocado Mash • Goat Cheeze Crumble • Butter • Strawberry Chia Jam • Roasted Tomatoes • Micro Greens

Appetizers

Baby Spinach • Tomatoes • Cucumber • Onions • Balsamic Vinaigrette
Roasted Tomato Parmezan Soup

Roasted Tomato Parmezan Soup

$8.47+

Roasted Tomato Soup • Topped with Parmezan • Toasted Pumpkin Seeds • Olive Oil • Micro Greens • Side of Zack the Baker Bread

Shrooms & Caramelized Onions Hummus

Shrooms & Caramelized Onions Hummus

$12.97+

Warm Creamy Hummus • Chickpeas • Roasted Mushrooms • Caramelized Onions • Classic Tahini • Olive Oil • Pita Crisps

Guacamole

Guacamole

$11.97

Guacamole • Arepanini • Topped with Pickled Red Onion • Micro Greens

Tartare

Tartare

$11.97

Warm Roasted Tomato • Roasted Eggplant • Toasted Sliced Almonds • Sesame Butter • Olive Oil • Date Honey • 2 Slices of Zack the Baker Bread • Micro Greens

Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$10.97

Roasted Cauliflower • Tahini • Olive Oil • Paprika • Micro Greens

Spinach Mini Salad

Spinach Mini Salad

$6.97

Baby Spinach • Tomatoes • Cucumber • Harts of Palm • Onions • Balsamic Vinaigrette • Micro Greens

Salads

Chick'n Caesar

Chick'n Caesar

$16.97

Buffalo Chick'n • Romaine Lettuce • Caesar Dressing • Parmezan Cheeze • Zak the Baker Bread Croutons

Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$12.97

Baby Spinach • Balsamic Vinaigrette • Avocado Mash • Roasted Corn off the Cob • Hearts of Palm • Tomatoes • Black Beans • Arepanini Croutons

Cobb

Cobb

$12.97

Kale • Ranch Dressing • Avocado Mash • Warm Chickpeas • Roasted Cauliflower • Tomatoes • Cucumber • Bac'n Bits

Greek & Feta

Greek & Feta

$11.47

Kale • Tomatoes • Cucumber • Pickled Red Onion • Feta Cheeze • Zaatar • Balsamic Vinaigrette • Olive Oil

Spinach Mini Salad

Spinach Mini Salad

$6.97

Baby Spinach • Tomatoes • Cucumber • Harts of Palm • Onions • Balsamic Vinaigrette • Micro Greens

Panini Wraps

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$12.97

Panini Wrap • Falafel • Hummus • Romaine Lettuce • Tomato • Cucumber • Pickled Red Onions • Side of Spicy Relish • Side of Tahini • Side of Potato Chips

Buffalo Chick'n Wrap

Buffalo Chick'n Wrap

$15.97

Panini Wrap • Buffalo Chick'n • Avocado Mash • Kale • Brown Rice • Tomato • Caramelized Onions • Ranch • Side of Potato Chips

Cal-Mex Wrap

Cal-Mex Wrap

$14.97

Panini Wrap • Shredded Beaf • American Cheeze • Avocado Mash • Romaine Lettuce • Black Beans • Caramelized Onion • Tomato • Roasted Corn off the Cob • Chipotle Mayo • Side of Potato Chips

Kabab Wrap

Kabab Wrap

$16.97

Panini Wrap • Impossible Kabab • Romaine Lettuce • Tzatziki • Roasted Tomatoes • Mango Chutney • Side of Potato Chips • Side of Tahini

Fusion Bowls

60g of Protein Bowl

60g of Protein Bowl

$18.97

Base: Kale, Quinoa & Warm Hummus • Dressing: Tahini • Toppings: Buffalo Chick'n , Black-beans, Avo Mash, Plantain, Cauliflower, Pickle Red Onion, Pumpkin Seeds, Sliced Almonds & ZTB Bread

Wynwood Bowl

Wynwood Bowl

$14.97

Base: Spinach, Quinoa & Warm Hummus • Dressing: Tahini & Mango Chutney • Toppings: Falafel, Chickpeas, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Mushrooms, Roasted Tomatoes, Roasted Eggplant, Tomato, Cucumber, Pickle & Spicy Relish on the Side

Design District Bowl

Design District Bowl

$15.97

Base: White Rice, Warm Hummus & Romaine Lettuce • Dressing: Ranch • Toppings: Buffalo Chick'n, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Corn off the Cob, Roasted Cauliflower, Tomatoes & Pickled Red Onion • Microgreens

Turkish Kabab

Turkish Kabab

$18.97

Warm Hummus • White Rice • Roasted Tomatoes • Impossible Kababs • Tahini • Mango Chutney • Baby Spinach with Balsamic Vinaigrette • Microgreens

La Venezolana

La Venezolana

$17.97

White Rice • Shredded Beaf • Black Beans • Sweet Plantain • Avocado Mash • Roasted Mushrooms • Caramelized Onions • Pickled Red Onion • Arepanini • Microgreens

CYO Bowl

CYO Bowl

$12.97

Get Creative

Plate - It

Mission: Impossible Burger

Mission: Impossible Burger

$19.97

Brioche Bun • Impossible Burger • Melted American Cheeze • Ketchup • Tomato • Onion • Shredded Lettuce • Chipotle Aioli • Side of Truffle Infused Potato Chips • Side of Pickles • Chipotle Aioli for Dipping

La Venezolana

La Venezolana

$17.97

White Rice • Shredded Beaf • Black Beans • Sweet Plantain • Avocado Mash • Roasted Mushrooms • Caramelized Onions • Pickled Red Onion • Arepanini • Microgreens

Turkish Kabab

Turkish Kabab

$18.97

Warm Hummus • White Rice • Roasted Tomatoes • Impossible Kababs • Tahini • Mango Chutney • Baby Spinach with Balsamic Vinaigrette • Microgreens

Hummus Menu

Classic Warm Hummus

Classic Warm Hummus

$8.97+

Warm Creamy Hummus • Chickpeas • Classic Tahini • Olive Oil • Paprika • Cumin • Pita • Micro Greens

Shrooms & Caramelized Onions Hummus

Shrooms & Caramelized Onions Hummus

$12.97+

Warm Creamy Hummus • Chickpeas • Roasted Mushrooms • Caramelized Onions • Classic Tahini • Olive Oil • Pita Crisps

Arabian Hummus

Arabian Hummus

$12.97+

Warm Creamy Hummus • Chickpeas • Onions • Roasted Garlic • Spicy Relish • Classic Tahini • Olive Oil • Paprika • Cumin • Pita Crisps

Roasted Peppers Hummus

Roasted Peppers Hummus

$12.47+

Warm Creamy Hummus • Chickpeas • Roasted Red Peppers • Classic Tahini • Olive Oil • Pita Crisps

Roasted Cauliflower Hummus

Roasted Cauliflower Hummus

$14.97+

Warm Creamy Hummus • Roasted Cauliflower • Classic Tahini • Olive Oil • Paprika • Pita Crisps

Shawarma Hummus

Shawarma Hummus

$15.97+Out of stock

Warm Creamy Hummus • Chick'n Shawarma • Classic Tahini • Olive Oil • Paprika • Side of Spicy Relish • Side of Olives • Side of Pickles • Pita Crisps

Sweets

Dark Chocolate Crispy Quinoa Peanut Butter Cups - UNREAL

Dark Chocolate Crispy Quinoa Peanut Butter Cups - UNREAL

$1.75Out of stock

Dark Chocolate, peanuts, organic cane sugar, organic palm oil, organic peanut flour, organic blue agave inulin, organic crisped quinoa, sea salt, sunflower lecithin.

Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups - UNREAL

Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups - UNREAL

$1.75

Dark Chocolate, Almonds, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Palm Oil, Organic Blue Agave Inulin, Organic Coconut Flour, Salt, Sunflower Lecithin.

Dark Chocolate Coconut Bar - UNREAL

Dark Chocolate Coconut Bar - UNREAL

$1.75

Organic Coconut, Organic Cassava Syrup, Dark Chocolate.

Dark Chocolate Peanut Gems - UNREAL

Dark Chocolate Peanut Gems - UNREAL

$3.95Out of stock

Dark chocolate, roasted peanuts, organic cane sugar, gum acacia, colored with, organic tapioca syrup, carnauba wax.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.97Out of stock

Warm & crispy chocolate chunk cookie

BRKL Waffle

BRKL Waffle

$13.47Out of stock

Strawberries • Banana • Blueberries • Coconut Flakes • Chia Seeds • Powdered Sugar • Side of Maple Syrup

Juice Bar

Citrus Queen Juice

Citrus Queen Juice

$9.97Out of stock

Green apple • Kale • Lemon • Orange

Verde Juice

Verde Juice

$8.97Out of stock

Green Apple • Kale • Mint • Pineapple • Spinach

Cure Juice

Cure Juice

$8.97Out of stock

Green apple • Carrot • Cucumber • Ginger • Lemon

Grounded Juice

Grounded Juice

$9.97Out of stock

Beet • Carrot • Celery • Lemon • Spinach • Turmeric

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$7.47Out of stock

Granny smith apples pressed on the spot

Pineapple Juice

Pineapple Juice

$6.97Out of stock

Creamy Pineapple juice pressed on the spot

Carrot Juice

Carrot Juice

$5.97Out of stock

Sweet California carrots pressed on the spot

ORGANIC Celery Juice

ORGANIC Celery Juice

$8.97Out of stock

Simply Organic Celery juice pressed on the spot

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$7.97Out of stock

Delicious freshly squeezed OJ

Smoothies Bowls

Açai Bowl

Açai Bowl

$12.97Out of stock

BASE: Açaí • Banana • Strawberry • Blueberries • Almond Milk TOPPINGS: Strawberry • Banana • Chia Seeds • Hemp Granola • Cocoa Nibs • Almond Butter

Cookies & Cream Bowl

Cookies & Cream Bowl

$11.97Out of stock

BASE: Banana • Oreo • Oat Milk • Almond Butter TOPPINGS: Strawberry • Oreo Crumble • Hemp Granola • Coconut Flakes

Next-level PB&J Bowl

Next-level PB&J Bowl

$11.97

BASE: Banana • Strawberry • Peanut Butter • Strawberry Jam • Hemp Granola • Chia Seeds • Oat Milk TOPPINGS: Banana • Strawberries • Chia Seeds • Hemp Granola • Peanut Butter

Back to Basics Bowl

Back to Basics Bowl

$11.97

BASE: Banana • Strawberry • Blueberry • Peanut Butter • Almond Milk TOPPINGS: Strawberry • Banana • Chia Seeds • Hemp Granola • Cocoa Nibs • Peanut Butter

Almond Bliss Bowl

Almond Bliss Bowl

$12.97

BASE: Banana • Spinach • Cocoa Nibs • Almond Milk • Almond Butter • Vanilla Protein Powder TOPPINGS: Strawberry • Banana • Coconut Flakes • Hemp Granola • Almond Butter

Smoothies

Açai Smoothie

Açai Smoothie

$10.97

Açaí • Banana • Strawberry • Blueberries • Almond Milk • Topped with Granola, Almond Butter & Cacao Nibs

Cookies & Cream Smoothie

Cookies & Cream Smoothie

$10.97

Banana • Oreo • Oat Milk • Almond Butter • Topped with Crushed Oreo

Next-level PB&J Smoothie

Next-level PB&J Smoothie

$10.97

Banana • Strawberry • Peanut Butter • Strawberry Jam • Hemp Granola • Chia Seeds • Oat Milk • Topped Granola & Peanut Butter

Back to Basics Smoothie

Back to Basics Smoothie

$11.97

Banana • Strawberry • Blueberry • Peanut Butter • Almond Milk • Vanilla Protein Powder • Topped with Granola & Peanut Butter

Almond Bliss Smoothie

Almond Bliss Smoothie

$11.97

Banana • Spinach • Cocoa Nibs • Almond Milk • Almond Butter • Vanilla Protein Powder • Topped with Coconut Flakes & Cocoa Nibs

Coffee

Latte

Latte

$4.97

Double Espresso • Silky Milk

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.77

Matcha • Silky Milk

Cortado

Cortado

$3.97

Double Espresso • Milk • Silky Foam

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.97

Double Espresso • Milk • Silky Foam

Espresso

Espresso

$2.97

Double Espresso

Americano

Americano

$3.77

Double Espresso • Boiling Water

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.47

Double Espresso • Topped with Foam

Iced Coffee

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.97

Double Espresso • Silky Milk • Iced

Iced Cortado

Iced Cortado

$3.97

Espresso • Milk • Silky Foam • Iced

Iced Cappuccino

Iced Cappuccino

$4.97

Double Espresso • Milk • Silky Foam • Iced

Espresso Over Ice

Espresso Over Ice

$3.47

Double Espresso • Iced

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.77

Double Espresso • Boiling Water • Iced

Tea & Iced Tea

Down to Earth - Tranquility

Down to Earth - Tranquility

$4.97Out of stock

Lavander Ashwagandha Supertea

Down to Earth - Revival

Down to Earth - Revival

$4.97

Hibiscus Ginger Supertea

Down to Earth - Liquid Gold

Down to Earth - Liquid Gold

$4.97

Turmeric Ginger Supertea

Down to Earth - Longevity

Down to Earth - Longevity

$4.97

Chaga Apple Cinnamon Supertea

Drinks

Down to Earth - Revival

Down to Earth - Revival

$4.97

Hibiscus Ginger Supertea

Down to Earth - Liquid Gold

Down to Earth - Liquid Gold

$4.97

Turmeric Ginger Supertea

Down to Earth - Tranquility

Down to Earth - Tranquility

$4.97Out of stock

Lavander Ashwagandha Supertea

Down to Earth - Longevity

Down to Earth - Longevity

$4.97

Chaga Apple Cinnamon Supertea

Kombucha

Kombucha

$5.97
Mexican Coke Glass Bottle

Mexican Coke Glass Bottle

$3.47

Glass Bottle

Coke

Coke

$2.47

Can

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.47Out of stock

Can

Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.47

Can

Sprite

Sprite

$2.47

Can

Acqua Panna Water

Acqua Panna Water

$3.67

Glass Bottle

Boxed Water

Boxed Water

$2.97

Box

Perrier

Perrier

$3.27

Glass bottle

La Colombe Oatmilk Draft Latte Original Can

La Colombe Oatmilk Draft Latte Original Can

$4.67Out of stock

La Colombe set out to craft the world's first genuine caffè latte in a can and now they are proud to share their cafe favorite Oatmilk Draft Latte; made with honest ingredients, creamy oatmilk, real coffee, and foamy texture

La Colombe Colombian Coffee Cold Brew Can

La Colombe Colombian Coffee Cold Brew Can

$4.67Out of stock

La Colombe roasts this delicate Colombian bean to unleash its inherent bright notes, creating a pure refreshing cold brew to take anywhere

La Colombe Brazilian Coffee Cold Brew Can

La Colombe Brazilian Coffee Cold Brew Can

$4.67

Specialty beans brewed overnight, cold-pressed and filtered. A pure, refreshing iced coffee to take anywhere. Fresh-roasted, specialty-grade coffee is steeped in steel wine tanks, free from oxygen, and brewed overnight before being pressed. Our Cold Brew is double-filtered for a smooth, clean sip, with strong coffee flavors and a natural sweetness. Best enjoyed chilled!

Sides

ZTB slice

ZTB slice

$1.97
Arepanini

Arepanini

$1.47
Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$2.27
Pita Crisps

Pita Crisps

$2.97
Avocado Mash

Avocado Mash

$2.97
Small Hummus

Small Hummus

$8.97
Falafel

Falafel

$4.97
Buffalo Chick'n

Buffalo Chick'n

$5.97
Kebab

Kebab

$4.97

Shredded Beaf

$5.97

Just Egg Fold

$3.47
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come enjoy the new and improved Happea's, now located in Brickell! Mediterranean-Latin Fusion Eatery, Powered by Plants

Location

1676 NE 205th Ter, Miami, FL 33179

Directions

Gallery
Happea's image
Happea's image
Happea's image

