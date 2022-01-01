Happea's Aventura

La Colombe Brazilian Coffee Cold Brew Can

$4.67

Specialty beans brewed overnight, cold-pressed and filtered. A pure, refreshing iced coffee to take anywhere. Fresh-roasted, specialty-grade coffee is steeped in steel wine tanks, free from oxygen, and brewed overnight before being pressed. Our Cold Brew is double-filtered for a smooth, clean sip, with strong coffee flavors and a natural sweetness. Best enjoyed chilled!