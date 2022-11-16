Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
American

Happ's Place

review star

No reviews yet

5914 St Rte 107N

Glenville, NC 28736

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

WEDDING CATERING

WEDDING CATERING- PRICE PER PERSON

$80.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fine Fare and Friendship

Website

Location

5914 St Rte 107N, Glenville, NC 28736

Directions

Gallery
Happ's Place image
Happ's Place image
Happ's Place image

Similar restaurants in your area

Slabtown Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
45 Slabtown Rd Cashiers, NC 28717
View restaurantnext
Grand Olde Station
orange starNo Reviews
502 Blue Ridge Road Lake Toxaway, NC 28747
View restaurantnext
Bogart's Restaurant & Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
303 S MAIN STREET WAYNESVILLE, NC 28786
View restaurantnext
Fortify Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.8 • 679
69 N Main St Clayton, GA 30525
View restaurantnext
Frozen Palm Tree - 1965 Highway 76 West
orange starNo Reviews
1965 highway 76 west Clayton, GA 30525
View restaurantnext
MOTOR COMPANY GRILL - 86 W Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
86 W Main St. Franklin, NC 28734
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Glenville
Cashiers
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Sylva
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Brevard
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Waynesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Mills River
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Easley
review star
No reviews yet
Clemson
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston