Bakeries

Happy Bellies Bake Shop

713 Reviews

$$

2107 N Richmond St

Appleton, WI 54911

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Welcome to our online PREORDER menu for a future date. You're always welcome to walk in to pick from our fresh bakery case during open hours, no need to preorder. Preorders, no matter what time you choose, will be ready by mid-morning. Our entire menu is gluten free and we have a lot of allergy friendly goods for you to choose from. Feel free to come in and pick from our bakery case during our open hours! Walk in shop hours: Wed-Saturday 7 am to 2 pm. Fresh baked, small batch, always natural. We serve organic espresso with house made syrups. Meet a friend, grab a treat. We look forward to serving you!

2107 N Richmond St, Appleton, WI 54911

