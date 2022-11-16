Happy Bowl 1401 sisikiyou blvd #3

Restaurant header imageView gallery

SEAFOOD PHO NOODLE

MILK TEA

JASMINE MILK TEA

$5.95

THAI TEA MILK TEA

$5.95

BLACK TEA MILK TEA

$5.95

ROSEMILK TEA

$5.95

TARO MILK TEA

$5.95

NITRO TEA

MANGO BREEZE

$5.95

SUNNY STRAWBERRY

$5.95

PEACHY PEACHY

$5.95

BLACK ROSE

$5.95

LYCHEE ALL THE WAY

$5.95

NITRO COFFEE

AMERICANO

$5.95

CHEESE FOAM BLACK

$5.95

VIETNAMESE COFFEE

$5.95

HOT TEA

COLD COMFORT

$5.95

MANGO AMAZON

$5.95

SODA

COKE

$2.75

APPERTIZER

FRESH SPRING ROLLS(3PC)

FRESH SPRING ROLLS(3PC)

$10.95

CRISPY EGG ROLL(3PC)

$12.95

POT STICKER(6PC)

$10.95
PAN FRIED PORK BUN(6PC)

PAN FRIED PORK BUN(6PC)

$12.95
POPCORN CHICKEN

POPCORN CHICKEN

$10.95

PHO NOODLE

RARE BEEF PHO NOODLE

RARE BEEF PHO NOODLE

$13.95
CHICKEN PHO NOODLE

CHICKEN PHO NOODLE

$13.95
WELL DONE BRISKET PHO NOODLE

WELL DONE BRISKET PHO NOODLE

$13.95
RARE BEEF AND WELL DONE BRISKET PHO NOODLE

RARE BEEF AND WELL DONE BRISKET PHO NOODLE

$13.95
BEEF MEAT BALL PHO NOODLE

BEEF MEAT BALL PHO NOODLE

$13.95

VEGETABLE PHO NOODLE

$13.95

SEAFOOD PHO NOODLE

$16.95
HOUSE SPECIAL COMBO PHO NOODLE

HOUSE SPECIAL COMBO PHO NOODLE

$15.95
SHRIMP PHO NOODLE

SHRIMP PHO NOODLE

$16.95

PLAIN NOODLE

$10.95

NOODLE ON FIRE

POPCORN CHICKEN NOODLE ON FIRE

$16.95

CHICKEN NOODLE ON FIRE

$15.95

BEEF NOODLE ON FIRE

$15.95

BROCCLI NOODLE ON FIRE

$15.95

SHRIMP NOODLE ON FIRE

$18.95

CHICKEN AND BEEF NOODLE ON FIRE

$17.95

VERMICELLI

GRILLED CHICKEN VERMICELLI

$13.95

GRILLED BEEF VERMICELLI

$13.95

GRILLED SHRIMP VERMICELLI

$16.95

VEGETABLE(VEGAN)VERMICELLI

$13.95

GRILLED SHRIMP AND BEEF VERMICELLI

$16.95

STIR FRIED DISH

SALT PEPPER CHICKEN

SALT PEPPER CHICKEN

$15.95
CHICKEN WITH GARLIC SAUCE

CHICKEN WITH GARLIC SAUCE

$15.95
KUNG PAO CHICKEN

KUNG PAO CHICKEN

$15.95

SWEET SOUR CHICKEN CUBES

$15.95

SPICY CHICKEN CUBES

$15.95
SPICY GARLIC BEEF

SPICY GARLIC BEEF

$15.95
HOT SOUR DUMPLING SOUP

HOT SOUR DUMPLING SOUP

$15.95
EGGPLANT WITH GARLIC SAUCE

EGGPLANT WITH GARLIC SAUCE

$15.95

BROCCLI WITH GARLIC SAUCE

$15.95

MIX VEGETABLE(VEGAN)

$15.95

CHINESE GREEN(VEGAN)

$15.95
MAPO TOFU

MAPO TOFU

$15.95

CUMIN LAMB

$18.95

FRIED RICE

CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$12.95

BEEF FRIED RICE

$12.95

VEGETABLE FRIED RICE

$12.95

SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$15.95

CHICKEN AND BEEF FRIED RICE

$14.95

STEAM RICE

$3.00

CHOW FUN

CHICKEN CHOW FUN

$13.95

BEEF CHOW FUN

$13.95

VEGETABLE(VEGAN)CHOW FUN

$13.95

SHRIMP CHOW FUN

$16.95

CHICKEN AND BEEF CHOW FUN

$15.95

CHOW MIEN

CHICKEN CHOW MIEN

$13.95

BEEF CHOW MIEN

$13.95

VEGETABLE CHOW MIEN

$13.95

SHRIMP CHOW MIEN

$16.95

CHICKEN AND BEEF CHOW MIEN

$15.95

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
