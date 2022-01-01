Happy Camper- Denver
3211 N Pecos
Denver, CO 80211
Appetizers
Burrata
Served with crostini bread, fig jam, sun-dried tomato pesto, figs, basil & a balsamic drizzle.
Charcuterie Board
Sopressata, Peppered Salami, Prosciutto, Parmesan Bites, Shard Cheddar, Blue Cheese, Cheddar Spread, Fig Jam, Sundried Tomato Pesto, Sweet Olives, Pepperoncini, Goat Cheese, Stuffed Peppers & Grapes served with. Pretzel Sticks, Crackers & Crostini Bread
Chicken Strips
Served with Chipotle Aioli & BBQ Honey Mustard Sauce.
Chips & Guac
Elote Dip
Chihuahua Cheese, Corn, Pico, Jalapeños, Cream Cheese & Chili Powder. Serve with Chips
French Fries
Served with 1000 Island dipping sauce.
Goat Stix
Beer-basted bread sticks served with goat cheese marinara.
Hummus Plate
Olives, sun-dried tomatoes, feta, veggie stix and pita.
Jalapeño Homies
Jalapeno, cream cheese, bacon, cheddar, tomato and BBQ sauce.
Meatballs
Veal, pork and beef with crostini, Parmesan and marinara.
Mozzarella Bread Stix
Mozzarella, provolone, shake cheese and oregano served with marinara.
Potato Skins
Pulled pork, bacon bits, cheddar cheese, sour cream and green onion with a side of honey mustard.
Pulled Pork Nachos
House Fried Tortilla Chips, with Pulled Pork, Cheddar, Pico, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Sour Cream & Guac
Grilled Cheese Dippers
Served with a side of tomato soup.
Whipped Feta
Soups & Salads
Chicken Lime Soup
Creamy Mushroom Soup
Potato Soup
Topped with bacon bits, cheddar, and sour cream.
Tomato Soup
LoHi Pasta Salad
Kale, Roasted Corn, Cavatappi Pasta, Red Onions, Jalapenos, Feta, Tortilla Strips, & our Elote Dressing.
Sesame Soy Salad
Mixed greens, almonds, bean sprouts, red peppers, carrot threads, mandarin oranges, red cabbage and crispy wonton.
Trixie Salad
Romaine, cucumbers, red onions, red peppers, croutons, cheddar and our ranch.
Wells Street Salad
Mixed greens, mandarin oranges, avocado, bacon bits, onions, Gorgonzola and our lemon poppy seed dressing.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Iceburg, crispy chicken, pico de gallo, corn, cheddar cheese, avocado, tortilla strips & chipotle dressing.
Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad
The Caesar with blackened chicken and sun-dried tomatoes.
Buffalo Chix Salad
Romaine, Buffalo-style chicken, cucumbers, carrot threads, tomatoes, croutons, red peppers, red onions, tortilla strips and our bleu cheese dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, Parmesan and Caesar dressing.
Garys Greens Salad
Romas, red onions, Kalamata olives, feta with our Gorgonzola vinaigrette.
Wraps
Wells Street Wrap
Mixed greens, mandarin oranges, avocado, bacon bits, red onions, gorgonzola & lemon poppyseed dressing. Served with tortilla chips & salsa.
Caesar Wrap
Romaine, croutons, parm & caesar dressing. Served with tortilla chips & salsa.
Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap
The caesar with blackened chicken & sun-dried tomatoes. Served with tortilla chips & salsa.
Gary’s Greens Wrap
Romas, red onions, kalamata olives, feta & gorgonzola vinaigrette. Served with tortilla chips & salsa.
Trixie Wrap
Romaine, cucumbers, red onions, red peppers, croutons, cheddar & ranch. Served with tortilla chips & salsa.
Kale Cobb Wrap
Kale, diced romas, hard-boiled egg, bacon bits, crumbled gorgonzola, smoked ham, avocado & ranch. Served with tortilla chips & salsa.
Sesame Soy Wrap
Mixed greens, almonds, bean sprouts, red peppers, carrot threads, mandarin oranges, red cabbage, wontons & sesame soy dressing. Served with tortilla chips & salsa.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Romaine, buffalo chicken, cucumbers, carrot threads, tomatoes, croutons, red peppers, red onions, tortilla strips & blue cheese dressing. Served with tortilla chips & salsa.
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Iceberg, crispy chicken, pico, corn, cheddar cheese, avocado, tortilla strips & chipotle dressing. Served with tortilla chips & salsa.
Small Pizzas (10")
Small Carnit-Za
Pulled pork, cheddar cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, tortilla chips & refried bean base.
Small Cheese
Marinara, mozzarella/provolone
Small Chris
Meatball, giardiniera, mozzarella/provolone and marinara
Small Clay
Roasted chicken, bacon, diced Romas, onions, parsley, cheddar, mozzarella/provolone and our ranch sauce
Small Curt
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella/provolone and marinara
Small Dime Piece
Blackened chicken, fresh jalapenos, cream cheese, chili flakes, garlic, mozzarella/provolone and olive oil
Small Ed
Roasted chicken, bacon, spinach, red onions, roasted garlic, diced Romas, Parmesan, mozzarella/provolone and cream cheese
Small Gaurav
Portabellas, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese, mozzarella/provolone and spinach/ricotta sauce.
Small Grandma
Roasted chicken, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini, Romas, cilantro, mozzarella/provolone and BBQ sauce
Small Greg
Blackened chicken, pepperoni, jalapenos, sour cream, romas, green onions, cheddar, mozzarella/provolone and cream cheese
Small Jay
Canadian bacon, pineapple and marinara
Small Josh
Pulled pork, pineapples, jalapenos, mozzarella/provolone and BBQ sauce
Small Lance
Artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, feta, mozzarella/provolone, and garlic and olive oil
Small Linda
Spinach, roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms, oregano, feta, Parmesan, mozzarella/provolone and garlic and olive oil
Small Matt
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, cheddar and our ranch sauce
Small Mike
Italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, Parmesan, mozzarella/provolone and spinach or ricotta sauce
Small Mom
No cheese. Roasted red peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, pepperoncini, artichoke hearts and marinara
Small Nadene
Cupped pepperoni, mozzarella, ricotta, basil, & hot honey on our marinara base.
Small Pat
Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, Parmesan, mozzarella/provolone and pesto
Small Pepperoni
Pepperoni, mozzarella provolone and marinara.
Small Peter
Pepperoni, blackened chicken, bacon, red onions, cheddar, mozzarella/provolone and BBQ sauce
Small Scott
Sun-dried tomatoes, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella/provolone and pesto
Small Steve
Buffalo chicken, celery, carrots, Gorgonzola, mozzarella/provolone garlic and olive oil
Small Tim
Pepperoni, pepperoncini, mozzarella/provolone and marinara
Small Tony (Prosciutto)
Prosciutto, spinach, caramelized onion, sun-dried tomato, balsamic, goat cheese, mozzarella/provolone and cream cheese.
Small Tory
Romas, artichoke hearts, roast garlic, fresh basil, feta, mozzarella/provolone and olive oil
Small Mr Pickles
Dill Pickles, bacon, dill seasoning, ranch base
Medium Pizzas (14")
Medium Carnit-Za
Pulled pork, cheddar cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, tortilla chips & refried bean base.
Medium Cheese
Medium Chris
Meatball, giardiniera and marinara.
Medium Clay
Roasted chicken, bacon, diced Romas, onions, parsley, cheddar, mozzarella/provolone and our ranch sauce
Medium Dime Piece
Blackened chicken, fresh jalapenos, cream cheese, chili flakes, garlic and olive oil.
Medium Ed
Roasted chicken, bacon, spinach, red onions, roasted garlic, diced Romas, Parmesan and cream cheese.
Medium Gaurav
Portabellas, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese and spinach or ricotta sauce.
Medium Grandma
Roasted chicken, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini, Romas, cilantro and BBQ sauce
Medium Greg
Blackened chicken, pepperoni, jalapenos, sour cream, romas, green onions, cheddar and cream cheese
Medium Jay
Canadian bacon, pineapple and marinara
Medium Josh
Pulled pork, pineapples, jalapenos and BBQ sauce.
Medium Lance
Artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, feta, garlic and olive oil
Medium Linda
Spinach, roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms, oregano, feta, Parmesan, garlic and olive oil
Medium Matt
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, cheddar and our ranch sauce.
Medium Mike
Italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, Parmesan and spinach or ricotta sauce.
Medium Mom
No cheese. Roasted red peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, pepperoncini, artichoke hearts and marinara.
Medium Nadene
Cupped pepperoni, mozzarella, ricotta, basil, & hot honey on our marinara base. Try it tavern style!
Medium Pat
Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, Parmesan and pesto.
Medium Pepperoni
Pepperoni, mozzarella provolone and marinara
Medium Peter
Pepperoni, blackened chicken, bacon, red onions, cheddar, mozzarella/provolone and BBQ sauce.
Medium Scott
Sun-dried tomatoes, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella/provolone and pesto.
Medium Steve
Buffalo chicken, celery, carrots, Gorgonzola, mozzarella/provolone garlic and olive oil.
Medium Tim
Pepperoni, pepperoncini, mozzarella/provolone and marinara
Medium Tony (Prosciutto)
Prosciutto, spinach, caramelized onion, sun-dried tomato, balsamic, goat cheese, mozzarella/provolone and cream cheese
Medium Tory
Romas, artichoke hearts, roast garlic, fresh basil, feta, mozzarella/provolone and olive oil
Medium Mr Pickles
Dill pickles, bacon, dill seasoning, ranch base
Large Pizzas (18")
Large Carnit-Za
Pulled pork, cheddar cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, tortilla chips & refried bean base.
Large Cheese
Marinara, mozzarella/provolone
Large Chris
Meatball, giardiniera, mozzarella/provolone and marinara
Large Clay
Roasted chicken, bacon, diced Romas, onions, parsley, cheddar, mozzarella/provolone and our ranch sauce
Large Curt
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella/provolone and marinara
Large Dime Piece
Blackened chicken, fresh jalapenos, cream cheese, chili flakes, garlic, mozzarella/provolone and olive oil
Large Ed
Roasted chicken, bacon, spinach, red onions, roasted garlic, diced Romas, Parmesan, mozzarella/provolone and cream cheese
Large Gaurav
Portabellas, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese, mmozzarella/provolone and spinach/ricotta sauce
Large Grandma
Roasted chicken, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini, Romas, cilantro, mozzarella/provolone and BBQ sauce
Large Greg
Blackened chicken, pepperoni, jalapenos, sour cream, romas, green onions, cheddar, mozzarella/provolone and cream cheese
Large Jay
Canadian bacon, pineapple and marinara
Large Josh
Pulled pork, pineapples, jalapenos, mozzarella/provolone and BBQ sauce
Large Lance
Artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, feta, mozzarella/provolone, and garlic and olive oil
Large Linda
Spinach, roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms, oregano, feta, Parmesan, mozzarella/provolone and garlic and olive oil
Large Matt
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, cheddar and our ranch sauce
Large Mike
Italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, Parmesan, mozzarella/provolone and spinach or ricotta sauce
Large Mom
No cheese. Roasted red peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, pepperoncini, artichoke hearts and marinara
Large Nadene
Cupped pepperoni, mozzarella, ricotta, basil, & hot honey on our marinara base.
Large Pat
Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, Parmesan, mozzarella/provolone and pesto
Large Pepperoni
Marinara, mozzarella/provolone and pepperoni
Large Peter
Pepperoni, blackened chicken, bacon, red onions, cheddar, mozzarella/provolone and BBQ sauce
Large Scott
Sun-dried tomatoes, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella/provolone and pesto
Large Steve
Buffalo chicken, celery, carrots, Gorgonzola, mozzarella/provolone garlic and olive oil
Large Tim
Pepperoni, pepperoncini, mozzarella/provolone and marinara
Large Tony (Prosciutto)
Pepperoni, pepperoncini, mozzarella/provolone and marinara
Large Tory
Romas, artichoke hearts, roast garlic, fresh basil, feta, mozzarella/provolone and olive oil
Large Mr Pickles
Dill pickles, bacon, dill seasoning, ranch base
Calzones and Sandwiches
Meat Calzone
Marinara, mozzarella, provolone, pepperoni and Canadian bacon. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pepperoncini.
Meatball Calzone
Marinara, mozzarella and a side of giardiniera. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pepperoncini.
Smoked Ham & Avocado Calzone
Smoked ham, mozzarella, provolone, Tillamook cheddar, our ranch dressing and avocado slices. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pepperoncini.
Turkey Calzone
Turkey, bacon, cheddar, avocado slices and our ranch dressing. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pepperoncini.
Veggie Calzone
Mozzarella, provolone, marinara, portabellas, artichoke hearts, black olives and sundried tomatoes. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pepperoncini.
Club Sandwich
Burger
Sides
Side Ranch
Boat Ranch
Side Marinara
Boat Marinara
Side BBQ
Side BBQ Honey Mustard
Side Chipotle Aioli
Boat Goat Sauce
Boat Guac
Boat Hummus
Boat Salsa
Crostini Bread
Extra Chips
Pita Bread
Side Buffalo Sauce
Side Blue Cheese Dressing
Side 1000 Island Dressing
Side Caesar Dressing
Side Lemon Poppy Seed Dressing
Side Elote Dressing
Side Sesame Soy Dressing
Side Gorgonzola Vinaigrette
Side Giardinera
Side Balsamic Glaze
Side Honey
Side of Hot Honey
Side Hot Sauce
Side Guac
Side of Avocado
Side Pesto
Side Jalapeños
Side Salsa
Side Pico de Gallo
Side Sour Cream
Side Of Chicken
Side Ketchup
Pizza Dough 10
Sunday
9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday
10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday
10:30 am - 11:30 pm
We came to fill a pizza-void. We also came to have a damn good time. If you ask us, the experts, there's not a better combination of pizza, booze, vibes and happiness in the whole universe than what you'll get here. For god's sake, we've got a dining room that's filled with trailers. And trailers that are filled with stars. We'll be here and we can't wait 'til y'all are too.
3211 N Pecos, Denver, CO 80211