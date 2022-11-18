- Home
Happy Camper Wrigley
3,812 Reviews
$$
3458 n Clark st
Chicago, IL 60657
Medium Tavern Style Cheese
14" Tavern style cheese pizza with thin crust and cut into squares.
Medium Tavern Style Pepperoni
14" Tavern style pepperoni pizza with thin crust and cut into squares
Charcuterie Board
A trio of meats, cheeses & spreads, served with pretzel sticks, crackers, & crostini.
Elote Dip
Chihuahua cheese, peppers, cream cheese, corn, chili powder & pico de gallo. Served with chips.
Mozzarella Bread Stix
Mozzarella, provolone, shake cheese & oregano, served with marinara.
Chicken Strips
Served with BBQ sauce & honey mustard dipping sauce.
Double Cheeseburger
Cheddar, lettuce & thousand island dressing.
Gettin Figgy With It
14" tavern-style 'za topped with mozzarella/provolone, goat cheese & fig jelly on our olive oil base.
Appetizers
Burrata
Served with crostini bread, fig jam, sun-dried tomato pesto, figs, basil & a balsamic drizzle.
Chicken Strips
Served with BBQ sauce & honey mustard dipping sauce.
Chips & Guac
House made guacamole with tortilla chips.
Chips & Salsa
A rich salsa with tortilla chips.
Elote Dip
Chihuahua cheese, peppers, cream cheese, corn, chili powder & pico de gallo. Served with chips.
French Fries
Served with 1000 Island for dipping.
Goat Stix
Beer-basted bread sticks served with goat cheese marinara.
Hummus Plate
Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, feta, veggie sticks & pita.
Jalapeño Homies
Jalapeno, cream cheese, bacon, cheddar, tomato, with a side of BBQ sauce.
Mozzarella Bread Stix
Mozzarella, provolone, shake cheese & oregano, served with marinara.
Meatballs
Veal, pork & beef with crostinis, parmesan & marinara.
Potato Skins
Pulled pork, bacon bits, cheddar, green onions, diced romas, sour cream, with a side of honey mustard.
Pulled Pork Nachos
House-fried tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, black bean corn salsa, sour cream & guacamole.
Charcuterie Board
A trio of meats, cheeses & spreads, served with pretzel sticks, crackers, & crostini.
Grilled Cheese Dippers
Served with a side of tomato soup.
Whipped Feta
Topped with honey & pistachios. served with pita & crostini bread
Specials
Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Chipotle Aioli, Pickles & Lettuce. Served with Fries
Double Cheeseburger
Cheddar, lettuce & thousand island dressing.
Gettin Figgy With It
14" tavern-style 'za topped with mozzarella/provolone, goat cheese & fig jelly on our olive oil base.
Turkey Club Sandwich
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, & roasted garlic aioli on sourdough. Served with fries.
Pistachio Pizza
Soups & Salads
Blackend Chicken Caesar Salad
The caesar with blackened chicken & sun-dried tomatoes.
Buffalo Chix Salad
Romaine, buffalo chicken, cucumbers, carrot threads, tomatoes, croutons, red peppers, red onions, tortilla strips & blue cheese dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, parm & caesar dressing.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Iceberg lettuce, crispy chicken, pico, corn, cheddar cheese, avocado, tortilla strips & chipotle dressing.
Gary’s Greens Salad
Romas, red onions, kalamata olives, feta & gorgonzola vinaigrette.
Kale Cobb Salad
Kale, diced romas, hard-boiled egg, bacon bits, crumbled gorgonzola, smoked ham, avocado & ranch.
Mediterranean Salad
Chickpeas, cucumber, pico, feta, kalamata, olives, avocado, fried pepperoncinis & gorgonzola vinaigrette.
Sesame Soy Salad
Mixed greens, almonds, bean sprouts, red peppers, carrot threads, mandarin oranges, red cabbage, wontons & sesame soy dressing.
Trixie Salad
Romaine, cucumbers, red onions, red peppers, croutons, cheddar & ranch.
Wells Street Salad
Mixed greens, mandarin oranges, avocado, bacon bits, red onions, gorgonzola & lemon poppy seed dressing.
Wrigley Salad
Kale, roasted corn, cavatappi pasta, red onions, jalapeno, feta, tortilla strips, & our elote dressing.
Chicken Lime Soup
Served with spicy tortilla strips and avocado.
Creamy Mushroom Soup
Potato Soup
Topped with bacon, cheddar, & sour cream
Wells Street Wrap
Mixed greens, mandarin oranges, avocado, bacon bits, onions, gorgonzola & our lemon poppy seed dressing. Served with chips and salsa.
Caesar Wrap
Romaine, croutons, parm, & caesar dressing. Served with chips and salsa.
Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap
The caesar with blackened chicken & sun-dried tomatoes. Served with chips and salsa.
Gary’s Greens Wrap
Romas, red onions, kalamata olives, feta with our gorgonzola vinaigrette. Served with chips and salsa.
Trixie Wrap
Romaine, cucumbers, red onions, red peppers, croutons, cheddar & our ranch. Served with chips and salsa.
Kale Cobb Wrap
Kale, diced romas, hard-bolied egg, bacon bits, crumbled gorganzola, smoked ham, avocado, chives & our ranch. Served with chips and salsa.
Sesame Soy Wrap
Mixed greens, almonds, bean sprouts, red peppers, carrot threads, mandarin oranges, red cabbage & crispy wonton. Served with chips and salsa.
Buffalo Chix Wrap
Romaine, buffalo-style chicken, cucumbers, carrot threads, tomatoes, croutons, red peppers, red onions, tortilla strips & our bleu cheese dressing. Served with chips and salsa.
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Iceberg lettuce, crispy chicken, pico, corn, cheddar cheese, avocado, tortilla strips & chipotle dressing. Served with chips and salsa.
Mediterranean Wrap
Wrigley Wrap
Small Pizzas (10")
Small Benjamin
Italian sausage, green peppers, black olives, mozzarella/provolone and marinara.
Small Carnitas Za
Pulled pork, cheddar cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, tortilla chips, mozzarella/provolone & refried bean base.
Small Cheese
Mozzarella Provalone cheese blend topped with parmesan with a marinara base.
Small Chris
Meatball, giardiniera, mozzarella/provolone & marinara.
Small Curt
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella/provolone and marinara.
Small Dean
Canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella, provolone & marinara.
Small Dime Piece
Blackened chicken, fresh jalapenos, cream cheese, chili flakes, mozzarella/provolone & garlic and olive oil.
Small Ed
Roasted chicken, bacon, spinach, red onions, roasted garlic, diced romas, parmesan, mozzarella/provolone & cream cheese base.
Small Guarav
Portabellas, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese, mozzarella/provolone and spinach/ricotta sauce
Small Grandma
Roasted chicken, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini, Romas, cilantro, mozzarella/provolone and BBQ sauce.
Small Greg
Blackened chicken, pepperoni, jalapenos, sour cream, romas, green onions, cheddar mozzarella/provolone and cream cheese.
Small Kaya
No cheese, roasted red peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, pepperoncini, artichoke hearts and marinara.
Small Lance
Artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, feta, mozzarella/provolone, garlic and olive oil.
Small Linda
Spinach, roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms, oregano, feta, Parmesan, mozzarella/provolone, garlic and olive oil.
Small Matt
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, cheddar, mozzarella/provolone and our ranch sauce.
Small Mike
Italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, Parmesan, mozzarella/provolone and spinach/ricotta sauce.
Small Nadene
Marinara, mozzarella/provolone blend, cupped pepperoni, hot honey, ricotta & basil.
Small Pat
Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, Parmesan, mozzarella/provolone and pesto.
Small Pepperoni
Mozzarella/provolone, pepperoni & marinara.
Small Peter
Pepperoni, blackened chicken, bacon, red onions, cheddar, mozzarella/provolone and BBQ sauce.
Small Rich
Roasted chicken, bacon, diced Romas, onions, parsley, cheddar, mozzarella/provolone and our ranch sauce.
Small Ryan
Pulled pork, pineapples, jalapenos, mozzarella/provolone and BBQ sauce.
Small Scott
Sun-dried tomatoes, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella/provolone and pesto.
Small Steve
Buffalo chicken, celery, carrots, Gorgonzola, mozzarella/provolone, garlic and olive oil.
Small Tim
Pepperoni, pepperoncini, mozzarella/provolone and marinara.
Small Tony (Prosciutto)
Prosciutto, spinach, caramelized onion, sun-dried tomato, balsamic, goat cheese, mozzarella/provolone and cream cheese.
Small Tory
Romas, artichoke hearts, roast garlic, fresh basil, feta, mozzarella/provolone and olive oil.
Medium Pizzas (14")
Medium Benjamin
Italian sausage, green peppers, black olives, mozzarella/provolone and marinara.
Medium Carnitas Za
Pulled pork, cheddar cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, mozzarella/provolone, tortilla chips & refried bean base.
Medium Cheese
Mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & marinara.
Medium Chris
Meatball, giardiniera, mozzarella/provolone & marinara.
Medium Curt
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella/provolone and marinara.
Medium Dean
Canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella, provolone & marinara.
Medium Dime Piece
Blackened chicken, fresh jalapenos, cream cheese, chili flakes, mozzarella/provolone, garlic and olive oil.
Medium Ed
Roasted chicken, bacon, spinach, red onions, roasted garlic, diced Romas, Parmesan, mozzarella/provolone and cream cheese.
Medium Gaurav
Portabellas, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese, mozzarella/provolone and spinach/ricotta sauce.
Medium Grandma
Roasted chicken, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini, Romas, cilantro, mozzarella/provolone and BBQ sauce.
Medium Greg
Blackened chicken, pepperoni, jalapenos, sour cream, romas, green onions, cheddar, mozzarella/provolone and cream cheese.
Medium Kaya
No cheese. Roasted red peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, pepperoncini, artichoke hearts, and marinara.
Medium Lance
Artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, feta, mozzarella/provolone, garlic and olive oil.
Medium Linda
Spinach, roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms, oregano, feta, Parmesan, mozzarella/provolone, garlic and olive oil.
Medium Matt
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, cheddar, mozzarella/provolone and our ranch sauce.
Medium Mike
Italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, Parmesan, mozzarella/provolone and spinach/ricotta sauce.
Medium Nadene
Marinara, mozzarella/provolone blend, cupped pepperoni, hot honey, ricotta & basil.
Medium Pat
Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, Parmesan, mozzarella/provolone and pesto.
Medium Pepperoni
Pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone and marinara.
Medium Peter
Pepperoni, blackened chicken, bacon, red onions, cheddar, mozzarella/provolone and BBQ sauce.
Medium Rich
Roasted chicken, bacon, diced Romas, onions, parsley, cheddar, mozzarella/provolone and our ranch sauce.
Medium Ryan
Pulled pork, pineapples, jalapenos, mozzarella/provolone and BBQ sauce.
Medium Scott
Sun-dried tomatoes, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella/provolone and pesto.
Medium Steve
Buffalo chicken, celery, carrots, Gorgonzola, mozzarella/provolone, garlic and olive oil.
Medium Tim
Pepperoni, pepperoncini, mozzarella/provolone and marinara.
Medium Tony (Prosciutto)
Prosciutto, spinach, caramelized onion, sun-dried tomato, balsamic, goat cheese, mozzarella/provolone and cream cheese.
Medium Tory
Romas, artichoke hearts, roast garlic, fresh basil, feta, mozzarella/provolone and olive oil.
Gettin Figgy With It
14" tavern-style 'za topped with mozzarella/provolone, goat cheese & fig jelly on our olive oil base.
Large Pizzas (18")
Large Benjamin
Italian sausage, green peppers, black olives, mozzarella/provolone and marinara.
Large Carnitas Za
Pulled pork, cheddar cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, mozzarella/provolone, tortilla chips & refried bean base.
Large Cheese
Mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & marinara.
Large Chris
Meatball, giardiniera, mozzarella/provolone & marinara.
Large Curt
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella/provolone and marinara.
Large Dime Piece
Blackened chicken, fresh jalapenos, cream cheese, chili flakes, mozzarella/provolone, garlic and olive oil.
Large Ed
Roasted chicken, bacon, spinach, red onions, roasted garlic, diced Romas, Parmesan, mozzarella/provolone and cream cheese.
Large Gaurav
Portabellas, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese, mozzarella/provolone and spinach/ricotta sauce.
Large Grandma
Roasted chicken, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini, Romas, cilantro, mozzarella/provolone and BBQ sauce.
Large Greg
Blackened chicken, pepperoni, jalapenos, sour cream, romas, green onions, cheddar, mozzarella/provolone and cream cheese.
Large Dean
Canadian bacon, pineapple, provolone, mozzarella & marinara.
Large Kaya
No cheese. Roasted red peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, pepperoncini, artichoke hearts and marinara.
Large Lance
Artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, feta, mozzarella/provolone, garlic and olive oil.
Large Linda
Spinach, roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms, oregano, feta, Parmesan, mozzarella/provolone, garlic and olive oil.
Large Matt
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, cheddar, mozzarella/provolone and our ranch sauce.
Large Mike
Italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, Parmesan, mozzarella/provolone and spinach/ricotta sauce.
Large Tony (Prosciutto)
Prosciutto, spinach, caramelized onion, sun-dried tomato, balsamic, goat cheese, mozzarella/provolone and cream cheese.
Large Tory
Romas, artichoke hearts, roast garlic, fresh basil, feta, mozzarella/provolone and olive oil.
Large Nadene
Marinara, mozzarella/provolone blend, cupped pepperoni, hot honey, ricotta & basil.
Large Pat
Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, Parmesan, mozzarella/provolone and pesto.
Large Pepperoni
Pepperoni, mozzarella/provolone and marinara.
Large Peter
Pepperoni, blackened chicken, bacon, red onions, cheddar, mozzarella/provolone and BBQ sauce.
Large Rich
Roasted chicken, bacon, diced Romas, onions, parsley, cheddar and our ranch sauce.
Large Ryan
Pulled pork, pineapples, jalapenos, mozzarella/provolone and BBQ sauce.
Large Scott
Sun-dried tomatoes, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella/provolone and pesto.
Large Steve
Buffalo chicken, celery, carrots, Gorgonzola, mozzarella/provolone, garlic and olive oil.
Large Tim
Pepperoni, pepperoncini, mozzarella/provolone and marinara.
Calzones
Meat Calzone
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mozzarella/provolone & marinara.
Meatball Calzone
Meatballs, mozzarella/provolone & marinara with a side of giardiniera.
Smoked Ham & Avocado Calzone
Smoked ham, avocado slice, cheddar, mozzarella/provolone & ranch.
Turkey Calzone
Turkey, bacon, cheddar, avocado slice & ranch.
Veggie Calzone
Portobellos, artichoke hearts, black olives, sundried tomatoes, mozzarella/provolone & ranch.
Sides
Side Ranch
Boat Ranch
Side Marinara
Boat Marinara
Boat Goat Sauce
Side BBQ
Boat Guac
Boat Honey Mustard
Boat Salsa
Side Blue Cheese Dressing
Side Buffalo Sauce
Side Caesar Dressing
Side Sesame Soy Dressing
Side Gorgonzola Vinaigrette
Side Lemon Poppy Seed Dressing
Boat Hummus
Side of BBQ Honey Mustard
Side Of Chipotle Aoli
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
3458 n Clark st, Chicago, IL 60657