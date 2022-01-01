Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Happy Camper

No reviews yet

1209 North Wells St

1209

Chicago, IL 60610

Mozzarella Bread Stix
Chicken Tenders
Small Cheese

Burger

Burger

$12.00

Cheddar, lettuce, pickle & thousand island dressing.

Burrata

Burrata

$15.00

Burrata cheese, Balsamic glaze, Figs, Sun dried Tomato Pesto, Fig Jam, Basil and Crostini Bread.

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$19.00

Sopressata, Peppered Salami, Prosciutto, Parmesan Bites, Sharp Cheddar, Blue Cheese, Cheddar Spread, Fig Jam, Sun-dried Tomato Pesto, Sweet Green Olives, Pepperoncini, Goat Cheese stuffed Peppers & Grapes served with Pretzels, Crackers & Crostini

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Chipotle Aioli, Pickles & Lettuce. Served with Fries

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Served with a side of BBQ Honey Mustard & Chipotle Aioli

Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$12.00

Topped with Diced Romas

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

A rich and kinda spicy salsa with tortilla chips

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$14.00

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Avocado, & Roasted Garlic Aioli on Sourdough. Served with Fries.

Elote Dip

Elote Dip

$12.00

Chihuahua cheese, peppers, cream cheese, corn, chili powder, jalapeños and pico served with tortilla chips.

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00

Served with 1000 Island.

Goat Stix

Goat Stix

$13.00

Beer-basted bread sticks served with goat cheese marinara

Grilled Cheese Dippers

Grilled Cheese Dippers

$12.00

Cheddar grilled cheese stix, served with a side of tomato soup for dippin'.

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$13.00

Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, feta, veggie stix & pita

Jalapeño Homies

Jalapeño Homies

$11.00

Jalapeño, cream cheese, bacon, cheddar, tomato, with a side of BBQ sauce

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$12.00Out of stock

Topped with bread crumbs.

Meatballs

Meatballs

$15.00

Veal, pork & beef meatballs with crostinis, parmesan & marinara

Mozzarella Bread Stix

Mozzarella Bread Stix

$13.00

Mozz, provolone, shake cheese & oregano, served with marinara

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$11.00

Pulled pork, bacon bits, cheddar, green onions, diced romas, sour cream, with a side of BBQ-Honey mustard aiole.

Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$20.00

House-fried tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, black bean corn salsa, sour cream & guac

Taquitos

Taquitos

$12.00

Five fried taquitos filled with Pork and Potatoes. Topped with Guac, Cheddar, and Pico de Gallo.

Whipped Feta

Whipped Feta

$12.00

Topped with Honey & Pistachios, served with Pita & Crostini bread

Blackend Chicken Caesar Salad

Blackend Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

The caesar with blackened chicken & sun-dried tomatoes

Buffalo Chix Salad

Buffalo Chix Salad

$16.00

Romaine, buffalo chicken, cucumbers, carrot threads, tomatoes, croutons, red peppers, red onions, tortilla strips & blue cheese dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine, croutons, parm & caesar dressing

Gary’s Greens Salad

Gary’s Greens Salad

$13.00

romas, red onions, kalamata olives, feta & gorgonzola vinaigrette

Kale Cobb Salad

Kale Cobb Salad

$16.00

Kale, diced romas, hard-boiled egg, bacon bits, crumbled gorgonzola, smoked ham, avocado & ranch

Sesame Soy Salad

Sesame Soy Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, almonds, bean sprouts, red peppers, carrot threads, mandarin oranges, red cabbage, wontons & sesame soy dressing

Trixie Salad

Trixie Salad

$13.00

Romaine, cucumbers, red onions, red peppers, croutons, cheddar & ranch

Wells Street Salad

Wells Street Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, mandarin oranges, avocado, bacon bits, red onions, gorgonzola & lemon poppy seed dressing

Old Town Salad

Old Town Salad

$13.00

Kale, roasted corn, cavatappi pasta, red onions, jalapeno, feta, tortilla strips, & our elote dressing.

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$16.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Corn, Cheddar,Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Topped with diced Fried Chicken & a Chipotle Aioli dressing.

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$13.00

White rice topped with, blackened chicken, avocado, carrots, mixed greens, cabbage, bean sprouts, red pepper, wontons & served with sesame soy dressing

Potato Soup

Potato Soup

$8.00

Potato Soup topped with Thick-Cut Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, and Sour Cream

Creamy Mushroom Soup

Creamy Mushroom Soup

$8.00
Chicken Lime Soup

Chicken Lime Soup

$8.00

Served with Avocado and Tortilla Strips.

Tomato Soup

$8.00
Wells Street Wrap

Wells Street Wrap

$14.00

Mixed greens, mandarin oranges, avocado, bacon bits, red onions, gorgonzola & lemon poppy seed dressing.

Caesar Wrap

Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Crisp romaine, served with Caesar dressing, croutons & parmesan

Blackend Chicken Caesar Wrap

Blackend Chicken Caesar Wrap

$17.00

Caesar with blackened chicken, sun dried tomatoes, croutons & parmesan

Gary’s Greens Wrap

Gary’s Greens Wrap

$14.00

Romas, red onions, kalamata olives, feta, served with our gorgonzola vinaigrette

Trixie Wrap

Trixie Wrap

$14.00

Romaine, cucumbers, red onions, red peppers, croutons, cheddar & our ranch dressing

Kale Cobb Wrap

Kale Cobb Wrap

$17.00

Kale, romas, hard-boiled egg, bacon bits, crumbled gorgonzola, smoked ham, avocado, with our ranch

Sesame Soy Wrap

Sesame Soy Wrap

$14.00

Mixed greens, almonds, bean sprouts, red peppers, carrot threads, mandarin oranges, red cabbage, wontons & sesame soy dressing

Buffalo Chix Wrap

Buffalo Chix Wrap

$17.00

Romaine, buffalo chicken, cucumbers, carrot threads, tomatoes, croutons, red peppers, red onions, tortilla strips & blue cheese dressing

Crispy Chicken Wrap

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$17.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Corn, Cheddar,Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Topped with diced Fried Chicken & a Chipotle Aioli dressing. Served with Tortilla Chips.

Small Benjamin

Small Benjamin

$14.00

Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Black Olives, & Marinara.

Small Build Your Own

$12.00
Small Carnitas Za

Small Carnitas Za

$15.00

Pulled Pork, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Tortilla Chips, & Refried Bean Base.

Small Cheese

Small Cheese

$12.00

Mozzarella/Provolone, Parmesan, & Marinara.

Small Chris

Small Chris

$14.00

Meatball, Giardiniera, & Marinara.

Small Curt

Small Curt

$14.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms and marinara.

Small Dime Piece

Small Dime Piece

$15.00

Blackened chicken, fresh jalapeños, cream cheese, chili flakes, garlic and olive oil.

Small Ed

Small Ed

$15.00

Roasted chicken, bacon, spinach, red onions, roasted garlic, diced Romas, Parmesan and cream cheese.

Small Gaurav

Small Gaurav

$14.00

Portabellas, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese and spinach or ricotta sauce.

Small Grandma

Small Grandma

$15.00

Roasted chicken, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini, Romas, cilantro and BBQ sauce.

Small Greg

Small Greg

$15.00

Blackened chicken, pepperoni, jalapeños, sour cream, romas, green onions, cheddar and cream cheese.

Small Jay

Small Jay

$14.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple and marinara.

Small Kaya

Small Kaya

$14.00

No cheese. Roasted red peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, pepperoncini, artichoke hearts and marinara. No Cheese.

Small Ken

Small Ken

$14.00

Pepperoni, mushrooms, romas, red onions and marinara.

Small Lance

Small Lance

$14.00

Artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, feta, garlic and olive oil.

Small Linda

Small Linda

$14.00

Spinach, roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms, oregano, feta, Parmesan, garlic and olive oil.

Small Matt

Small Matt

$15.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, cheddar and our ranch sauce.

Small Mike

Small Mike

$15.00

Italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, Parmesan and spinach & ricotta sauce.

Small Nadene

$14.00

Cupped Pepperoni, Ricotta, Basil, & Hot Honey on our marinara base.

Small Pat

Small Pat

$13.00

Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, Parmesan and pesto.

Small Pepperoni

Small Pepperoni

$13.00

Pepperoni, Marinara, and Mozzarella/Provolone.

Small Peter

Small Peter

$15.00

Pepperoni, blackened chicken, bacon, red onions, cheddar and BBQ sauce.

Small Rich

Small Rich

$15.00

Roasted chicken, bacon, diced romas, onions, parsley, cheddar and our ranch sauce.

Small Ryan

Small Ryan

$14.00

Pulled pork, pineapples, jalapenos and BBQ sauce.

Small Sausage

$13.00
Small Scott

Small Scott

$14.00

Sun-dried tomatoes, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, feta and pesto.

Small Steve

Small Steve

$15.00

Buffalo chicken, celery, carrots, Gorgonzola, garlic and olive oil.

Small Tim

Small Tim

$14.00

Pepperoni, pepperoncini and marinara.

Small Tony

Small Tony

$15.00

Prosciutto, spinach, caramelized onion, sun-dried tomato, balsamic, goat cheese and cream cheese.

Small Tory

Small Tory

$14.00

Romas, artichoke hearts, roast garlic, fresh basil, feta and olive oil.

Medium Benjamin

Medium Benjamin

$26.00

Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Black Olives, & Marinara.

Medium Build Your Own

$20.00
Medium Carnitas Za

Medium Carnitas Za

$28.00

Pulled Pork, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Tortilla Chips, & Refried Bean Base.

Medium Cheese

Medium Cheese

$20.00

Mozzarella/Provolone, Parmesan, & Marinara.

Medium Chris

Medium Chris

$26.00

Meatball, Giardiniera, & Marinara.

Medium Curt

Medium Curt

$26.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms and marinara.

Medium Dime Piece

Medium Dime Piece

$28.00

Blackened chicken, fresh jalapeños, cream cheese, chili flakes, garlic and olive oil.

Medium Ed

Medium Ed

$28.00

Roasted chicken, bacon, spinach, red onions, roasted garlic, diced Romas, Parmesan and cream cheese.

Medium Gaurav

Medium Gaurav

$26.00

Portabellas, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese and spinach or ricotta sauce.

Medium Gettin' Figgy With It (Tavern Style Pizza)

Medium Gettin' Figgy With It (Tavern Style Pizza)

$24.00

14" Tavern Style 'za topped with Mozzarella/Provolone, Goat Cheese, & Fig Jelly on our garlic/olive oil base.

Medium Grandma

Medium Grandma

$28.00

Roasted chicken, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini, Romas, cilantro and BBQ sauce.

Medium Greg

Medium Greg

$28.00

Blackened chicken, pepperoni, jalapeños, sour cream, romas, green onions, cheddar and cream cheese.

Medium Jay

Medium Jay

$26.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple and marinara.

Medium Kaya

Medium Kaya

$26.00

No cheese. Roasted red peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, pepperoncini, artichoke hearts and marinara.

Medium Ken

Medium Ken

$26.00

Pepperoni, mushrooms, romas, red onions and marinara.

Medium Lance

Medium Lance

$26.00

Artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, feta, garlic and olive oil.

Medium Linda

Medium Linda

$26.00

Spinach, roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms, oregano, feta, Parmesan, garlic and olive oil.

Medium Matt

Medium Matt

$28.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, cheddar and our ranch sauce.

Medium Mike

Medium Mike

$28.00

Italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, Parmesan and spinach & ricotta sauce.

Medium Nadene

$26.00

Cupped Pepperoni, Ricotta, Basil, & Hot Honey on our marinara base. (Try it Tavern Style!)

Medium Pat

Medium Pat

$22.00

Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, Parmesan and pesto.

Medium Pepperoni

Medium Pepperoni

$22.00

Pepperoni & Marinara

Medium Peter

Medium Peter

$28.00

Pepperoni, blackened chicken, bacon, red onions, cheddar and BBQ sauce.

Medium Rich

Medium Rich

$28.00

Roasted chicken, bacon, diced romas, onions, parsley, cheddar and our ranch sauce.

Medium Ryan

Medium Ryan

$26.00

Pulled pork, pineapples, jalapenos and BBQ sauce.

Medium Sausage

$22.00
Medium Scott

Medium Scott

$26.00

Sun-dried tomatoes, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, feta and pesto.

Medium Steve

Medium Steve

$28.00

Buffalo chicken, celery, carrots, Gorgonzola, garlic and olive oil.

Medium Tim

Medium Tim

$26.00

Pepperoni, pepperoncini and marinara.

Medium Tony (Prosciutto)

Medium Tony (Prosciutto)

$28.00

Prosciutto, spinach, caramelized onion, sun-dried tomato, balsamic, goat cheese and cream cheese.

Medium Tory

Medium Tory

$26.00

Romas, artichoke hearts, roast garlic, fresh basil, feta and olive oil.

Mozzarella/Provolone, Crispy Potatoes, Bacon, Cheddar, Sour Cream, & Chives with a Garlic/Olive oil base.
Large Benjamin

Large Benjamin

$34.00

Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Black Olives, & Marinara.

Large Build Your Own

$28.00
Large Carnitas Za

Large Carnitas Za

$36.00

Pulled Pork, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Tortilla Chips, & Refried Bean Base.

Large Cheese

Large Cheese

$28.00

Mozzarella/Provolone, Parmesan, & Marinara.

Large Chris

Large Chris

$34.00

Meatball, Giardiniera, & Marinara.

Large Curt

Large Curt

$34.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms and marinara.

Large Dime Piece

Large Dime Piece

$36.00

Blackened chicken, fresh jalapeños, cream cheese, chili flakes, garlic and olive oil.

Large Ed

Large Ed

$36.00

Roasted chicken, bacon, spinach, red onions, roasted garlic, diced Romas, Parmesan and cream cheese.

Large Grandma

Large Grandma

$36.00

Roasted chicken, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini, Romas, cilantro and BBQ sauce.

Large Greg

Large Greg

$36.00

Blackened chicken, pepperoni, jalapeños, sour cream, romas, green onions, cheddar and cream cheese.

Large Jay

Large Jay

$34.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple and marinara.

Large Kaya

Large Kaya

$34.00

No cheese. Roasted red peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, pepperoncini, artichoke hearts and marinara.

Large Ken

Large Ken

$34.00

Pepperoni, mushrooms, romas, red onions and marinara.

Large Lance

Large Lance

$34.00

Artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, feta, garlic and olive oil.

Large Linda

Large Linda

$34.00

Spinach, roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms, oregano, feta, Parmesan, garlic and olive oil.

Large Matt

Large Matt

$36.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, cheddar and our ranch sauce.

Large Mike

Large Mike

$36.00

Italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, Parmesan and spinach & ricotta sauce.

Large Nadene

$34.00

Cupped Pepperoni, Ricotta, Basil, & Hot Honey on our marinara base.

Large Pat

Large Pat

$34.00

Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, Parmesan and pesto.

Large Pepperoni

Large Pepperoni

$30.00

Pepperoni & Marinara

Large Peter

Large Peter

$36.00

Pepperoni, blackened chicken, bacon, red onions, cheddar and BBQ sauce.

Large Rich

Large Rich

$36.00

Roasted chicken, bacon, diced romas, onions, parsley, cheddar and our ranch sauce.

Large Ryan

Large Ryan

$34.00

Pulled pork, pineapples, jalapeños and BBQ sauce.

Large Sausage

$30.00
Large Scott

Large Scott

$34.00

Sun-dried tomatoes, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, feta and pesto.

Large Steve

Large Steve

$36.00

Buffalo chicken, celery, carrots, Gorgonzola, garlic and olive oil.

Large Tim

Large Tim

$34.00

Pepperoni, pepperoncini and marinara.

Large Tony (Prosciutto)

Large Tony (Prosciutto)

$36.00

Prosciutto, spinach, caramelized onion, sun-dried tomato, balsamic, goat cheese and cream cheese.

Large Tory

Large Tory

$34.00

Romas, artichoke hearts, roast garlic, fresh basil, feta and olive oil.

Meat Calzone

Meat Calzone

$13.00

Marinara, mozzarella, provolone, pepperoni & Canadian bacon

Meatball Calzone

Meatball Calzone

$14.00

Meatball, marinara, mozzarella, provolone, and giardiniera

Smoked Ham & Avocado Calzone

Smoked Ham & Avocado Calzone

$14.00

Smoked ham, mozzarella, provolone, Tillamook cheddar, our ranch dressing, served with avocado slices

Turkey Calzone

Turkey Calzone

$14.00

Turkey, bacon, cheddar, side of avocado slices & our ranch dressing

Veggie Calzone

Veggie Calzone

$13.00

House sauce, mozzarella, provolone, portabellas, artichoke hearts, black olives & sundried tomatoes.

Boat Goat Sauce

$3.00

Boat Guac

$5.00

Boat Marinara

$1.50

Boat Ranch

$1.50

Boat Salsa

$3.00

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Of Jalapenos

$0.50

Cookie Dough Bite

Cookie Dough Bite

$2.50

lil eggless cookie dough ball wrapped in oreo crumbles.

Cookie Dough Tub

Cookie Dough Tub

$6.00

Ice Ice Baby

$10.00

Decent Beer

$5.00

12-Pack of BASIC Seltzer

$24.00Out of stock

4-Pack Modelo

$18.00

4-Pack Stiegl Radler

$20.00

Cheap Beer

$4.00

6-Pack White Claw Black Cherry

$15.00

6-Pack Ginger Beer

$10.00

Bottle of Happy Camper Chardonnay

$38.00

Bottle of Avalon Cabernet

$38.00

Bottle of YouPretty Rosé

$38.00

Bottle of Giuliana Prosecco

$38.00

Bottle of Milbrant Pinot Gris

$38.00

Bottle of Sunday Funday Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

Bottle of Langlois-Chateau Sancerre

$48.00

Bottle of Veuve Clicquot

$90.00

Happy Camper Logo Beer Glass

$6.00

4 Beer Glasses for $20

$20.00

Happy Camper Logo Coffee Mug

$12.00

Happy Camper Shot Glass

$3.00

4 Happy Camper Shot Glasses for $10

$10.00

Happy Camper Logo Moscow Mule Mug

$15.00
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 11:30 pm
We also came to have a damn good time. If you ask us, the experts, there's not a better combination of pizza, booze, vibes and happiness in the whole universe than what you'll get here. For god's sake, we've got a dining room that's filled with trailers. And trailers that are filled with stars. We'll be here and we can't wait 'til y'all are too.

Website

Location

1209 North Wells St, 1209, Chicago, IL 60610

Directions

