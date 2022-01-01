- Home
Happy Camper
1209 North Wells St
1209
Chicago, IL 60610
Popular Items
Appetizers
Burger
Cheddar, lettuce, pickle & thousand island dressing.
Burrata
Burrata cheese, Balsamic glaze, Figs, Sun dried Tomato Pesto, Fig Jam, Basil and Crostini Bread.
Charcuterie Board
Sopressata, Peppered Salami, Prosciutto, Parmesan Bites, Sharp Cheddar, Blue Cheese, Cheddar Spread, Fig Jam, Sun-dried Tomato Pesto, Sweet Green Olives, Pepperoncini, Goat Cheese stuffed Peppers & Grapes served with Pretzels, Crackers & Crostini
Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Chipotle Aioli, Pickles & Lettuce. Served with Fries
Chicken Tenders
Served with a side of BBQ Honey Mustard & Chipotle Aioli
Chips & Guac
Topped with Diced Romas
Chips & Salsa
A rich and kinda spicy salsa with tortilla chips
Club Sandwich
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Avocado, & Roasted Garlic Aioli on Sourdough. Served with Fries.
Elote Dip
Chihuahua cheese, peppers, cream cheese, corn, chili powder, jalapeños and pico served with tortilla chips.
French Fries
Served with 1000 Island.
Goat Stix
Beer-basted bread sticks served with goat cheese marinara
Grilled Cheese Dippers
Cheddar grilled cheese stix, served with a side of tomato soup for dippin'.
Hummus Plate
Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, feta, veggie stix & pita
Jalapeño Homies
Jalapeño, cream cheese, bacon, cheddar, tomato, with a side of BBQ sauce
Mac N Cheese
Topped with bread crumbs.
Meatballs
Veal, pork & beef meatballs with crostinis, parmesan & marinara
Mozzarella Bread Stix
Mozz, provolone, shake cheese & oregano, served with marinara
Potato Skins
Pulled pork, bacon bits, cheddar, green onions, diced romas, sour cream, with a side of BBQ-Honey mustard aiole.
Pulled Pork Nachos
House-fried tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, black bean corn salsa, sour cream & guac
Taquitos
Five fried taquitos filled with Pork and Potatoes. Topped with Guac, Cheddar, and Pico de Gallo.
Whipped Feta
Topped with Honey & Pistachios, served with Pita & Crostini bread
Soups & Salads
Blackend Chicken Caesar Salad
The caesar with blackened chicken & sun-dried tomatoes
Buffalo Chix Salad
Romaine, buffalo chicken, cucumbers, carrot threads, tomatoes, croutons, red peppers, red onions, tortilla strips & blue cheese dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, parm & caesar dressing
Gary’s Greens Salad
romas, red onions, kalamata olives, feta & gorgonzola vinaigrette
Kale Cobb Salad
Kale, diced romas, hard-boiled egg, bacon bits, crumbled gorgonzola, smoked ham, avocado & ranch
Sesame Soy Salad
Mixed greens, almonds, bean sprouts, red peppers, carrot threads, mandarin oranges, red cabbage, wontons & sesame soy dressing
Trixie Salad
Romaine, cucumbers, red onions, red peppers, croutons, cheddar & ranch
Wells Street Salad
Mixed greens, mandarin oranges, avocado, bacon bits, red onions, gorgonzola & lemon poppy seed dressing
Old Town Salad
Kale, roasted corn, cavatappi pasta, red onions, jalapeno, feta, tortilla strips, & our elote dressing.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Corn, Cheddar,Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Topped with diced Fried Chicken & a Chipotle Aioli dressing.
Rice Bowl
White rice topped with, blackened chicken, avocado, carrots, mixed greens, cabbage, bean sprouts, red pepper, wontons & served with sesame soy dressing
Potato Soup
Potato Soup topped with Thick-Cut Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, and Sour Cream
Creamy Mushroom Soup
Chicken Lime Soup
Served with Avocado and Tortilla Strips.
Tomato Soup
Wells Street Wrap
Mixed greens, mandarin oranges, avocado, bacon bits, red onions, gorgonzola & lemon poppy seed dressing.
Caesar Wrap
Crisp romaine, served with Caesar dressing, croutons & parmesan
Blackend Chicken Caesar Wrap
Caesar with blackened chicken, sun dried tomatoes, croutons & parmesan
Gary’s Greens Wrap
Romas, red onions, kalamata olives, feta, served with our gorgonzola vinaigrette
Trixie Wrap
Romaine, cucumbers, red onions, red peppers, croutons, cheddar & our ranch dressing
Kale Cobb Wrap
Kale, romas, hard-boiled egg, bacon bits, crumbled gorgonzola, smoked ham, avocado, with our ranch
Sesame Soy Wrap
Mixed greens, almonds, bean sprouts, red peppers, carrot threads, mandarin oranges, red cabbage, wontons & sesame soy dressing
Buffalo Chix Wrap
Romaine, buffalo chicken, cucumbers, carrot threads, tomatoes, croutons, red peppers, red onions, tortilla strips & blue cheese dressing
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Iceberg Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Corn, Cheddar,Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Topped with diced Fried Chicken & a Chipotle Aioli dressing. Served with Tortilla Chips.
Small Pizzas (10")
Small Benjamin
Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Black Olives, & Marinara.
Small Build Your Own
Small Carnitas Za
Pulled Pork, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Tortilla Chips, & Refried Bean Base.
Small Cheese
Mozzarella/Provolone, Parmesan, & Marinara.
Small Chris
Meatball, Giardiniera, & Marinara.
Small Curt
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms and marinara.
Small Dime Piece
Blackened chicken, fresh jalapeños, cream cheese, chili flakes, garlic and olive oil.
Small Ed
Roasted chicken, bacon, spinach, red onions, roasted garlic, diced Romas, Parmesan and cream cheese.
Small Gaurav
Portabellas, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese and spinach or ricotta sauce.
Small Grandma
Roasted chicken, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini, Romas, cilantro and BBQ sauce.
Small Greg
Blackened chicken, pepperoni, jalapeños, sour cream, romas, green onions, cheddar and cream cheese.
Small Jay
Canadian bacon, pineapple and marinara.
Small Kaya
No cheese. Roasted red peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, pepperoncini, artichoke hearts and marinara. No Cheese.
Small Ken
Pepperoni, mushrooms, romas, red onions and marinara.
Small Lance
Artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, feta, garlic and olive oil.
Small Linda
Spinach, roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms, oregano, feta, Parmesan, garlic and olive oil.
Small Matt
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, cheddar and our ranch sauce.
Small Mike
Italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, Parmesan and spinach & ricotta sauce.
Small Nadene
Cupped Pepperoni, Ricotta, Basil, & Hot Honey on our marinara base.
Small Pat
Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, Parmesan and pesto.
Small Pepperoni
Pepperoni, Marinara, and Mozzarella/Provolone.
Small Peter
Pepperoni, blackened chicken, bacon, red onions, cheddar and BBQ sauce.
Small Rich
Roasted chicken, bacon, diced romas, onions, parsley, cheddar and our ranch sauce.
Small Ryan
Pulled pork, pineapples, jalapenos and BBQ sauce.
Small Sausage
Small Scott
Sun-dried tomatoes, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, feta and pesto.
Small Steve
Buffalo chicken, celery, carrots, Gorgonzola, garlic and olive oil.
Small Tim
Pepperoni, pepperoncini and marinara.
Small Tony
Prosciutto, spinach, caramelized onion, sun-dried tomato, balsamic, goat cheese and cream cheese.
Small Tory
Romas, artichoke hearts, roast garlic, fresh basil, feta and olive oil.
Medium Pizza (14")
Medium Benjamin
Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Black Olives, & Marinara.
Medium Build Your Own
Medium Carnitas Za
Pulled Pork, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Tortilla Chips, & Refried Bean Base.
Medium Cheese
Mozzarella/Provolone, Parmesan, & Marinara.
Medium Chris
Meatball, Giardiniera, & Marinara.
Medium Curt
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms and marinara.
Medium Dime Piece
Blackened chicken, fresh jalapeños, cream cheese, chili flakes, garlic and olive oil.
Medium Ed
Roasted chicken, bacon, spinach, red onions, roasted garlic, diced Romas, Parmesan and cream cheese.
Medium Gaurav
Portabellas, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese and spinach or ricotta sauce.
Medium Gettin' Figgy With It (Tavern Style Pizza)
14" Tavern Style 'za topped with Mozzarella/Provolone, Goat Cheese, & Fig Jelly on our garlic/olive oil base.
Medium Grandma
Roasted chicken, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini, Romas, cilantro and BBQ sauce.
Medium Greg
Blackened chicken, pepperoni, jalapeños, sour cream, romas, green onions, cheddar and cream cheese.
Medium Jay
Canadian bacon, pineapple and marinara.
Medium Kaya
No cheese. Roasted red peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, pepperoncini, artichoke hearts and marinara.
Medium Ken
Pepperoni, mushrooms, romas, red onions and marinara.
Medium Lance
Artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, feta, garlic and olive oil.
Medium Linda
Spinach, roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms, oregano, feta, Parmesan, garlic and olive oil.
Medium Matt
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, cheddar and our ranch sauce.
Medium Mike
Italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, Parmesan and spinach & ricotta sauce.
Medium Nadene
Cupped Pepperoni, Ricotta, Basil, & Hot Honey on our marinara base. (Try it Tavern Style!)
Medium Pat
Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, Parmesan and pesto.
Medium Pepperoni
Pepperoni & Marinara
Medium Peter
Pepperoni, blackened chicken, bacon, red onions, cheddar and BBQ sauce.
Medium Rich
Roasted chicken, bacon, diced romas, onions, parsley, cheddar and our ranch sauce.
Medium Ryan
Pulled pork, pineapples, jalapenos and BBQ sauce.
Medium Sausage
Medium Scott
Sun-dried tomatoes, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, feta and pesto.
Medium Steve
Buffalo chicken, celery, carrots, Gorgonzola, garlic and olive oil.
Medium Tim
Pepperoni, pepperoncini and marinara.
Medium Tony (Prosciutto)
Prosciutto, spinach, caramelized onion, sun-dried tomato, balsamic, goat cheese and cream cheese.
Medium Tory
Romas, artichoke hearts, roast garlic, fresh basil, feta and olive oil.
Large Pizzas (18")
Large Benjamin
Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Black Olives, & Marinara.
Large Build Your Own
Large Carnitas Za
Pulled Pork, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Tortilla Chips, & Refried Bean Base.
Large Cheese
Mozzarella/Provolone, Parmesan, & Marinara.
Large Chris
Meatball, Giardiniera, & Marinara.
Large Curt
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms and marinara.
Large Dime Piece
Blackened chicken, fresh jalapeños, cream cheese, chili flakes, garlic and olive oil.
Large Ed
Roasted chicken, bacon, spinach, red onions, roasted garlic, diced Romas, Parmesan and cream cheese.
Large Grandma
Roasted chicken, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini, Romas, cilantro and BBQ sauce.
Large Greg
Blackened chicken, pepperoni, jalapeños, sour cream, romas, green onions, cheddar and cream cheese.
Large Jay
Canadian bacon, pineapple and marinara.
Large Kaya
No cheese. Roasted red peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, pepperoncini, artichoke hearts and marinara.
Large Ken
Pepperoni, mushrooms, romas, red onions and marinara.
Large Lance
Artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, feta, garlic and olive oil.
Large Linda
Spinach, roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms, oregano, feta, Parmesan, garlic and olive oil.
Large Matt
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, cheddar and our ranch sauce.
Large Mike
Italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, Parmesan and spinach & ricotta sauce.
Large Nadene
Cupped Pepperoni, Ricotta, Basil, & Hot Honey on our marinara base.
Large Pat
Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, Parmesan and pesto.
Large Pepperoni
Pepperoni & Marinara
Large Peter
Pepperoni, blackened chicken, bacon, red onions, cheddar and BBQ sauce.
Large Rich
Roasted chicken, bacon, diced romas, onions, parsley, cheddar and our ranch sauce.
Large Ryan
Pulled pork, pineapples, jalapeños and BBQ sauce.
Large Sausage
Large Scott
Sun-dried tomatoes, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, feta and pesto.
Large Steve
Buffalo chicken, celery, carrots, Gorgonzola, garlic and olive oil.
Large Tim
Pepperoni, pepperoncini and marinara.
Large Tony (Prosciutto)
Prosciutto, spinach, caramelized onion, sun-dried tomato, balsamic, goat cheese and cream cheese.
Large Tory
Romas, artichoke hearts, roast garlic, fresh basil, feta and olive oil.
Calzones
Meat Calzone
Marinara, mozzarella, provolone, pepperoni & Canadian bacon
Meatball Calzone
Meatball, marinara, mozzarella, provolone, and giardiniera
Smoked Ham & Avocado Calzone
Smoked ham, mozzarella, provolone, Tillamook cheddar, our ranch dressing, served with avocado slices
Turkey Calzone
Turkey, bacon, cheddar, side of avocado slices & our ranch dressing
Veggie Calzone
House sauce, mozzarella, provolone, portabellas, artichoke hearts, black olives & sundried tomatoes.
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 11:30 pm
We also came to have a damn good time. If you ask us, the experts, there's not a better combination of pizza, booze, vibes and happiness in the whole universe than what you'll get here. For god's sake, we've got a dining room that's filled with trailers. And trailers that are filled with stars. We'll be here and we can't wait 'til y'all are too.
1209 North Wells St, 1209, Chicago, IL 60610