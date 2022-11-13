Happy Days Cafe imageView gallery
Burgers
Sandwiches

Happy Days Cafe

342 Reviews

$

600 D St

South Charleston, WV 25303

Popular Items

Monte cristo
Supreme
Grilled Cheese

Appetizers

Cheese Sticks (5)

$5.95

Fried Green Tomatoes (5)

$6.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.25

French Fries

$2.75

Onion Rings

$4.25

Jalapeno Poppers (6)

$5.95

Chicken Wings (10)

$14.00

cheese fry

$5.95

bacon cheese fry

$6.25

mac and cheese bites

$5.50

fried pickels

$6.25

Cauliflower

$6.99

Mushrooms

$6.99

UP CHARGE FRIES

$2.00

UP CHARGE ONION RINGS

$3.00

Nachos and cheese

$4.50

Nacho chili cheese

$5.99

Entrees

Patsy Cline (Pizza Burger)

$8.25

Big Bopper

$8.25

Johnny Cash

$8.25

Jimmy Mack

$8.25

Blue Hawaii

$8.25

Peggy Sue (Pimento Burger)

$8.25

BB King Bbq Burger

$8.25

EXTRA PATTY

$2.75

Bacon burger

$8.25

Hound Dog

$2.75

Wild One

$2.75

German dog

$2.75

Summer Breese

$2.75

CORN DOG

$2.75

Chubby Checker

$8.25

Leader Of The Pack

$8.25

Chuck Berry

$8.25

Temptation

$8.25

Yellow Submarine (Italian)

$8.25

O'donna ( Ham & Cheese)

$8.25

Proud Mary

$7.25

FOOD

Road Runner

$7.95

FOOD

Sinatra (Club)

$8.99

FOOD

BLT

$7.50

FOOD

Suzie Q BBQ

$7.50

FOOD

Rueben

$9.00

FOOD

Turkey Rueben

$7.75

FOOD

Grilled Cheese

$6.25

FOOD

Hot Bologna

$6.50

FOOD

Supreme

$7.50

FOOD

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$7.25

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$7.25

Tuna Melt

$7.25

Mound

$7.25

Ricky Nelson

$8.99

peanut butter & jelly

$3.50

grilled ham and cheese

$6.50

Fish

$7.25

Chicken Strips And Fries

$8.95

3 chicken strips

$5.00

extra chicken strip

$2.00

Bowl Of Beans

$4.25

Cup Of Beans

$3.25

Cup Of Soup

$3.25

Bowl Of Soup

$4.25

add cheese to soup

$0.50

Bowl of chili

$4.25

Cup of chili

$3.25

Cup potato soup

$3.25

Bowl of potato soup

$4.25

Cup broccoli soup

$3.25

Bowl broccoli soup

$4.25

Cup chicken soup

$3.25

Bowl chicken soup

$4.25

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$6.50

Kids Hot Dog

$6.50

Kids PB&J

$6.50

Kids Chicken nuggets

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Salad

Garden Salad

$5.99

Chef Salad

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.00

Salad Salad

$7.50

Steak And Cheese Salad

$9.00

Side Salad

$3.75

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.00

Catering

$25.00

Extra dressing

$0.50

Egg

$0.50

Desserts

Slice Of Cake

$2.99

Slice Of Pie

$3.99

Cheesecake

$4.99

Brownie

$1.50

Cookie

$1.00

Sundae

$4.99

Candy Bar

$1.25

Pie Ala Mode

$5.99

Banana Split

$5.99

Ice Cream 1 Scoop

$2.99

Ice Cream 2 Scoops

$3.99

Shakes

$4.99

Floats

$4.99

Promo Shake

$1.00

Lava cake

$4.99

Peanut butter eggs

$2.75

Free ice cream scoop

Malt

$0.50

BOGO milkshake promo

$4.99

Fried Cheesecake

$6.99

Free pie wednesday

Icee

$1.50

Cotton candy

$2.00

Ring pop

$1.00

Bomb pop

$1.00

Cow tale

$0.50

Gum

$2.00

Peppermint patty

$0.25

Oort gooey bar

$2.00

Peanut butter banana split

$6.99

Cookie sundae

$5.99

Brownie Sundae

$6.50

Waffle bowl

$0.25

Sides

Potatoe Salad

$2.95

Mac Salad

$2.95

Broccoli Salad

$3.95

Cottage Cheese

$2.95

French Fries

$2.75

Onion Rings

$4.25

Chips

$0.60

corn bread

$1.50

Slaw

$2.95

fruit

$3.95

Extra dressing

$0.50

Add egg

$0.50

UP CHARGE FRIES

$2.00

UP CHARGE ONION RINGS

$3.00

MASH POTATOES

$2.59

GREEN BEANS

$2.59

Daily Specials

Soup/grilled cheese

$8.95

Monte cristo

$9.95

Chicken salad sandwich / chips

$6.00

Beans/fried potatoes

$9.95

Chicken salad/fruit

$11.00

extra pepper

$3.00

Grilled pimento bacon/fries

$9.95

chicken and dumplings

$11.50

meatloaf

$11.50

Taco salad

$10.95

2 hot dog /fries

$7.50

Country fried steak

$11.95

BBQ/baked beans

$10.95

Bean special

$6.95

Strawberry chicken salad

$10.50

Fish sandwich

$9.95

Spag/salad /bread

$12.95

Turkey dinner

$13.95

Slaw quart

$5.99

Lasagna/side salad/roll

$11.95

Baked steak

$13.95

Tuna /chips

$6.00

Egg/chips

$6.00

Green Tom BLT/chips

$8.00

Green Tom BLT/onion rings

$10.50

Kraut/weiners

$8.95

Chicken pot pie

$10.95

BBQ burger/chips

$9.95

BBQ burger/fries

$10.95

BBQ burger/onion rings

$11.95

Green Tom blt /salad

$9.95

Open face turkey

$10.95

Chicken Basket with gravy

$10.95

Stuffed pepper

$12.95

Country fried chicken

$14.95

Chili and grilled cheese

$9.50

Crispy buffalo chick /fries

$11.95

Grilled buffalo chick /fries

$11.95

Philly chicken wrap/fries

$11.95

Chicken salad wrap /chips/drink

$10.95

Veterans Day coffee/pie

delivery

delivery fee

$5.00

Promo

Gift Card

$15.00

GIFT CARD

$20.00

GIFT CARD

$25.00

GIFT CRAD

$30.00

GIFT CARD

$50.00

80.00 gift card

$80.00

BREAKFAST

SAUSAGE PLATTER

$11.00

BACON PLATTER

$11.00

BISCUIT AND GRAVY

$5.95

BAGEL WITH CREAM CHEESE

$3.25

SAUSAGE EGG AND CHEESE ON TOAST

$6.50

BACON EGG AND CHEESE ON TOAST

$6.50

BLT

$6.00

muffin

$2.75

Danish

$2.95

EXTRAS

SIDE CHEESE SAUCE

$1.00

HOT DOG WEENIE

$1.00

EXTRA BACON

$2.00

EXTRA TURKEY

$2.50

EXTRA HAM

$2.50

ADD EGG

$0.75

EXTRA GRILLED CHICKEN

$3.00

EXTRA BREADED CHICKEN

$3.00

Soda

Bottled Drink

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.00

pepsi

$2.75

diet pepsi

$2.75

dr pepper

$2.75

mt dew

$2.75

diet mt dew

$2.75

sierra mist

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

root beer

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

un sweet tea

$2.75

water

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Yoohoo

$1.75

GLASS BOTTLE COKE

$1.50

Drink flavoring

$0.50

Gallon

$5.00

CAN

$1.25

Coffee

Coffee

$1.95

Decaf Coffee

$1.95

Hot chocolate

$1.00

Juices

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$2.29

Specials

Root Beer Float

$3.99

Milk Shake

$4.99

Milk

$2.99

Delivery fee

Zone 1

$5.00

Zone 2

$7.50

Zone 3

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

600 D St, South Charleston, WV 25303

Directions

Gallery
Happy Days Cafe image

