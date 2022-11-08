Happy Does 340 Fifth Avenue.

Restaurant info

Happy Does is an indoor-outdoor retro watering hole located in San Diego’s historic Gaslamp Quarter. Offering power-packed drinks, addicting chicken tenders and everyone’s favorite soundtracks, Happy Does is a get along hang for all. Turn up your day drinking on the sunny patio or tune into live music and dancing inside. Happy Does features backyard games, a stage for live music and casual American favorites. At Happy Does, leave your worries at the door and come for good vibes and happy times.

