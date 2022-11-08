Happy Does 340 Fifth Avenue.
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Happy Does is an indoor-outdoor retro watering hole located in San Diego’s historic Gaslamp Quarter. Offering power-packed drinks, addicting chicken tenders and everyone’s favorite soundtracks, Happy Does is a get along hang for all. Turn up your day drinking on the sunny patio or tune into live music and dancing inside. Happy Does features backyard games, a stage for live music and casual American favorites. At Happy Does, leave your worries at the door and come for good vibes and happy times.
Location
340 Fifth Avenue., San Diego, CA 92101
Gallery
