Bars & Lounges

Happy Dog Happy Dog Cleveland

215 Reviews

$

5801 Detroit Ave

Cleveland, OH 44102

Order Again

Classic All-Beef Dog

Beef Dog

$7.50

Field Roast Artisan Vegan Dog

Vegan Dog

$7.50

Pork Kielbasa

Kielbasa

$8.50

Red Hot

Red Hot

$8.50

Classic 8oz All-Beef Burger

Beef Burger

$11.00

Field Roast Vegan Burger

Vegan Burger

$11.00

Nachos

Nachos

$5.00

Nachos (Copy)

$5.00

Vegan Reuben

Vegan Ruben

$7.00

Mini Corn Dogs

Corn Dogs

$3.50

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

Tots

Tots

$5.50

Fresh-cut fries

Fries

$5.50

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato

$5.50

DOMESTIC

Bud

$3.75

Bud Lite

$3.75

Coors Banquet

$4.50

Coors Lite

$3.75

Genesse NA

$3.25

Hamm's

$2.75

Lonestar

$4.25

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Miller Highlife

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.75

Narragansett

$4.50

Narragansett Shandy

$5.50

Old Style

$3.75

PBR

$3.75

Rolling Rock

$3.75

Strohs

$3.50

WHITE CLAW

$5.25

MICROBREW

3 Floyd's Gumball

$6.25

7th Son Pale Ale

$6.25

Ace Joker

$6.50

Bells Amber

$6.25

Blue Moon

$5.75

Brew Dog Elvis

$6.25

Founders All Day IPA

$6.00

Jackie O Chomolungma

$6.25

Lone River Ranchwater

$5.25

Omission Pale

$6.50

Rhinegeist Rosé

$6.25

Sierra Nevada Hazy

$6.00

Truly

$1.00

Urban Artifact Sour

$6.25

White Claw

$5.25

Red Bridge GF

$5.00

Rhinegeist Truth

$6.00

DRAFTS

3 Floyds Barbarian Haze ipa

$6.75

Ace Berry Rosé

$6.75

Ace Pear Cider

$6.75

Bells 2 Hearted

$6.25

Cigar City

$6.50

Collision Bend Kolsch

$6.00

Daisy Cutter

$6.25

Fat Heads Bumble

$6.50

Fat heads HH IPA

$6.75

Genesee Cream

$2.00

GL Dort

$6.25

Guinness

$6.50

Hi Wire Sour

$6.00

Jackie Os Who Cooks For You

$6.75

Kronenbourg

$6.00

Moosehead

$4.00

Old Rasputin Imperial Stout

$7.00

Pacifico

$5.50

Peroni

$6.00

Rhinegeist Truth

$6.50

Rothaus Pils

$6.75

Shacksbury

$6.75

Sierra Nevada Celebration

$6.00

Weihensteph

$6.25

Weihensteph Festbier

$6.50

Wiedemanns Pils

$4.50

Wild Ohio Blueberry

$5.50

Working Class Stout

$6.75

IMPORTS

Bavik

$4.00

Carlsberg

$6.25

Clausthaler NA

$5.25

Corona

$5.25

Corona Familiar

$5.25

Heineken

$5.25

Labatt Blue

$4.50

Modelo

$5.00

Okocim

$5.50

Schofferhofer

$6.25

Victoria

$5.00

Unibroue Tout Le Monde Saison

$6.50

Warsteiner Dunkle

$5.50

VODKA

3 Olives Cherry

$5.75

3 Olives Grape

$5.75

Absolut

$5.75

Absolut Citron

$5.75

Crystal Head

$8.00

Effen Cuke

$5.75

Grey Goose

$7.50

Ketel One

$7.00

Skyy

$4.75

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.75

Sobieski

$5.25

Stoli

$5.75

Stoli Blue

$5.75

Stoli Orange

$5.75

Stoli Ras

$5.75

Stoli Vanilla

$5.75

Tito's

$5.25

Van Gogh

$5.75

RX 3 Olives Cherry

$8.50

RX 3 Olives Grape

$8.50

RX Absolut

$8.50

RX Absolut Citron

$8.50

RX Crystal Head

$12.00

RX Effen Cuke

$8.50

RX Grey Goose

$10.50

RX Ketel One

$10.50

RX Sky

$7.25

RX Sobieski

$8.50

RX Stoli

$8.50

RX Stoli Blue

$8.50

RX Stoli Orange

$8.50

RX Stoli Ras

$8.50

RX Stoli Vanilla

$8.50

RX Tito's

$7.75

RX Van Gogh

$8.50

DBL 3 Olives Cherry

$11.50

DBL 3 Olives Grape

$11.50

DBL Absolut

$11.50

DBL Absolut Citron

$11.50

DBL Crystal Head

$16.00

DBL Effen Cuke

$11.50

DBL Grey Goose

$14.00

DBL Ketel One

$13.00

DBL Sky

$9.50

DBL Sobieski

$10.50

DBL Stoli

$11.50

DBL Stoli Blue

$11.50

DBL Stoli Orange

$11.50

DBL Stoli Ras

$11.50

DBL Stoli Vanilla

$11.50

DBL Tito's

$10.50

DBL Van Gogh

$11.50

GIN

Beefeater

$5.25

Bombay Dry

$5.25

Bombay Saphire

$5.75

Hendricks

$7.50

Tanqueray

$5.75

Vim & Petal

$6.00

Watershed

$7.50

RX Hendricks

$11.25

RX Tanqueray

$8.25

RX Beefeater

$7.75

RX Bombay Dry

$7.75

RX Bombay Saphire

$8.25

RX Watershed

$11.25

RX Vim & Petal

$9.00

DBL Beefeater

$10.50

DBL Bombay Dry

$10.50

DBL Bombay Saphire

$11.50

DBL Hendricks

$15.00

DBL Tanqueray

$11.50

DBL Vim & Petal

$12.00

DBL Watershed

$15.00

TEQUILA

Alto

$6.00

Casamigos Blanco

$8.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$10.00

Cuervo

$5.50

Don Julio

$9.00

El Jimador

$5.25

Espolon

$6.50

Hornitos

$5.50

Milagro

$6.50

Patron Silver

$10.00

Vida

$8.00

RX Alto

$9.00

RX Casamigos

$12.00

RX Casamigos Mezcal

$15.00

RX Cuervo

$8.25

RX Don Julio

$15.00

RX El Jimador

$7.75

RX Espolon

$9.00

RX Hornitos

$7.75

RX Milagro

$10.50

RX Patron Silver

$15.00

RX Vida

$12.00

DBL Alto

$12.00

DBL Casamigos

$16.00

DBL Casamigos Mezcal

$20.00

DBL Cuervo

$11.00

DBL Don Julio

$20.00

DBL El Jimador

$10.50

DBL Espolon

$12.00

DBL Hornitos

$11.00

DBL Milagro

$14.00

DBL Patron Silver

$20.00

DBL Vida

$13.00

WHISKEY

Basil Haydens

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Bushmill

$6.50

Canadian Club

$4.25

Crown Royal

$6.50

Dewars

$6.25

Dickel

$5.50

Dickel Bourbon

$6.00

Dickel Rye

$5.50

Eagle Rare

$8.00

Elijah Craig

$6.25

Evan Williams

$5.00

Four Roses

$6.00

Glenfiddich

$9.50

Glenlivet

$9.50

Glenmorangie

$8.50

Heavens Door Bourbon

$11.00

Heavens Door Double Barrel

$11.50

J Walker Red

$7.50

Jack Daniels

$6.25

Jameson

$6.25

Jim Beam

$5.50

Knob Creek

$8.00

Knob Creek Rye

$8.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Michters Rye

$10.00

Old Grandad

$4.50

Powers

$6.00

Seagrams 7

$4.00

Southern Comfort

$4.25

Tullamore

$6.50

Wild Turkey

$6.25

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Yukon Jack

$5.00

RX Basil Haydens

$12.00

RX Buffalo Trace

$10.50

RX Bushmill

$8.61

RX Canadian Club

$6.25

RX Crown Royal

$9.00

RX Dewars

$9.25

RX Dickel

$7.75

RX Dickel Bourbon

$9.00

RX Dickel Rye

$7.75

RX Eagle Rare

$11.25

RX Four Roses

$7.50

RX Glenfiddich

$14.25

RX Glenlivet

$14.25

RX Glenmorangie

$12.75

RX Heavens Door Bourbon

$16.50

RX Heavens Door Double Barrel

$17.25

RX J Walker Red

$11.25

RX Jack Daniels

$9.25

RX Jameson

$9.25

RX Jim Beam

$7.75

RX Knob Creek

$12.00

RX Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

RX Makers Mark

$10.50

RX Michters Rye

$15.00

RX Old Grandad

$6.00

RX Powers

$9.00

RX Seagrams 7

$6.00

RX Southern Comfort

$6.25

RX Tullamore

$9.25

RX Wild Turkey

$9.25

RX Woodford Reserve

$12.00

RX Yukon Jack

$7.50

RX Evan Williams

$7.50

DBL Buffalo Trace

$14.00

DBL Bushmill

$11.50

DBL Canadian Club

$8.50

DBL Crown Royal

$12.00

DBL Dewars

$12.50

DBL Dickel

$11.00

DBL Dickel Rye

$11.00

DBL Eagle Rare

$15.00

DBL Four Roses

$10.00

DBL Glenfiddich

$19.00

DBL Glenlivet

$19.00

DBL Glenmorangie

$17.00

DBL Heavens Door Bourbon

$22.00

DBL J Walker Red

$15.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.50

DBL Jameson

$12.50

DBL Jim Beam

$11.00

DBL Knob Creek

$16.00

DBL Knob Creek Rye

$16.00

DBL Makers Mark

$14.00

DBL Michters Rye

$20.00

DBL Old Grandad

$9.00

DBL Powers

$12.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$8.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$8.50

DBL Tullamore

$12.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$12.50

DBL Woodford Reserve

$16.00

DBL Yukon Jack

$10.00

DBL Heavens Door

$23.00

DBL Dickel Bourbon

$12.00

DBL Evan Williams

$10.00

RUM

Bacardi

$4.75

Capt Morgan

$5.00

Goslings Dark

$5.00

Kraken

$5.00

Malibu

$4.50

Mount Gay

$4.75

Myers

$4.75

Plantation Pineapple

$6.00

Sailor Jerry

$5.75

RX Bacardi

$7.00

RX Capt Morgan

$7.50

RX Goslings Dark

$7.50

RX Malibu

$6.75

RX Mount Gay

$7.00

RX Myers

$7.00

RX Sailor Jerry

$8.25

RX Plantation

$9.00

DBL Bacardi

$9.50

DBL Capt Morgan

$10.00

DBL Goslings Dark

$10.00

DBL Malibu

$9.00

DBL Mount Gay

$9.50

DBL Myers

$9.50

DBL Sailor Jerry

$11.50

DBL Plantation

$12.00

LIQUEURS

Amaretto

$4.50

Aperol

$6.25

Apple Pucker

$3.50

Barenjager

$5.50

Butterscotch Schnp

$3.50

Campari

$6.25

Carolans

$5.00

Chartreuse

$10.00

Cointreau

$5.75

Courvosier VS

$6.50

Drambuie

$5.50

Fernet

$6.25

Fratello

$5.50

Grand Mariner

$7.00

Hennessy

$8.00

Jagermiester

$5.75

Kahlua

$4.00

Montenegro

$7.00

Ouzo

$5.00

Peach Schnps

$3.50

Sambuca

$4.50

RX Amaretto

$6.25

RX Apple Pucker

$5.25

RX Barenjager

$8.25

RX Butterscotch Schnp

$5.25

RX Campari

$9.25

RX Carolans

$7.50

RX Cointreau

$8.50

RX Courvosier VS

$9.75

RX Drambuie

$7.75

RX Fernet

$9.25

RX Fratello

$8.25

RX Grand Mariner

$10.50

RX Hennessy

$12.00

RX Jajermiester

$8.50

RX Kahlua

$6.00

RX Ouzo

$7.50

RX Peach Schnps

$5.25

RX Sambuca

$6.75

DBL Amaretto

$9.00

DBL Apple Pucker

$7.00

DBL Barenjager

$11.00

DBL Butterscotch Schnp

$7.00

DBL Campari

$12.50

DBL Carolans

$10.00

DBL Cointreau

$11.50

DBL Courvosier VS

$13.00

DBL Drambuie

$11.00

DBL Fernet

$12.50

DBL Fratello

$11.00

DBL Grand Mariner

$14.00

DBL Hennessy

$16.00

DBL Jajermiester

$11.50

DBL Kahlua

$8.00

DBL Ouzo

$10.00

DBL Peach Schnps

$7.00

DBL Sambuca

$9.00

WINE

GLENBROOK CABERNET

$7.00

FRIENDS RED BLEND

$8.00

GLENBROOK CHARDONNAY

$7.00

LA VIE EN ROSE

$8.00

GLENBROOK CABERNET BTL

$24.00

FRIENDS BTL

$28.00

GLENBROOK CHARDONNAY BTL

$24.00

LA VIE EN ROSE BTL

$28.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$6.50

Figgy Pop

$8.00

Golden Earring

$8.00

GREEN TEA SHOT

$8.00

LEMON DROP SHOT

$8.00

Lake Erie Water

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

M+M

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Marty's Mocktail

$5.00

Marty's Cocktail

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Negroni

$8.00

Snappy Kakkie

$8.00

Toaster Streudel

$8.00

Tracey Lauren Marrow

$8.00

White Russian

$6.00

Beverage

Abita Cream Soda

$4.00

Abita Root Beer

$4.00

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.75

D Coke

$2.75

Cranberry

$2.75

Gingerale

$2.75

Grape Crush

$3.00

Grapefruit

$2.00

Griz

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.50

Ithica Gingerbeer

$4.00

Lemonade

$2.75

Orange Crush

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pineapple

$2.00

Sprite

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Merch

Hat

$12.00

Hoody

$30.00

Crew Neck

$30.00

Koozy

$5.00

Shirt

$20.00

Ear Plugs

$1.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy! Hours, menu, events & more can be found at: www.happydogcleveland.com

Location

5801 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102

Directions

Gallery
Happy Dog image
Happy Dog image
Happy Dog image

