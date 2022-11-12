ROSSLYN - Happy Eatery imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

ROSSLYN - Happy Eatery

review star

No reviews yet

1800 N Lynn Street

Arlington, VA 22209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Magnum Roll (3ct)
Fully Loaded Bowl
Imperial Rolls~

Lei’d

BYO Poke Bowl~

$16.95
Ahi Tuna Bake

Ahi Tuna Bake

$16.95Out of stock

Wild Ahi Tuna with Crab Meat Salad piled on layers of sushi rice, Nori sheets, our signature Get Lei'd flavors, crunchy toppers and baked to perfection.

Atlantic Salmon Bake

Atlantic Salmon Bake

$16.95

Atlantic Salmon with Crab meat salad piled on layers of sushi rice, nori sheets, our signature Get Lei'd flavors, crunchy toppers and baked to perfection.

Rainbow Bake

$16.95Out of stock

Atlantic Salmon and Wild Ahi Tuna with Crab Meat Salad piled on layers of sushi rice, Nori sheets, our signature Get Lei'd flavors, crunchy toppers and baked to perfection.

Vita Coconut Water

Vita Coconut Water

$3.75Out of stock
Pellegrino

Pellegrino

$2.75
Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$2.75
Ito En unsweetened Green Tea

Ito En unsweetened Green Tea

$3.75Out of stock

Pho Play

Beef Stew (Bo Kho)~

Beef Stew (Bo Kho)~

$12.95

Hearty stew with earthy, citrusy, rich and spicy flavors. Served over pho noodles and a toasted French Baguette.

Chicken Curry: Cà ri gà~

Chicken Curry: Cà ri gà~

$12.95

Rich & fragrant Vietnamese curry with veggies. Served over vermicelli noodles and with a toasted French Baguette.

Vietnamese Meatball: Xíu mại~

Vietnamese Meatball: Xíu mại~

$12.95Out of stock

Tender, handmade pork and shrimp meatballs simmered in a tangy, sweet tomato sauce. Served with vermicelli noodles and toasted French Baguette.

Beef Steak Pho

Beef Steak Pho

$13.50

Quarter pound of Angus beef eye-round steak slices and served with oxtail bone broth. __________________________________________________________________ *Disclaimer: *This item may contain raw and/or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.*

Chicken Pho

Chicken Pho

$12.50

A quarter pound of skinless chicken breast and served with our Oxtail Beef Bone Broth.

Veggie Pho

Veggie Pho

$11.50

Pho noodles with Tofu slices and garnished with fresh Veggies. (Served with flavorful Vegetable Broth)

Spicy Oxtail Pho

Spicy Oxtail Pho

$16.50

Can you handle Mom's heat? Uses the highest quality hand-pulled Oxtail meat pulled straight from the bone. (Served with Spicy Oxtail Beef Broth)

Shrimp Pho

Shrimp Pho

$15.50
Create Your Own Pho

Create Your Own Pho

$12.50
Pellegrino

Pellegrino

$2.75
Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$2.75
Ito En unsweetened Green Tea

Ito En unsweetened Green Tea

$3.75Out of stock

Side Oxtail Bone Broth~

$3.50

Side Veggie Broth~

$2.95

Roll Play

Imperial Rolls~

Imperial Rolls~

Magnum Roll (1ct)~

Magnum Roll (1ct)~

$4.09

Rice paper wrapped around your choice of protein, noodles and our classic signature toppings with a crunchy twist! Toppings include pickled medley, cucumber, mint, lettuce, cilantro, and sauteed scallions. Sorry, no topping substitutions.

Triple X Fried Rice

Triple X Fried Rice

Steak, shrimp, chicken, scrambled egg, flavored with Me’s (Mom’s) secret blend of spices and wok-tossed to perfection. Each order is topped with a runny egg.

Eggs Rated Banh Mi

Eggs Rated Banh Mi

$11.99

Served on an artisan French Baguette with your choice of protein, spread, (Vietnamese or Sriracha Mayo) and toppings (includes two eggs).

Magnum Roll (3ct)

Magnum Roll (3ct)

$11.99

Rice paper wrapped around your choice of protein, noodles and our classic signature toppings with a crunchy twist! Toppings include pickled medley, cucumber, mint, lettuce, cilantro, and sauteed scallions. Sorry, no topping substitutions.

Fully Loaded Bowl

Fully Loaded Bowl

$12.99

*2 Crispy Egg Rolls Included* A bed of vermicelli noodles, shiritaki noodles, or salad with your choice of crispy imperial rolls (2 pcs.), protein, toppings and homemade sauce.

Pellegrino

Pellegrino

$2.75
Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$2.75
Ito En unsweetened Green Tea

Ito En unsweetened Green Tea

$3.75Out of stock

Teas’n You

Strawberry Fields

Strawberry Fields

$6.49

Fresh strawberry milk, made with fresh chunks of strawberries and strawberry puree.

Strawberry Matcha Dalgona

Strawberry Matcha Dalgona

$6.49

Fresh strawberry milk, topped with our Matcha Cloud to create the perfect strawberry matcha latte.

Matcha Cloud Milk Tea

Matcha Cloud Milk Tea

$6.49

Topped with whipped and fluffy matcha cloud foam for a perfectly rich and creamy matcha milk tea.

Dalgona Cloud Coffee

Dalgona Cloud Coffee

$6.49

Milky iced coffee topped with whipped and fluffy coffee cloud foam.

Milk Teas

Milk Teas

$5.49

Boba is not included.

Vietnamese Coffees

Vietnamese Coffees

$4.49
Fusion Fruit Tea

Fusion Fruit Tea

$5.49

Strawberry Fruit Tea, Lychee Fruit Bits, Strawberry Bits, and Lychee Jelly.

Herbal Hibiscus

Herbal Hibiscus

$5.49

Caffeine-free, Lychee Berry Hibiscus Tea, Mixed Berries Bits, Mint Leaves, and Lychee Jelly.

Classic Thai Tea

Classic Thai Tea

$6.49

Strong Black Tea with Crushed Spices topped with Sea Salt Cream.

Taiwanese Chicken Sandwich

Taiwanese Chicken Sandwich

$9.25

Marinated in garlic and spices and fried to ultra crispiness. Can be mild or spicy. Made to order, may take 12-14 minutes!

Thai Basil Popcorn Chicken

Thai Basil Popcorn Chicken

$7.95

Made to order, may take 10-12 minutes!

Chicken Sandwich Combo

Chicken Sandwich Combo

$13.70

Our Taiwanese Chicken Sandwich and Fries Combo make the perfect pair! Made to order, may take 12-14 minutes!

Fries

Fries

$5.95
Spicy Fries

Spicy Fries

$5.95
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

A Multi-concept Eatery with a Tea House, Vietnamese Cafe, Vietnamese Grill, and a Noodle Bar!

Website

Location

1800 N Lynn Street, Arlington, VA 22209

Directions

Gallery
ROSSLYN - Happy Eatery image
ROSSLYN - Happy Eatery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Happy Endings Fathers Day Seafood Feasts
orange starNo Reviews
1800 N. Lynn St. Arlington, VA 22209
View restaurantnext
Sfoglina - Rosslyn
orange star4.1 • 127
1100 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22209
View restaurantnext
Bayou Bakery - "Neighborhood Eatery"
orange star4.5 • 308
1515 N Courthouse Rd Ste 100 Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW Washington, DC 20006
View restaurantnext
Carvings
orange starNo Reviews
2021 F Street NW Washington, DC 20006
View restaurantnext
Emissary - 2032 P ST NW
orange star4.2 • 1,364
2032 P ST NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Arlington

Sushi Rock
orange star4.5 • 9,376
1900 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Saigon Noodles & Grill
orange star4.6 • 2,430
1800 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Il Radicchio
orange star4.5 • 2,361
1801 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Mele Bistro - "Your Kitchen"
orange star4.4 • 2,358
1723 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22209
View restaurantnext
Barley Mac
orange star4.3 • 2,128
1600 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22209
View restaurantnext
The Simple Greek
orange star4.6 • 2,127
1731 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Arlington
Ballston
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Court House
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Pentagon City
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Clarendon
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Shirlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Columbia Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston