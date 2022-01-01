Main picView gallery

Happy + Hale Six Forks Station

review star

No reviews yet

8711 Six Forks Rd. Suite 102

Raleigh, NC 27615

Order Again

Salads + Bowls

Acai Bowl

$14.50

Breakfast Wrap

$10.95

Scramble

$10.95

Almond Brothers

$6.95

Big Green

$6.95

City of Oats

$6.95

Pink Drink

$7.50

Superhero

$6.95

Beyond Bulgogi

$12.95

Bueno Bowl

$12.95

Chimi Steak Bowl

$13.95

Coco Curry Bowl

$12.50

CYO Bowl

$11.95

Hale Caesar

$11.95

Incredibowl

$10.95

Med Bowl

$12.50

Poke Bowl

$16.95

Protein Bowl

$11.95

Thai Chicken Crunch

$12.95

CC Cookie

$3.50

PB Brownie

$4.95

Pick 4 Bowl

$6.95

Quesadilla

$5.95

Kids Superhero Smoothie

$3.95

Chickenini

$6.95

Sides

Hippeas WC

$2.40

Hippeas SS

$2.40

Popchips! BBQ

$2.40

Popchips! SS

$2.40

N/A Beverages

Bubbler Drink

$2.25

Lacroix

$1.95

Mati

$3.50

Smart Water

$3.50

Joe Van Gogh Can

$4.50

Tribucha Can

$4.50

Coffee Large Drip

$2.50

Coffee Small Drip

$2.00

Water

$0.50

LaCroix Grapefruit

$1.95

LaCroix Lemon

$1.95

LaCroix Lime

$1.95

Dragonade

$2.25

Happy Water

$2.25

Joe Van Gogh Draft

$5.00

Mati Blue Pom

$3.50

Mati Cherry

$3.50

Mati Citrus

$3.50

Mati Peach Mango

$3.50

Raspberry Hibiscus Tea

$2.25

Tribucha Brainiac

$4.50

Tribucha Draft

$5.00

Tribucha Flowers

$4.50

Tribucha Main Squeeze

$4.50

Tribucha Chill Berry

$4.50

Open Water - Can

$2.50

Alcohol

Can Beer

$8.00

Draft Beer

$5.00

Brut Champagne

$10.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Rose

$6.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

SHE CAN Rose

$12.00

SHE CAN Island Citrus

$12.00

Crafters Union Red Blend

$8.00

Crafters Union Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Misc.

Canes Shirt

$40.00+

Tote Bag

$30.00

Crew T-Shirt

$10.00

Crew Hat

$10.00

Hoodie

$30.00

Carrot Cake

$3.95

Seasonal Items

Soup

$5.95

Canes Shirt

$40.00

Honey Sriracha Summer

$9.95

Books

Belong Book

$19.95

CATERING

Happy CYO

$13.95

Hale CYO

$17.95

Happy Catering 10.95

$10.95

Add Steak

$3.00

Cookie

$2.00

Dragonade (gallon)

$10.00

Pomegranate Tea (gallon)

$10.00

Happy Water (gallon)

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

8711 Six Forks Rd. Suite 102, Raleigh, NC 27615

Main pic

