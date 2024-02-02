Happy Happy Burgers 228 West Northwest Highway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Have you tried our new Gluten Free, Non-GMO patties yet? They are absolutely delicious! And don't forget to also check out our mouthwatering NEW STEAK TACOS. You won't be disappointed
Location
228 West Northwest Highway, Barrington, IL 60010
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gigi Wine Bar and Bistro - 131 Park Avenue
No Reviews
131 Park Avenue Barrington, IL 60010
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Barrington
The Hampton Social - South Barrington
4.1 • 715
100 W Higgins Lot C-2 South Barrington, IL 60010
View restaurant