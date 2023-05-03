Restaurant header imageView gallery

Happy Hoagie

review star

No reviews yet

145 FM 2673 Suite C

Canyon Lake, TX 78133

Snappin Snackies

Happy Rolls

$6.50

Delicious southwestern egg rolls with our signature spicy ranch dip!

Smile Fries

$5.50

Swell Fries

$7.50

Queso smothered smile fries. A perfect twist to our yummy fries.

Moon Mozz

$7.50

Three cheese mozzarella moons! 3 per order. Served with jalapeno ranch.

Hoagies

Bulgogi Hoagie

$15.25

A happy twist on a traditional Bulgogi (Korean BBQ) sandwich. Sweet and savory thinly sliced steak marinated in our secret sauce, grilled to perfection with red onions and smoked gouda. Topped with our scratch kimchi slaw.

Italian Tango

$15.50

Salami, ham, pepperoni, provolone cheese, and creamy mozzarella sauce. Topped with black olives, lettuce, and pepperoncini.

Tiki Thai

$15.50

Sauteed garlic shrimp tossed in a Thai sweet chili sauce. and grilled red onions. Topped with our snappy kimchi slaw.

Willie Philly

$15.95

Thinly sliced chicken, and mushrooms grilled with our signature salsa cream cheese. Topped with battered fried onions, muenster cheese, swell queso and jalapeno ranch.

Steakzilla

$15.75

Thinly sliced steak, mushrooms, red onions, and Muenster cheese. Topped with our swell queso.

The Golden Griller

$13.75

Muenster, American, Provolone, Smoked Gouda, and Cripsy Moon Mozz toasted on a garlic butter-infused hoagie.

Tubin' Turkey (cold cut)

$12.75

Sliced smoked turkey and gouda. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions.

Hamazing Hoagie (cold cut)

$12.50

Thinly sliced ham smoked gouda and muenster cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions.

The Gorge (cold cut)

$14.25

Meaty Madness with turkey, ham, salami, pepperoni, cheddar, and smoked gouda. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, and pepperoncini.

Kids Sammie

Kids Smirky Turkey

$7.50

Turkey and American cheese with crushed Dorito chips! Veggie toppings are available upon request.

Kids - The Austinator

$6.95

Ham and Muenster cheese! Veggie toppings are available upon request.

Soda

Can sodas!

Sodas (included with every hoagie purchase) Just ley us know what soda you would like upon arrival.

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Serving up delicious hoagies with a signature twist! Our hoagies are made with top-of-the-line ingredients and scratch sauces! Every hoagie includes a drink.

Website

Location

145 FM 2673 Suite C, Canyon Lake, TX 78133

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

