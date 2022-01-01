Burgers
Happy Hound 15899 Los Gatos Blvd
3,577 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
15899 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos, CA 95032
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Burgerim - CA129 - 840 Blossom hill rd. San Jose
4.6 • 557
840 Blossom Hill Rd San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurant