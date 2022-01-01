A map showing the location of Happy Hound 15899 Los Gatos BlvdView gallery
Burgers

Happy Hound 15899 Los Gatos Blvd

3,577 Reviews

$

15899 Los Gatos Blvd

Los Gatos, CA 95032

Order Again

HAPPY HOUND DOGS

HAPPY HOUND DOG

$5.35

Hot dog with Mustard, Relish, Onion, Tomato

CHEESE HOUND

$7.60

Hot dog covered in Shredded Cheddar with Mustard, Relish, Onion, Tomato

KRAUT HOUND

$6.90

Hot dog with Sauerkraut, Mustard, Onion

CHILI HOUND

$6.00

Hot dog with Chili and Onion

CHILI CHEESE HOUND

$8.25

Hot dog with Chili, Shredded Cheddar, Onion

MEXI HOUND

$8.10

Hot dog with Chili, Shredded Cheddar, Onion, Tomato and wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

HELL HOUND

$9.85

POLISH HOUND

$8.20

Polish Sausage on a French Roll with Mustard, Onion, Tomato

MEXI POLISH HOUND

$8.75

Polish Sausage wrapped in a Flour Tortilla with Chili, Shredded Cheddar, Onion, Tomato

Happy Special #1

$4.65

Hot dog (No Bun) with Chili, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Onion served in a bowl.

Dog On The Side

$2.00

HAPPY BURGERS & SANDWICHES

HAPPY BURGER

$8.25

1/3 lb all Beef single patty with Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, and Happy Sauce

DOUBLE HAPPY BURGER

$10.50

Two 1/3 lb all Beef patties with Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, and Happy Sauce

MEXI BURGER

$10.25

Chopped all Beef patty with Chili, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Mushrooms, Onion, Tomato wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

BLT SANDWICH

$11.50

6 Slices of Bacon on a toasted French Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.50

Chicken breast with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on a toasted French Roll

VEGGIE BURGER

$8.25

Gardenburger Vegan Patty with Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, and Happy Sauce. Cooked in vegetable oil (not cooked on grill with beef patties)

TURKEY BURGER

$9.25

Turkey patty with Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, and Happy Sauce

Grill Cheese

$4.00

Shredded Cheddar Cheese on a toasted sesame seed bun

PICK A SIDE

FRENCH FRIES

$9.50+

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.75+

Our Famous Fries Smothered in Chili, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, and Onions

CORN DOG

$3.75

MINI CORN DOGS

$3.75

ONION RINGS

$5.75

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$7.00

Medium Size Fries tosed with garlic sauce and covered in shredded parmesan cheese.

TOTS

$9.50+

Garlic Parmesan Tots

$7.00

Medium size Tots tossed with garlic sauce and covered in shredded parmesan cheese.

GREEN SALAD

$5.75

Iceberg Lettuce with Tomato, Onion, Croutons, and Choice of Dressing

Chili Cup With Cheese

$4.95

Chili with Shredded Cheddar Cheese and Onion

Chili Cup

$3.50

Chili with Onion

DRINKS

PEPSI

$2.75+

CHERRY PEPSI

$2.75+

Sierra MIST

$2.75+

ORANGE

$2.75+

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.75+

DIET PEPSI

$2.75+

ROOTBEER

$2.75+

DR. PEPPER

$2.75+

PINK LEMONDADE

$2.75+

ICED TEA

$2.75+

BOTTLED WATER

$2.25

COFFEE

$1.95

HOT TEA

$1.95

MILK

$2.50

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.75

Shakes

Shake

$5.50+

Our thick old fashion milk shake with your choice of flavor...or flavors!

FLOATS & FREEZES

$5.50+

Our thick vanilla shake with your choice of soda. Order as a Float or blended as a Freeze.

Gift Shop

Happy Hound Sticker

Happy Hound Sticker

$2.00
Hat

Hat

$30.00

Please specify in special request whether you would like Flexfit Brown, Snapback Tan, or Snapback White (see product pic for reference)

Happy Hound Tee Yellow

Happy Hound Tee Yellow

$20.00+Out of stock
Happy Hound Onesie (12 mo)

Happy Hound Onesie (12 mo)

$15.00

Happy Hound Tee Brown

$20.00+

Donation Susan G Komen

Happy Hound Sticker

Happy Hound Sticker

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15899 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos, CA 95032

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

