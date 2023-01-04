Restaurant header imageView gallery

Happy Hour ATL 349 Decatur St. SE E

No reviews yet

349 Decatur St. SE E

Atlanta, GA 30312

Appetizers

Philly egg rolls (2)

$10.00Out of stock

Mozzarella sticks (6)

$8.00

Fried pickles

$8.00

Chips and Queso

$6.00

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Baskets

Wings (8)

$12.00

Tacos (3)

$12.00

Fried shrimp (7)

$12.00

Quesdilla

$8.00

Impossible Sliders (2)

$16.00

Salmon sliders (2)

$15.00

50 piece Wing

$50.00

Main

Salmon

$20.00

lamb chops

$25.00

chicken & waffles

$14.00

Seafood Nachos

$15.00

Jerk Rasta Pasta

$12.00

Sides

asparagus

$5.00

mash potaoes

$5.00

yellow rice

$5.00

fries

$5.00

churros

$5.00

Shrimp (Side 5pcs)

Taco Tuesdays

$3 single Taco

$3.00

Wednesday Specials

Philly eggs rolls

$5.00

Mozzarella sticks

$4.00

Fried Pickles

$4.00

Chips and Queso

$3.00

loaded fries

$4.00

Monday Specials

Lamb chops

Friday specials

Wings (1)

$1.00

beverages

28 black

$5.00

coconut redbull

$5.00

coke

$3.00

craanberry

$3.00

fiji water

$5.00Out of stock

ginger ale

$3.00

ginger beer

$4.00

lemonade

$3.00

orange juice

$3.00

pineapple

$3.00

red bull

$5.00

sprite

$3.00

water

$4.00

Beer

Corona

$6.00

Mich ultra

$6.00

blue moon

$6.00

Budwiser

$6.00

Hieniken

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Modelo

$7.00Out of stock

Red stripe

$6.00

Bombs

Cle bomb

$6.00

southern bomb

$6.00

jager bomb

$6.00

sunrise bomb

$6.00

Rum runner bomb

$6.00

Bottle service

Tier 1

$500.00

Tier 2

$275.00

Tier 3

$225.00

Tier 4

$175.00

cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Blue mutha

$8.00

Bob marley

$8.00

French Connection

$13.00

Green tea Shot

$8.00

House Margarita

$8.00

Lemon drop

$10.00

Long Island

$8.00

Old fashioned

$10.00

Sex on beach

$8.00

Tequila sunrise

$8.00

Top shelf Long Island

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

Happy Hour Specials

Happy hour shot

$5.00

Liquor

circo

$9.00

circo apple

$9.00

ciroc coconut

$9.00

ciroc mango

$9.00

ciroc passionfruit

$9.00

ciroc peach

$9.00

ciroc pineapple

$9.00

ciroc red berry

$9.00

ciroc summer citrus

$9.00

ciroc summer watermelon

$9.00

ciroc white grape

$9.00

grey goose

$12.00

ketel one

$10.00

smirnoff peach

$8.00

smirnoff watermelon

$8.00

titos

$10.00

well voka

$8.00

well gin

$8.00

bombay

$10.00

1800 silver

$10.00

herradura silver

$12.00

azule

$20.00

casa Silver

$12.00

casa repo

$14.00

cuervo silver

$10.00

don julio

$12.00Out of stock

1942

$25.00

don julio anejo

$15.00Out of stock

don julio repo

$14.00

casa anejo

$15.00

patron

$12.00Out of stock

patron repo

$14.00

well tequlia

$8.00

teramana

$10.00

teramana repo

$12.00

Clase Azul

$25.00

jack daniels

$10.00

jack honey

$12.00

jim beam

$10.00

well bourbon

$8.00

crown

$10.00

crown apple

$10.00

crown vanilla

$10.00

henny

$12.00

henny vsop

$12.00

Jack daniels

$10.00

Jack honey

$10.00

well scotch

$8.00

well whiskey

$8.00

makers mark

$10.00

Jim bean

$10.00

Jager

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

bacardi

$10.00

captain morgan

$10.00

malibu

$10.00

well rum

$8.00

apple pucker

$6.00

baileys

$6.00

blue curacao

$6.00

fireball

$6.00

grand marnier

$6.00

peach schnapps

$6.00

Hpnotiq

$10.00

dusse

$12.00

Henny

$12.00

Remy

$12.00

Henny vsop

$13.00

well congnac

$8.00

Mimosas

cranberry mimosa

$8.00

mango mimosa

$8.00

mimosa

$8.00

orange juice mimosa

$8.00

peach mimosa

$8.00

pineapple mimosa

$8.00

strawberry mimosa

$8.00

mimosa pitcher

$20.00

Pitchers

well pitcher

$25.00

premium pitcher

$55.00

Specialty Drinks

blame biskit

$15.00

Happy hour

$15.00

Bad & Boogie

$15.00

B careful

$15.00

Boogie Down

$15.00

Black Owt

$15.00

Stock up

Azule

Bacardi

Henny

Jamerson

Jack Daniel

Dusse

Cassa Repo

Cassa Silver

Teramana

Remy

Grandma

Bombay

1942

Titos

Kettle 1

Peach ciroc

Apple Ciroc

Mango Ciroc

Coconut Ciroc

liquor mixers

Don julio

Don repo

Crown

Crown Apple

Passionfruit ciroc

red berry ciroc

summer citrus ciroc

white grape ciroc

grey goose

smirnoff apple

well voka

well gin

well tequlia

well rum

patron

1800 silver

1800 repo

cassa anejo

cuervo

herradura

jim bean

well bourbon

maker mark

henny vsop

jack fire

jagger

wine

red wine

$8.00

sweet red

$8.00

cabernet

$8.00

merlo

$8.00

pinot noir

$8.00

pinot grigio

$8.00

chardonnay

$8.00

moscato

$8.00

Frozen Drinks

Happy Hour Frozen

$8.00

Call stink Frozen

$8.00

Fro'zes

$8.00

Margerita Frozen

$8.00

Frozen Lemon Drop

$12.00

Entrees

French Toast (2)

$14.00

Breakfast Platter

$15.00

Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

Salmon & Grits

$17.00

Salmon Crochets (2)

$13.00

Chicken & Waffles (3 wings)

$13.00

chicken & Red Velvet Waffles

$15.00

Omelettes

$10.00

Lamb & eggs

$25.00

Sides

eggs

$5.00

waffles

$6.00

beacon

$5.00

turkey beacon

$5.00

chicken sausage

$5.00

grits

$5.00

potatoes

$5.00

extra wings (3)

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

349 Decatur St. SE E, Atlanta, GA 30312

Directions

