Happy Hours Bar and Grill Quartz Hill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Why Limit Happy To One Hour?
Location
42142 50th Street West, Quartz Hill, CA 93536
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Love Ramen - 2787 W Ave L Lancaster, CA 93536
No Reviews
2787 West Avenue L Lancaster, CA 93536
View restaurant
Schooners Patio Grille - Lancaster - 2797 W Avenue L
No Reviews
2797 W Avenue L Lancaster, CA 93536
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Quartz Hill
Jamba - 000858 - Lancaster Town Center
4.6 • 2,565
43530 10th Street West Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurant
More near Quartz Hill