Happy Medium 4002 30th Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Good Food. Good Drinks. Happy Medium.
Location
4002 30th Street, San Diego, CA 92104
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
619 Spirits North Park - 3015 Lincoln Ave
No Reviews
3015 Lincoln Ave San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurant
Coin Op - North Park - 3926 30th Street
No Reviews
3926 30th Street San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Diego
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurant
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurant