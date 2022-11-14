Happy Pappy's Pizza n Wings imageView gallery
Pizza
Chicken
Bars & Lounges

Happy Pappy's Pizza n Wings Durango North

173 Reviews

2411 Main Ave

Durango, CO 81301

Popular Items

Large Cheese 14"
Small Cheese 10"
10 Wings

Build Your Own Pizza

Small Cheese 10"

$12.99

Large Cheese 14"

$14.99

Jumbo Cheese 18"

$18.99

The Bates Beast 24"

$42.00

Named after our local All American Top 100 Football Star Josh Bates. This thing is 24 inches in diameter and feeds 7-10 people!!!

Specialty Creations

Small Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$16.99

Small Meat Meat Pizza

$16.99

Beef Meatball, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Marinara Sauce

Small Veggie Pizza

$16.99

Banana Peppers, Yellow Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Spinach, Black Olives, Marinara Sauce

Small BBQ Chicken

$16.99

Smoked Chicken, Red Onion, BBQ Sauce

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.99

Blue Cheese and Buffalo base topped with buffalo chicken, mozzarella, yellow onions, bacon

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$16.99

Ham, Pineapple, Marinara Sauce

Small Deluxe Pizza

$16.99

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Yellow Onions, Green Peppers, Mushroom, Marinara Sauce

Small Ranch Pizza

$16.99

Smoked Chicken, Bacon, Green Pepper, Ranch Sauce

Small Jalapeno Pizza

$16.99

Smoked Chicken, Bacon, Jalapenos, White Sauce (Ricotta)

Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$20.99

Large Meat Meat Pizza

$20.99

Beef Meatball, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Marinara Sauce

Large Veggie Pizza

$20.99

Banana Peppers, Yellow Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Spinach, Black Olives, Marinara Sauce

Large BBQ Chicken

$20.99

Smoked Chicken, Red Onion, BBQ Sauce

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.99

Blue Cheese and Buffalo base topped with buffalo chicken, mozzarella, yellow onions, bacon

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$20.99

Ham, Pineapple, Marinara Sauce

Large Deluxe Pizza

$20.99

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Yellow Onions, Green Peppers, Mushroom, Marinara Sauce

Large Ranch Pizza

$20.99

Smoked Chicken, Bacon, Green Pepper, Ranch Sauce

Large Jalapeno Pizza

$20.99

Smoked Chicken, Bacon, Jalapenos, White Sauce (Ricotta)

Jumbo Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$24.99

Jumbo Meat Meat Pizza

$24.99

Beef Meatball, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Marinara Sauce

Jumbo Veggie Pizza

$24.99

Banana Peppers, Yellow Onion, Black Olives, Mushroom, Spinach, Green Peppers, Marinara Sauce

Jumbo BBQ Chicken Pizza

$24.99

Jumbo Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$24.99

Blue Cheese and Buffalo base topped with buffalo chicken, mozzarella, yellow onions, bacon

Jumbo Hawaiian Pizza

$24.99

Ham, Pineapple, Marinara Sauce

Jumbo Deluxe Pizza

$24.99

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Yellow Onion, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Marinara Sauce

Jumbo Ranch Pizza

$24.99

Smoked Chicken, Bacon, Green Pepper, Ranch Sauce

Half and Half Pizzas

10" Small Half and Half Pizza

$12.99

14" Large Half and Half Pizza

$14.99

18" Jumbo Half and Half Pizza

$18.99

Calzones

Small Calzone

$9.99

Comes with Ricotta and Mozzarella already inside, as well as a marinara cup on the side

Large Calzone

$13.99

Comes with Mozzarella and Ricotta already inside, as well as two marinara cups on the side

Jumbo Wings

5 Wings

$8.99

Jumbo Wings, Smoked For 3 Hrs Each Morning-- then finished off in the oven with your choice of sauces... DO YOU PREFER CRISPY WINGS!!!!! Make sure you pick 1 - NAKED, 2 - Then pick your SAUCE, and then 3 - Type in that you want the SAUCE ON THE SIDE. This is this the WAY PAPPY EATS THEM!

10 Wings

$15.49

Jumbo Wings, Smoked For 3 Hrs Each Morning-- then finished off in the oven with your choice of sauces... DO YOU PREFER CRISPY WINGS!!!!! Make sure you pick 1 - NAKED, 2 - Then pick your SAUCE, and then 3 - Type in that you want the SAUCE ON THE SIDE. This is this the WAY PAPPY EATS THEM!

20 Wings

$30.49

Jumbo Wings, Smoked For 3 Hrs Each Morning-- then finished off in the oven with your choice of sauces... DO YOU PREFER CRISPY WINGS!!!!! Make sure you pick 1 - NAKED, 2 - Then pick your SAUCE, and then 3 - Type in that you want the SAUCE ON THE SIDE. This is this the WAY PAPPY EATS THEM!

40 Wings

$58.49

Jumbo Wings, Smoked For 3 Hrs Each Morning-- then finished off in the oven with your choice of sauces... DO YOU PREFER CRISPY WINGS!!!!! Make sure you pick 1 - NAKED, 2 - Then pick your SAUCE, and then 3 - Type in that you want the SAUCE ON THE SIDE. This is this the WAY PAPPY EATS THEM!

100 Wings

$126.49

Jumbo Wings, Smoked For 3 Hrs Each Morning-- then finished off in the oven with your choice of sauces... DO YOU PREFER CRISPY WINGS!!!!! Make sure you pick 1 - NAKED, 2 - Then pick your SAUCE, and then 3 - Type in that you want the SAUCE ON THE SIDE. This is this the WAY PAPPY EATS THEM!

Salads

House Salad

$8.99

Diced Tomatoes, Shredded Mozzarella,Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Dressing of choice

Chicken Salad

$11.99

Diced Tomatoes, Shredded Mozzarella, Romaine Letuce, Smoked Chicken, Dressing of choice

Greek Salad

$8.99

Romaine Lettuce, Red Onion, Bell Pepper,Diced Tomatoes,Black Olives, Feta, dressing of choice

Special Deals

SUPER DEAL

$33.00

Comes with two large 3-topping pizzas

FAMILY DEAL

$57.99

Comes with two Large 3-Topping Pizzas, 10 Wings, and your choice of 6 Cookies or a Cheesecake Stromboli

LARGE SPECIAL

$35.99

Comes with one Large 3-Topping Pizza and 10 Wings

CHEESY BREAD SPECIAL

$24.99

Come with one Large Cheesy Bread and 10 Wings

JUMBO SPECIAL

$39.99

Comes with one Jumbo 3-Topping Pizza and 10 Wings

PARTY SPECIAL

$76.99

Comes with two Jumbo 3-Topping Pizzas and 20 Wings

Munchies

RANCH BASE WITH HATCH GREEN CHILI’S/MOZZ CHEESE ON BAKED FROM SCRATCH DOUGH

Reg Cheesy Bread

$9.99+

Handfull Of Mozzarella On Baked From Scratch Dough

Hatch Green Chili Cheesy Bread

$10.99+

Cheesy Bread with a ranch base and topped with Hatch Green Chilis

Really Big Bread Stix

$6.99

Brushed With Homemade Garlic Butter Served With Marinara

Pepp N Rolly

$10.99

Stuffed With Pepperoni And Mozzarella

Saus N Rolly

$10.99

A roll with sausage and mozzarella

Big Mac Attack

$14.99

A burger inspired roll with beef, bacon, romaine, tomato, red onion, and mozzarella

Sweets

Cheese Cake Stromboli

$8.99

Crumbled cheesecake rolled in cinnamon sugar coated dough. Served with Icing on the side.

Single Half Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50Out of stock

6 Pcs. Pappys Half Baked Warm Chocolate Chip Cookies

$7.99Out of stock

Baked fresh for every order

12 Pcs. Pappys Half Baked Warm Chocolate Chip Cookies

$12.99Out of stock

Baked fresh for every order

Add Ons

Ranch

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Marinara

$0.50

Icing

$0.50

Bbq

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Xtra Hot (Warning!)

$0.50

Red Dragon

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Regular Buffalo

$0.50

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Clothes

Long Sleeve Shirt

$20.00

Hat

$25.00

Prints

Happy Pappy's Print

$20.00

Anniversary Buttons

$5 donation LPCHS

$5.00

Eating Contest

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy Durango's only self pour beer wall, large patio open every day .. the family's favorite place!!!

Website

Location

2411 Main Ave, Durango, CO 81301

Directions

Happy Pappy's Pizza n Wings image

