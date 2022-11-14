Happy Pappy's Pizza n Wings Durango North

5 Wings

$8.99

Jumbo Wings, Smoked For 3 Hrs Each Morning-- then finished off in the oven with your choice of sauces... DO YOU PREFER CRISPY WINGS!!!!! Make sure you pick 1 - NAKED, 2 - Then pick your SAUCE, and then 3 - Type in that you want the SAUCE ON THE SIDE. This is this the WAY PAPPY EATS THEM!