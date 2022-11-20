Happy Place Creperie
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in get happy with us. Savory and sweet crepes, salads, coffee, soft drinks and shakes.
Location
438 Main Street, Warren, RI 02885
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Gavel Public House - 36 South St Wrentham 02093
No Reviews
36 South Street Wrentham, MA 02093
View restaurant
Little City Coffee & Kitchen - 170 Mathewson St
No Reviews
170 Mathewson Street Providence, RI 02903
View restaurant