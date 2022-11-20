Restaurant header imageView gallery

Happy Place Creperie

438 Main Street

Warren, RI 02885

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

#5 - 2 free range eggs, cheddar, spinach, caper berries, chipotle aiol
45 - Nutella/ Blueberries, Strawberries
#4 - 2 Free range eggs, ham, cheddar cheese

Sweet Crepes

41 - Nutella/ Sour Cherry, Butter Biscuit

$10.00

42 - Nutella/ Reeses, Banana

$9.50
43 - Nutella/ Banana, Coconut flakes

$8.50
44 - Nutella/ Marshmallow Candy, Graham Cracker

$9.00

45 - Nutella/ Blueberries, Strawberries

$11.50

31 - Cinnamon / Hibiscus / Sugar, Maple Butter, Whipped Cream

$9.50

32 - Sugar, Lemon / Lime juice, Whipped Cream

$8.00
33 - Brown Sugar, Walnuts, Crème

$8.50

21 - Apricot Jam, Walnuts, Dark Chocolate Cubes

$10.50
22 - Peach, Bavarian Cream, Toasted Granola

$10.00

23 - Strawberries, Creme, Roasted Almonds

$10.00

24 - Apple Butter, Caramel, Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$9.50

25 - Strawberries, Peach, House Made Cream

$12.00

26 - Strawberries, Banana, Nutella Drizzle, Whipped Cream

$10.50

27 - Cheesecake Cream, Banana, Almonds, Graham Craker, Caramel

$11.00

28 - Cheesecake Lemon-Creme, Blueberries, Graham Craker,

$12.00

Party crepe

$21.00Out of stock

Nutella, Whipped Cream, Sprinkles

$8.00

Savory Crepes

SALAD mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, pumpkin seeds, HappyPlace Dressing (olive oil, apple vinegar, balsamic, herbs)

$5.00
#1 - Avocado, ricotta, pesto, roasted pumpkin seeds

$11.50

#2 - Artichoke, organic spinach, cheddar cheese, black olive tapenade

$11.00
#3 - Smoked salmon, dill, cram cheese, caper berries, fresh cucumber

$13.00
#4 - 2 Free range eggs, ham, cheddar cheese

$12.00

#5 - 2 free range eggs, cheddar, spinach, caper berries, chipotle aiol

$12.00
#6 - Oven roasted turkey breast, Brie cheese, organic spinach, Cesar dressing drizzle

$13.00
#7 - Ham, pesto, artichokes, cheddar cheese

$12.00

#8 - Ham, roasted red pepper spread, feta cheese

$11.50

#9 - Oven roasted turkey breast, avocado, red onion, chipotle sauce, greens

$13.50

#10 - Ham, roasted turkey, pepperoni, cheddar Cheese

$13.50
#11 - Cheddar cheese, pepperoni, marinara

$11.00

#12 Turkey, Cucumber, Chipotle Aioli

$12.50

Cheese and Sauce

$9.00

CREPE Add-ons

Whipped cream

$0.50

Candy

$1.00

Fruit

$1.00

Sauce/ Pesto, Tapenade or Aioli

$0.50

Spinach

$1.00

2 Free Range Eggs

$1.50

Cheese

$2.00

Avocado

$2.00

Meat

$2.50

SALAD mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, pumpkin seeds, HappyPlace Dressing (olive oil, apple vinegar, balsamic, herbs)

$5.00

Omelletes

Omelette, Croassant, Sour Cream, Potato Sticks

$9.00

Coffee Drinks

Hot Tea

$3.00

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Purple Dream - Hot Lavander Oatmilk Latte

$5.00

Pure Gold - Hot Turmeric Latte

$4.50

Purple - Iced Oatmilk Lavander Latte

$5.00

Fest - Iced Caramel, Pumpkin Spice, Milk, Whipped Cream

$4.50

Cake - Iced Chocolate, Cookie Butter, Whipped Cream

$5.50

Black&White - Iced Blackberry, White Chocolate, Vanilla, Milk

$6.00

Macha - Iced Green Macha & White Chocolate Latte

$5.50

Pink Milk- Iced Strawberry & Rose Oatmilk Late

$5.75

Happy Place Chocolate Milk and Marshmellow

$4.00
Loaded Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Hot Chocolate and Coffee

$4.50

Oat Milk

$0.50

Syrup

$0.75

Chili

$0.50

Whipped cream

$0.50

Housemade Refreshers

Mars - Strawberry, Rose, Hibiscus Tea

$4.00

Neptun - Coton Candy Lemonade

$4.50

Mango Tea

$4.50

Bee Love - Camomile, Elderflower, Citrus

$4.00

Beverages

water btl.

$2.00

n/a beverage

$2.50

Naked Juice

$4.50

Honest Organic Tea

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.50

White

$14.00

Rose

$18.00

Mint and berries

$14.00

Bubble

$12.00

Sweet Crepes

41 - Nutella/ Sour Cherry, Butter Biscuit

$12.00

42 - Nutella/ Reeses, Banana

$11.50Out of stock
43 - Nutella/ Banana, Coconut flakes

$10.50
44 - Nutella/ Marshmallow Candy, Graham Cracker

$10.00

45 - Nutella/ Blueberries, Strawberries

$14.00

31 - Cinnamon / Hibiscus / Sugar, Maple Butter, Whipped Cream

$11.50Out of stock

32 - Sugar, Lemon / Lime juice, Whipped Cream

$9.50
33 - Brown Sugar, Walnuts, Crème

$10.50

21 - Apricot Jam, Walnuts, Dark Chocolate Cubes

$12.50Out of stock
22 - Peach, Bavarian Cream, Toasted Granola

$12.00Out of stock

23 - Strawberries, Creme, Roasted Almonds

$11.00

24 - Apple Butter, Caramel, Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$11.50

25 - Walnuts, Toasted Almonds, House Made Cream

$14.50

26 - Strawberries, Banana, Nutella Drizzle, Whipped Cream

$12.50

27 - Cheesecake Cream, Banana, Almonds, Graham Craker, Caramel

$13.50

28 - Cheesecake Lemon-Creme, Blueberries, Graham Craker,

$14.50

Savory Crepes

SALAD spinach, iceberg, red onion, cucumber, pumpkin seeds, HappyPlace Dressing (olive oil, apple vinegar, balsamic, herbs)

$7.00
#1 - Avocado, ricotta, pesto, roasted pumpkin seeds

$14.00Out of stock

#2 - Artichoke, organic spinach, cheddar cheese, black olive tapenade

$13.00
#3 - Smoked salmon, dill, cram cheese, caper berries, fresh cucumber

$15.50
#4 - 2 Free range eggs, ham, cheddar cheese

$13.50

#5 - 2 free range eggs, cheddar, spinach, caper berries, chipotle aiol

$13.50
#6 - Oven roasted turkey breast, Brie cheese, organic spinach, Cesar dressing drizzle

$15.50
#7 - Ham, pesto, artichokes, cheddar cheese

$14.50

#8 - Ham, roasted red pepper spread, feta cheese

$14.50

#9 - Oven roasted turkey breast, avocado, red onion, chipotle sauce, greens

$16.50

#10 - Ham, roasted turkey, pepperoni, cheddar Cheese

$16.50
#11 - Cheddar cheese, pepperoni, marinara

$13.50

#12 Turkey, Cucumber, Chipotle Aioli

$15.00

CREPE Add-ons

Whipped cream

$0.50

Candy

$1.00

Fruit

$1.00

Sauce/ Pesto, Tapenade or Aioli

$0.50

Spinach

$1.00

2 Free Range Eggs

$1.50

Cheese

$2.00

Avocado

$2.00

Meat

$2.50

Omelletes

Omelette, Croassant, Sour Cream, Potato Sticks

$9.00

Coffee Drinks

Hot Tea

$3.50

Regular Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Pure Gold - Hot Turmeric Latte

$5.00

Purple Dream - Hot Lavander Oatmilk Latte

$5.50

Purple - Iced Oatmilk Lavander Latte

$5.50
Fest - Iced Caramel, Pumpkin Spice, Milk, Whipped Cream

$5.50

Cake - Iced Chocolate, Cookie Butter, Whipped Cream

$6.50

Black&White - Iced Blackberry, White Chocolate, Vanilla, Milk

$7.00

Macha - Iced Green Macha & White Chocolate Latte

$6.50

Pink Milk- Iced Strawberry & Rose Oatmilk Late

$6.75

Happy Place Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Hot Chocolate and Coffee

$5.50

Oat Milk

$0.50

Syrup

$1.00

Chili

$0.50

Whipped cream

$0.50

Housemade Refreshers

Mango Tea - Black Tea, Mango, Pessionfruit

$6.00

Mars - Strawberry, Rose, Hibiscus Tea

$5.00

Neptun - Coton Candy Lemonade

$6.00

Bee Love - Camomile, Elderflower, Citrus

$5.00Out of stock

Beverages

water btl.

$2.50

n/a beverage

$3.50

Naked Juice

$5.50

Honest Organic Tea

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.50
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in get happy with us. Savory and sweet crepes, salads, coffee, soft drinks and shakes.

438 Main Street, Warren, RI 02885

