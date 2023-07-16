Happy Place Eatery Ventura Coast Brewing

Sides & Snacks

Mini Pretzel Bites with Hatch Cheese

Mini Pretzel Bites with Hatch Cheese

$10.00

Fan Favorite, crunchy and fluffy mini pretzel bites with delicious hatch cheese dipping sauce.

Burgers

1x Happy Smash Burger w side of fries

1x Happy Smash Burger w side of fries

$13.00

A delicious Certified Angus Beef Pattie, American Cheese, Caramelized grilled onions, Premium crispy Bread & Butter Pickles with our homemade signature spicy Happy Smash Sauce.

Double Happy Smash Burger w side of fries

Double Happy Smash Burger w side of fries

$15.00

Two delicious Certified Angus Beef Patties, American Cheese, Caramelized grilled onions, Premium crispy Bread & Butter Pickles with our homemade signature spicy Happy Smash Sauce

Triple Happy Smash Burger w side of fries

Triple Happy Smash Burger w side of fries

$17.00

Three delicious Certified Angus Beef Patties, 3 slices of American Cheese, Caramelized grilled onions, Premium crispy Bread & Butter Pickles with our homemade signature spicy Happy Smash Sauce

Happy 4x4 Smash & Side of Fries

$19.00

Happy Jalapeños Smash & Side of Fries

$15.00

Happy double Jalapeños Smash & Side of Fries

$17.00

Happy triple Jalapeños Smash & Side of Fries

$19.00

Desserts

4 Mini Churros

4 Mini Churros

$12.00Out of stock

4 delicious Mini Churros with whip cream and your choice of dipping sauce.

Fries

Fries

$7.00
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$12.00

Philly Fries

$17.00
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$17.00
Chicken Philly Fries

Chicken Philly Fries

$17.00

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak

$17.00
Happy Saucey Grilled Cheese With side of fries

Happy Saucey Grilled Cheese With side of fries

$11.00

Toasted Brioche bun with a Slice of pepperjack in between two American cheeses, Caramelized Grilled Onions, with our homemade signature spicy Happy Smash Sauce

Chicken Cheesesteak

$17.00
Veggie Cheesesteak

Veggie Cheesesteak

$14.00
Veggie Mushroom Grilled Cheese

Veggie Mushroom Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Wings

BBQ Wings (Must select options below)

BBQ Wings (Must select options below)

$15.00
Mighty Meaty Buffalo Wings!

Mighty Meaty Buffalo Wings!

$15.00

A Fan Favorite! Crispy, Crunchy, Juicy Buffalo Wings!

Mighty Meaty Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings

Mighty Meaty Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings

$15.00

A Fan Favorite! Crispy, Crunchy, Juicy Chicken Wings.

Beverages

Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
16 oz Water

16 oz Water

$2.50

Sauces

Ranch 3oz

$1.50

Buffalo 3oz

$2.00

Bbq 3oz

$1.00

Hatch Cheese 2oz

$3.00

Doggie Delights

Doggie 2x Smash

$5.00

Happy Place Eatery Catering Event Ventura

Sides & Snacks

Mini Pretzel Bites with Hatch Cheese

Mini Pretzel Bites with Hatch Cheese

$10.00

Fan Favorite, crunchy and fluffy mini pretzel bites with delicious hatch cheese dipping sauce.

Burgers

1x Happy Smash Burger w side of fries

1x Happy Smash Burger w side of fries

$13.00

A delicious Certified Angus Beef Pattie, American Cheese, Caramelized grilled onions, Premium crispy Bread & Butter Pickles with our homemade signature spicy Happy Smash Sauce.

Double Happy Smash Burger w side of fries

Double Happy Smash Burger w side of fries

$15.00

Two delicious Certified Angus Beef Patties, American Cheese, Caramelized grilled onions, Premium crispy Bread & Butter Pickles with our homemade signature spicy Happy Smash Sauce

Triple Happy Smash Burger w side of fries

Triple Happy Smash Burger w side of fries

$17.00

Three delicious Certified Angus Beef Patties, 3 slices of American Cheese, Caramelized grilled onions, Premium crispy Bread & Butter Pickles with our homemade signature spicy Happy Smash Sauce

Happy 4x4 Smash & Side of Fries

$19.00

Happy Jalapeños Smash & Side of Fries

$15.00

Happy double Jalapeños Smash & Side of Fries

$17.00

Happy triple Jalapeños Smash & Side of Fries

$19.00

Desserts

4 Mini Churros

4 Mini Churros

$12.00Out of stock

4 delicious Mini Churros with whip cream and your choice of dipping sauce.

Fries

Fries

$7.00
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$12.00

Philly Fries

$17.00
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$17.00
Chicken Philly Fries

Chicken Philly Fries

$17.00

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak

$17.00
Happy Saucey Grilled Cheese With side of fries

Happy Saucey Grilled Cheese With side of fries

$11.00

Toasted Brioche bun with a Slice of pepperjack in between two American cheeses, Caramelized Grilled Onions, with our homemade signature spicy Happy Smash Sauce

Chicken Cheesesteak

$17.00
Veggie Cheesesteak

Veggie Cheesesteak

$14.00
Veggie Mushroom Grilled Cheese

Veggie Mushroom Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Wings

BBQ Wings (Must select options below)

BBQ Wings (Must select options below)

$15.00
Mighty Meaty Buffalo Wings!

Mighty Meaty Buffalo Wings!

$15.00

A Fan Favorite! Crispy, Crunchy, Juicy Buffalo Wings!

Mighty Meaty Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings

Mighty Meaty Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings

$15.00

A Fan Favorite! Crispy, Crunchy, Juicy Chicken Wings.

Beverages

Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
16 oz Water

16 oz Water

$2.50

Sauces

Ranch 3oz

$1.50

Buffalo 3oz

$2.00

Bbq 3oz

$1.00

Hatch Cheese 2oz

$3.00

Doggie Delights

Doggie 2x Smash

$5.00