Happy Place Eatery Topa Topa Colt St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Happy Place Eatery is an award winning Food truck located in beautiful Ventura County. We specialize is Smash Burgers, Wings, Cheese Steaks, Pretzel Bites with Hatch Cheese and Crispy delicious Fries.
Location
4880 Colt Street, Ventura, CA 93003
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch (Ventura) - Ventura
No Reviews
4020 East Main Street Ventura, CA 93003
View restaurant
CRΛVE -GELATO KOFI BAR- - 947 Schooner Drive 105
No Reviews
Schooner Drive Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Ventura
WaBa Grill - WG0227 - Ventura (Telephone)
4.6 • 1,609
4726 Telephone Road Ventura, CA 93003
View restaurant