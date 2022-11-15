Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Sandwiches

Happy Poochie Eatery

1 Review

325 W Main St.

Benton Harbor, MI 49022

Order Again

Popular Items

The Chopper
Hot Guac
The Downtowner

SANDWICHES

Cool Hand Cuke

Cool Hand Cuke

$9.50

Sliced cucumbers on pumpernickel bread with chive cream cheese, red onions, lettuce, and tomato

Turkey Ham Chive

Turkey Ham Chive

$10.75

Turkey and ham on pumpernickel bread with chive cream cheese, Dijon mustard, lettuce, and tomato

Mr. SwissT

Mr. SwissT

$10.75

Turkey and Swiss on pumpernickel with dill dressing, red onion, lettuce, and tomato

Ham it UP

Ham it UP

$10.75

Ham on harvest wheat bread with mayo, Dijon mustard, giardiniera peppers, white cheddar, red onion, lettuce, and tomato

Hot Guac

Hot Guac

$11.50

Turkey, bacon, and melted provolone on harvest wheat bread with spicy guacamole and lettuce

The Downtowner

The Downtowner

$11.50

Ham, turkey, bacon, and melted provolone on a ciabatta roll with mayo, Dijon mustard, red onions, lettuce, and tomato

Hot Poochie

Hot Poochie

$11.50

Salami, capicola, ham, and melted provolone on a hearty hoagie with giardiniera peppers

Cold Poochie

Cold Poochie

$11.75

Salami, capicola, and ham on a hearty hoagie with provolone, giardiniera peppers, red onions, black olives, lettuce, tomato, and a red wine vinaigrette

Hot Ham & Swiss

Hot Ham & Swiss

$10.25

Ham with melted Swiss on a ciabatta roll with Dijon mustard, and mayo

Happy Clucker

Happy Clucker

$11.50

Our chicken sandwich with bacon, Swiss & cheddar, grilled red onion, lettuce, and tomato with ranch mayo on a ciabatta bun.

Turkey Guac Wrap

Turkey Guac Wrap

$10.75

A mix of mozzarella, shredded turkey, and herbs with spicy guacamole, lettuce, red onion, and tomato in a wrap

The Wrapper

The Wrapper

$10.25

Hummus, feta, grilled red onions, roasted red peppers, black olives, artichoke hearts, and shredded lettuce

Greek a Pita

Greek a Pita

$10.25

Melted provolone in a pita with dill dressing, feta, cucumbers, black olives, red onions, lettuce, and tomato

The Boss Wrap

The Boss Wrap

$10.75

Bacon with Cheddar Jack, grilled red onions, shredded lettuce, and tomato with ranch dressing in a wrap

BC Wrapper SPECIAL

BC Wrapper SPECIAL

$10.75

Blackened chicken with cheddar jack, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, and a special sauce. No Substitutions.

SunnyT SPECIAL

SunnyT SPECIAL

$11.50

Melted Swiss, provolone, artichoke hearts, red onion, olives, roasted red peppers, lettuce, and tomato with dill dressing on a sundried tomato focaccia bun. No substitutions.

The Vegan SPECIAL

The Vegan SPECIAL

$10.75

Red pepper hummus, grilled red onion, black olives, roasted artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, and lettuce on a pretzel vegan bun. No substitutions.

Grilled Poocheeze SPECIAL

Grilled Poocheeze SPECIAL

$10.75Out of stock

Made with three different cheeses, our special garlic sauce, topped with bacon, and tomato on grilled sourdough bread.

SALADS

The Chopper

The Chopper

$14.25

Romaine, red cabbage, scallions, chicken, bacon, pasta, and Gorgonzola with a sweet Italian dressing

BLT Salad

BLT Salad

$14.25

Romaine, red cabbage, diced tomato, carrots, scallions, bacon, grilled red onion, and Cheddar Jack with ranch dressing

The Herbie

The Herbie

$14.25

Romaine, grilled red onion, roasted red pepper, black olives, chickpeas, pasta, salami, capicola, mozzarella with a sweet Italian dressing

Benton Market

Benton Market

$13.75

Romaine, red cabbage, Asiago, mozzarella, pasta, carrots, scallions, black olives, and roasted red peppers topped with grilled red onions, and pepitas with a sweet Italian dressing

Poochie Caesar

Poochie Caesar

$12.75Out of stock

Romaine with herbs, red cabbage, carrots, croutons, and Parmesan with a Caesar dressing

The Portofino

The Portofino

$13.75

Romaine, mozzarella, red cabbage, carrots, roasted red peppers, chickpeas, and artichoke hearts, topped with grilled red onion, and pepitas with a sweet Italian dressing

SOUPS

Tomato Bisque

Tomato Bisque

$5.95
Cream of Mushroom

Cream of Mushroom

$5.95

Our mushroom soup is made with four types of mushrooms and Steve's special seasonings.

Little Pooches Menu

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.75
Cheese A Pita

Cheese A Pita

$6.75

Our pita bread topped with melted provolone cheese.

SIDES

Plain Chips

$1.75

Sea salt kettle cooked chips

BBQ Chips

$1.75

Jalapeno Chips

$1.75

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$1.75

Parmesan Ranch Chips

$1.75

Salt Pepper & Onion Chips

$1.75

Cherry BBQ Chips

$1.75

Side of Toast

$1.75

Side of Toast Gluten Free

$1.75

Side of Chive Cream Cheese

$1.00

Extra salad bread

$0.75

SWEETS

Salted Carmel Cookie

Salted Carmel Cookie

$2.75

$2.75
Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.75

$2.75
Peruvian Chocolate Brownie

Peruvian Chocolate Brownie

$2.75

$2.75
Chewy Marshmallow Crisp

Chewy Marshmallow Crisp

$2.75

Remember marshmallow crisp treats as a kid? Yum! Made with brown butter and sea salt. Gluten-Free.

Bottled Drinks

Bottled water

$1.75

Coca Cola

$2.00

Coke ZERO

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

LaCroix Sparkling

$2.00

Izze Sparkling Blackberry

$2.75Out of stock

Izze Sparkling Lemonade

$2.75

Sparkling juice with no added sugar.

Switch Black Cherry

$2.75

100% juice that's carbonated with no added sugar or preservatives.

Switch Orange Tangerine

$2.75

100% juice that's carbonated with no added sugar or preservatives.

Spindrift Grapefruit

$2.75

Sparkling water made with real squeezed fruit.

Spindrift Lemon

$2.75

Propel Zero

$2.75

Strawberry-Kiwi

Kombucha Lemon Ginger

$5.00Out of stock

Health-Ade Lemon Ginger Tea

Kombucha Tea Pomegranate

$5.00

Health-Ade Pomegranate Tea

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

A casual American fare eatery with sandwiches, salads, soups, and more. Happiness is a full pooch!

Website

Location

325 W Main St., Benton Harbor, MI 49022

Directions

Gallery
Happy Poochie Eatery image
Happy Poochie Eatery image
Happy Poochie Eatery image

Map
