Salad
Sandwiches
Happy Poochie Eatery
1 Review
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
A casual American fare eatery with sandwiches, salads, soups, and more. Happiness is a full pooch!
Location
325 W Main St., Benton Harbor, MI 49022
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Benton Harbor