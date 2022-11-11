Happy Swede Restaurant * Ice Cream Saloon * Drive Thru 435 E McPherson St
No reviews yet
435 E Mcpherson st
Lindsborg, KS 67456
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Breakfast Beauties
1 Bethany Breakfast Burger on a Bun
Single Hamburger Patty, Egg, Cheddar Cheese on a Hamburger Bun
2 Salina Special - Sausage, Egg & Cheese on Toast
Scrambled Egg, Sausage & Cheddar Cheese on White Toast
3 McPherson Marvel - Bacon, Egg & Cheese on Toast
Scrambled Egg, Bacon & Cheddar Cheese on White Toast
4 Marquette Mania - Ham & Egg on Toast
Ham, Scrambled Egg, Cheddar Cheese on Toast.
5 Assaria Easy Rider - Loaded Breakfast Burrito
Easy Rider - Scrambled Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Hash Browns in a Tortilla.
Burgers
7 Brie Burger
Hamburger, Brie Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion.
8 Cheddar is Better
Hamburger, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Red Onion, Lettuce, Mayo and Ketchup.
9 Coronado Jack
Hamburger, Monterey Jack Cheese, Salsa, Tortilla Chips.
10 Pepper Jack Attack
Hamburger, PepperJack Cheese, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Cilantro.
11 Magic Mushroom Burger
Hamburger, Sauteed Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese.
12 Lucky Lindsborg
Hamburger, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion.
13 Gouda is Good
Hamburger, Gouda Cheese, Sweet BBQ Sauce, Yellow Onion.
14 Rockin' Roxy Patty Melt (Roxbury Special)
Hamburger, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions on Grilled and Buttered Rye Bread.
15 Naked Swede
Hamburger on a Bun.
16 Loco Moco
Hamburger, Egg and Gravy on Top over Rice.
17 PS I Luv U
Sausage Patties, Provolone Cheese, Pesto, Spinach, Garlic.
18 Svenske Sloppy Joe
Ground Beef mixed in a tomato sauce with onions, bell peppers and "special" Svensk Seasoning.
Swedish Offerings
19 Toto's "Corner"
Fried Corn Dog.
20 Smilin' Smolan - It's a Wrap!! Swedish Meatballs and All
Swedish Meatballs, Seasoned Mashed Potatoes, Dill, Brown Gravy topped with Lingonberries stuffed in a wrap.
21 Viking Club Sandwich
3-Tier Toasted Bread (White, Wheat, Rye), Turkey, Bacon, Ham, Lettuce & Tomato
22 BLT Smörgåsar
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato, Bread (White, Wheat, Rye)
23 Tunnbrödsrulle Street Wrap – Hot Dog, Mashed Potato, Ketchup, Sweet Honey Mustard, Relish
Tunnbrödsrulle Street Wrap – Hot Dog, Mashed Potato, Ketchup, Sweet Honey Mustard, Relish
Tomte Menu
24 Tomte Mini Corn Dog, Sm Fries
Mini Corn Dogs with Fries on the Side with Garnishings with Fries on the Side
25 Tomte Slider, Sm Fries
Children's Slider with Fries on the Side
26 Tomte Grilled Cheese, Sm Fries
Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Fries on the Side
27 Tomte Grilled PB&J, Sm Fries
Grilled Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich with Fries on the Side
28 Fried Kroner Dog
Pancake, Eggs and More
Mary's Biscuits and Gravy
Sunflower Special - 2 Eggs, Potatoes & Toast
Combo Breakfast - 2 Eggs (Scrambled or Over Easy), Potatoes (Hash Brown or Fresh Cut) and Toast Only (No Pancake Option)
Double Play Breakfast - 2 Eggs, 2 Meat Choices, Potatoes & Toast
Tre Kroner Breakfast - 3 Eggs, 3 Meat Choice, Potatoes, Pancakes or Toast
Omelettes
3 Egg Omelet with Cheese. Can Add on and/or Upgrade Omelet
Happy Swede Swedish Pancakes
Sumptuous Swedish Pancakes topped with Powdered Sugar and Lingonberries!
Lindsborg Fluffy Pancakes
French Toast
Sides
24 Fresh Cut French Fries
Fresh Potatoes - Hand-Cut Fries
25 Home Made Onion Rings
26 Bacon - Extra
Bacon
27 Egg - Extra
Single Egg - Scrambled or Over Easy
28 Hamburger Patty - Extra
Beef Meat Patty
29 Sausage Patty - Extra
30 Non-Meat Patty - Single
Non-Meat Patty
Garden Salad
Side Salad - Greens, Carrots, Tomatoes, Croutons and Salad Dressing
Mashed Potato - Single Serving
Home made Mashed Potatoes
Toast
Ice Cream
Cj special
Butter Pecan
Chocolate
Coffee
Cookie Dough
Cookies & Cream
Mint Chocolate
Rocky Road
Strawberry
Superman
Spumoni
Vanilla
xx - Flavor of the Week
Chocolate Sundae
Chocolate Ice Cream topped with Chocolate Syrup and Whipped Cream.
Strawberry Sundae
Strawberry Ice Cream topped with Strawberry Syrup and Whipped Cream.
Vanilla Sundae
Vanilla Ice Cream topped with Chocolate or Stawberry Syrup and Whipped Cream.
Bottled Beer - Dine In
Tap Beer - Dine In
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Mello Yello
Barq's Root Beer
Blue Powerade
Minute Maid Lemonade
Sweet tea
Unsweet tea
Water
Whole Milk
Chocolate Milk
Strawberry Milk
NE Colombian Dark
NE Eye Opener
Mocha Iced Coffee
French Vanilla Iced Coffee
Latte
French Vanilla Cappuccino
Mocha
Hot Chocolate
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Cappuccino
French Vanilla Latte
Coffee Americano
Black Coffee
Expresso
Sweet Tea
Unsweetened Tea
Green Tea
Black Tea
Raspberry Tea
Oolong Tea
Specials Blends
Root Beer Float
Coke Float
Root Beer Freeze
Coke Freeze
Vanilla Milkshake
Chocolate Milkshake
Strawberry Milkshake
Vanilla Malt
Chocolate Malt
Strawberry Malt
Strawberry Smoothie
Strawberry-Banana Smoothie
Wild Berry Smoothie
Mango Smoothie
Green Tea Smoothie
Apple
Orange
Green
Black
Tap Beer - Drive Thru/Take Out Only
Bottled Beer - Drive Thru/Take Out Only
Meals - Daily Specials (Deep Copy)
Every Day - Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy & Corn
Every Day - Fish and Chips
Monday - Spaghetti and Meatball, Garlic Bread
Chicken-Fried Steak Sandwich with Brown Gravy
Thursday - Loco Moco - Hawaiian Style
Friday - Svenske Sloppy Joe
Saturday - Swedish Meatball Platter - Mashed Potatoes, Brown Gravy, Lingonberry, Mixed Vegetable
Sunday - Baked Salmon, Mashed Potatoes, Side Salad
Tap Beer - Happy Hour - With Meal (Deep Copy)
Bottled Beer - Happy Hour - With Meal (Deep Copy)
Breakfast Beauties (Deep Copy)
1 Bethany Breakfast Burger on a Bun
Single Hamburger Patty, Egg, Cheddar Cheese on a Hamburger Bun
2 Salina Special - Sausage, Egg & Cheese on Toast
Scrambled Egg, Sausage & Cheddar Cheese on White Toast
3 McPherson Marvel - Bacon, Egg & Cheese on Toast
Scrambled Egg, Bacon & Cheddar Cheese on White Toast
4 Marquette Mania - Ham & Egg on Toast
Ham, Scrambled Egg, Cheddar Cheese on Toast.
5 Assaria Easy Rider - Loaded Breakfast Burrito
Easy Rider - Scrambled Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Hash Browns in a Tortilla.
Burgers (Deep Copy)
7 Brie Burger
Hamburger, Brie Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion.
8 Cheddar is Better
Hamburger, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Red Onion, Lettuce, Mayo and Ketchup.
9 Coronado Jack
Hamburger, Monterey Jack Cheese, Salsa, Tortilla Chips.
10 Pepper Jack Attack
Hamburger, PepperJack Cheese, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Cilantro.
11 Magic Mushroom Burger
Hamburger, Sauteed Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese.
12 Lucky Lindsborg
Hamburger, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion.
13 Gouda is Good
Hamburger, Gouda Cheese, Sweet BBQ Sauce, Yellow Onion.
14 Rockin' Roxy Patty Melt (Roxbury Special)
Hamburger, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions on Grilled and Buttered Rye Bread.
15 Naked Swede
Hamburger on a Bun.
16 Loco Moco
Hamburger, Egg and Gravy on Top over Rice.
17 PS I Luv U
Sausage Patties, Provolone Cheese, Pesto, Spinach, Garlic.
18 Svenske Sloppy Joe
Ground Beef mixed in a tomato sauce with onions, bell peppers and "special" Svensk Seasoning.
Swedish Offerings (Deep Copy)
19 Toto's "Corner"
Fried Corn Dog.
20 Smilin' Smolan - It's a Wrap!! Swedish Meatballs and All
Swedish Meatballs, Seasoned Mashed Potatoes, Dill, Brown Gravy topped with Lingonberries stuffed in a wrap.
21 Viking Club Sandwich
3-Tier Toasted Bread (White, Wheat, Rye), Turkey, Bacon, Ham, Lettuce & Tomato
22 BLT Smörgåsar
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato, Bread (White, Wheat, Rye)
23 Tunnbrödsrulle Street Wrap – Hot Dog, Mashed Potato, Ketchup, Sweet Honey Mustard, Relish
Tunnbrödsrulle Street Wrap – Hot Dog, Mashed Potato, Ketchup, Sweet Honey Mustard, Relish
Tomte Menu (Deep Copy)
24 Tomte Mini Corn Dog, Sm Fries
Mini Corn Dogs with Fries on the Side with Garnishings with Fries on the Side
25 Tomte Slider, Sm Fries
Children's Slider with Fries on the Side
26 Tomte Grilled Cheese, Sm Fries
Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Fries on the Side
27 Tomte Grilled PB&J, Sm Fries
Grilled Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich with Fries on the Side
28 Fried Kroner Dog
Pancake, Eggs and More (Deep Copy)
Mary's Biscuits and Gravy
Sunflower Special - 2 Eggs, Potatoes & Toast
Combo Breakfast - 2 Eggs (Scrambled or Over Easy), Potatoes (Hash Brown or Fresh Cut) and Toast Only (No Pancake Option)
Double Play Breakfast - 2 Eggs, 2 Meat Choices, Potatoes & Toast
Tre Kroner Breakfast - 3 Eggs, 3 Meat Choice, Potatoes, Pancakes or Toast
Omelettes
3 Egg Omelet with Cheese. Can Add on and/or Upgrade Omelet
Happy Swede Swedish Pancakes
Sumptuous Swedish Pancakes topped with Powdered Sugar and Lingonberries!
Lindsborg Fluffy Pancakes
French Toast
Sides (Deep Copy)
24 Fresh Cut French Fries
Fresh Potatoes - Hand-Cut Fries
25 Home Made Onion Rings
26 Bacon - Extra
Bacon
27 Egg - Extra
Single Egg - Scrambled or Over Easy
28 Hamburger Patty - Extra
Beef Meat Patty
29 Sausage Patty - Extra
30 Non-Meat Patty - Single
Non-Meat Patty
Garden Salad
Side Salad - Greens, Carrots, Tomatoes, Croutons and Salad Dressing
Link Sausage - 3 links
Link Sausages
Mashed Potato - Single Serving
Home made Mashed Potatoes
Toast
Desserts (Deep Copy)
Ice Cream (Deep Copy)
Bottled Beer - Dine In (Deep Copy)
Tap Beer - Dine In (Deep Copy)
Non-Alcoholic Beverages (Deep Copy)
Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Mello Yello
Barq's Root Beer
Blue Powerade
Minute Maid Lemonade
Sweet tea
Unsweet tea
Water
Whole Milk
Chocolate Milk
Strawberry Milk
NE Colombian Dark
NE Eye Opener
Mocha Iced Coffee
French Vanilla Iced Coffee
Latte
French Vanilla Cappuccino
Mocha
Hot Chocolate
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Cappuccino
French Vanilla Latte
Coffee Americano
Black Coffee
Expresso
Sweet Tea
Unsweetened Tea
Green Tea
Black Tea
Raspberry Tea
Oolong Tea
Specials Blends
Root Beer Float
Coke Float
Root Beer Freeze
Coke Freeze
Vanilla Milkshake
Chocolate Milkshake
Strawberry Milkshake
Vanilla Malt
Chocolate Malt
Strawberry Malt
Strawberry Smoothie
Strawberry-Banana Smoothie
Wild Berry Smoothie
Mango Smoothie
Green Tea Smoothie
Apple
Orange
Green
Black
Tap Beer - Happy Hour - With Meal
Bottled Beer - Happy Hour - With Meal
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Celebrating Everything Good In Life!
435 E Mcpherson st, Lindsborg, KS 67456