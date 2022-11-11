  • Home
  Lindsborg
  Happy Swede Restaurant * Ice Cream Saloon * Drive Thru - 435 E McPherson St
Happy Swede Restaurant * Ice Cream Saloon * Drive Thru 435 E McPherson St

No reviews yet

435 E Mcpherson st

Lindsborg, KS 67456

Order Again

Popular Items

8 Cheddar is Better

Breakfast Beauties

1 Bethany Breakfast Burger on a Bun

$9.99

Single Hamburger Patty, Egg, Cheddar Cheese on a Hamburger Bun

2 Salina Special - Sausage, Egg & Cheese on Toast

$8.99

Scrambled Egg, Sausage & Cheddar Cheese on White Toast

3 McPherson Marvel - Bacon, Egg & Cheese on Toast

$8.99

Scrambled Egg, Bacon & Cheddar Cheese on White Toast

4 Marquette Mania - Ham & Egg on Toast

$8.99

Ham, Scrambled Egg, Cheddar Cheese on Toast.

5 Assaria Easy Rider - Loaded Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Easy Rider - Scrambled Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Hash Browns in a Tortilla.

Burgers

7 Brie Burger

$9.99

Hamburger, Brie Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion.

8 Cheddar is Better

$8.99

Hamburger, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Red Onion, Lettuce, Mayo and Ketchup.

9 Coronado Jack

$8.99

Hamburger, Monterey Jack Cheese, Salsa, Tortilla Chips.

10 Pepper Jack Attack

$8.99

Hamburger, PepperJack Cheese, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Cilantro.

11 Magic Mushroom Burger

$8.99

Hamburger, Sauteed Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese.

12 Lucky Lindsborg

$8.99

Hamburger, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion.

13 Gouda is Good

$8.99

Hamburger, Gouda Cheese, Sweet BBQ Sauce, Yellow Onion.

14 Rockin' Roxy Patty Melt (Roxbury Special)

$8.99

Hamburger, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions on Grilled and Buttered Rye Bread.

15 Naked Swede

$6.99

Hamburger on a Bun.

16 Loco Moco

$14.99

Hamburger, Egg and Gravy on Top over Rice.

17 PS I Luv U

$8.99

Sausage Patties, Provolone Cheese, Pesto, Spinach, Garlic.

18 Svenske Sloppy Joe

$8.99

Ground Beef mixed in a tomato sauce with onions, bell peppers and "special" Svensk Seasoning.

Swedish Offerings

19 Toto's "Corner"

$5.99

Fried Corn Dog.

20 Smilin' Smolan - It's a Wrap!! Swedish Meatballs and All

$9.99

Swedish Meatballs, Seasoned Mashed Potatoes, Dill, Brown Gravy topped with Lingonberries stuffed in a wrap.

21 Viking Club Sandwich

$9.99

3-Tier Toasted Bread (White, Wheat, Rye), Turkey, Bacon, Ham, Lettuce & Tomato

22 BLT Smörgåsar

$9.99

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato, Bread (White, Wheat, Rye)

23 Tunnbrödsrulle Street Wrap – Hot Dog, Mashed Potato, Ketchup, Sweet Honey Mustard, Relish

$9.99

Tunnbrödsrulle Street Wrap – Hot Dog, Mashed Potato, Ketchup, Sweet Honey Mustard, Relish

Tomte Menu

24 Tomte Mini Corn Dog, Sm Fries

$4.99

Mini Corn Dogs with Fries on the Side with Garnishings with Fries on the Side

25 Tomte Slider, Sm Fries

$4.99

Children's Slider with Fries on the Side

26 Tomte Grilled Cheese, Sm Fries

$4.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Fries on the Side

27 Tomte Grilled PB&J, Sm Fries

Grilled Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich with Fries on the Side

28 Fried Kroner Dog

$4.99

Pancake, Eggs and More

Mary's Biscuits and Gravy

$5.99

Sunflower Special - 2 Eggs, Potatoes & Toast

$7.99

Combo Breakfast - 2 Eggs (Scrambled or Over Easy), Potatoes (Hash Brown or Fresh Cut) and Toast Only (No Pancake Option)

Double Play Breakfast - 2 Eggs, 2 Meat Choices, Potatoes & Toast

$10.99

Tre Kroner Breakfast - 3 Eggs, 3 Meat Choice, Potatoes, Pancakes or Toast

$14.99

Omelettes

$7.99

3 Egg Omelet with Cheese. Can Add on and/or Upgrade Omelet

Happy Swede Swedish Pancakes

$6.49

Sumptuous Swedish Pancakes topped with Powdered Sugar and Lingonberries!

Lindsborg Fluffy Pancakes

$4.99

French Toast

$3.99+

Sides

24 Fresh Cut French Fries

$4.99

Fresh Potatoes - Hand-Cut Fries

25 Home Made Onion Rings

$5.99

26 Bacon - Extra

$4.99

Bacon

27 Egg - Extra

$1.99+

Single Egg - Scrambled or Over Easy

28 Hamburger Patty - Extra

$4.99

Beef Meat Patty

29 Sausage Patty - Extra

$4.99

30 Non-Meat Patty - Single

$4.99Out of stock

Non-Meat Patty

Garden Salad

$4.99

Side Salad - Greens, Carrots, Tomatoes, Croutons and Salad Dressing

Mashed Potato - Single Serving

$4.99Out of stock

Home made Mashed Potatoes

Toast

$2.99

Ice Cream

Cj special

$8.99

Butter Pecan

Chocolate

Coffee

Cookie Dough

Cookies & Cream

Mint Chocolate

Rocky Road

Strawberry

Superman

Spumoni

Vanilla

xx - Flavor of the Week

Chocolate Sundae

$4.99+

Chocolate Ice Cream topped with Chocolate Syrup and Whipped Cream.

Strawberry Sundae

$4.99+

Strawberry Ice Cream topped with Strawberry Syrup and Whipped Cream.

Vanilla Sundae

$4.99+

Vanilla Ice Cream topped with Chocolate or Stawberry Syrup and Whipped Cream.

Desserts

Fried Banana Eggrolls - 2 pieces

$2.99

Bottled Beer - Dine In

Big Wave

$2.50

Bud Lite

$2.50

Coors Lite

$2.50

Mango Cart

$2.50

Michelob Ultra

$2.50

Miller Lite

$2.50

Tap Beer - Dine In

Big Wave

$2.50

Bud Lite

$2.50

Mango Cart

$2.50

Michelob Ultra

$2.50

Vertigo - McPherson Brewery

$2.50

Warbeard - Irish Red

$2.50

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Water

Coke

$1.99+

Diet Coke

$1.99+

Sprite

$1.99+

Dr. Pepper

$1.99+

Mello Yello

$1.99+

Barq's Root Beer

$1.99+

Blue Powerade

$1.99+

Minute Maid Lemonade

$1.99+

Sweet tea

$1.99+

Unsweet tea

$1.99+

Water

$1.99+

Whole Milk

Chocolate Milk

Strawberry Milk

NE Colombian Dark

$1.49+

NE Eye Opener

$1.49+

Mocha Iced Coffee

$1.99+

French Vanilla Iced Coffee

$1.99+

Latte

$3.95+

French Vanilla Cappuccino

$3.95+

Mocha

$3.95+

Hot Chocolate

$3.95+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$3.95+

Cappuccino

$3.95+

French Vanilla Latte

$3.95+

Coffee Americano

$3.95+

Black Coffee

$3.95+

Expresso

$2.50+

Sweet Tea

$1.99+

Unsweetened Tea

$1.99+

Green Tea

$1.99+

Black Tea

$1.99+

Raspberry Tea

$1.99+

Oolong Tea

$1.99+

Specials Blends

$1.99+

Root Beer Float

$4.95+

Coke Float

$4.95+

Root Beer Freeze

$4.95+

Coke Freeze

$4.95+

Vanilla Milkshake

$4.95+

Chocolate Milkshake

$4.95+

Strawberry Milkshake

$4.95+

Vanilla Malt

$5.95+

Chocolate Malt

$5.95+

Strawberry Malt

$5.95+

Strawberry Smoothie

$3.95+

Strawberry-Banana Smoothie

$3.95+

Wild Berry Smoothie

$3.95+

Mango Smoothie

$3.95+

Green Tea Smoothie

$3.95+

Apple

$2.99

Orange

$2.99

Green

$2.99

Black

$2.99

Tap Beer - Drive Thru/Take Out Only

Big Wave

$3.50

Bud Lite

$3.50

Mango Cart

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Vertigo - McPherson Brewery

$3.50

Warbeard - Irish Red

$3.50

Bottled Beer - Drive Thru/Take Out Only

Big Wave

$3.50

Bud Lite

$3.50

Coors Lite

$3.50

Mango Cart

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Celebrating Everything Good In Life!

Location

435 E Mcpherson st, Lindsborg, KS 67456

Directions

Gallery
Happy Swede Restaurant * Ice Cream Saloon * Drive Thru image
Happy Swede Restaurant * Ice Cream Saloon * Drive Thru image
Main pic

