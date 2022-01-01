Restaurant header imageView gallery

Happy Takos 1468 tX-35, ste A

1468 tX-35, ste A

Alvin, TX 77511

BREAKFAST TACOS

CHORIZO AND EGG TACO

$2.00

BACON AND EGG TACO

$2.00

HAM AND EGG TACO

$2.00

POTATO AND EGG TACO

$2.00

THE MEXICAN TACO

$2.00

SAUSAGE AND EGG

$2.00

EGG TACO

$2.00

BEAN AND CHEESE

$1.99

POTATO TACO

$1.99

ADDICTIONS

HURRICANE TACO

$3.99

LOADED MEXICAN

$3.99

CHUBBY CHORIZO

$4.29

FAJITA & POTATO

$3.99

BOSS HOGG TACO

$3.99

BARBACOA & EGG TACO

$3.99

JESSE TACO

$3.29

FAJITA & EGG

$3.99

SIDE OF POTATOES

$2.99

BREAKFAST SOPE

$3.99

SOPE DELUXE

$4.99

JUMBO CHILAQUILES

$10.99

BREAKFAST TORTA

$7.99

HURRICANE TORTA

$7.99

SMALL CHILAQUILES

$8.99

BREAKFAST BURRITOS

HURRICANE BURRITO

$8.99

HURRICANE BOWL

$9.99

SUPERIOR BURRITO

$10.99

SUPERIOR BOWL

$11.99

BREAKFAST BOSS HOGG BURRITO

$9.99

BREAKFAST BOSS HOGG BOWL

$10.99

Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

Breakfast Burrito Bowl

$8.99

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$4.49

KETO & MORE

KETO BOWL

$9.99

LIME SALAD

$7.99

LETTUCE WRAPS

$9.99

Single Lettuce Wrap

$5.49

CRAVINGS

REG BURRITO

$7.99

REG BURRITO BOWL

$8.99

THE CALI BURRITO

$11.99

CALI BURRITO BOWL

$12.99

SMOTHERED BURRITO

$10.99

SMOTHERED BOWL

$11.99

BOSS HOGG BURRITO

$11.99

BOSS HOGG BOWL

$12.99

TORTA

$8.99

QUESADILLA

$9.99

CHEESE QUESADILLA ONLY

$6.99

ENCHILADA FRIES

$10.99

BOSS HOGG FRIES

$10.99

ALAMBRES

$11.99

RED ENCHILADAS

$10.99

GREEN ENCHILADAS

$12.99

COSTILLAS VERDES

$12.99

MEXICAN BURGER

$11.99

CHEESEBURGER

$9.99

NA'CHO MAMAS

$10.99

THE SANCHAS

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

$6.99

CHARRO BEANS DELUXE

$6.99

CHILE CON QUESO

$6.99

3X SIDE OF BACON

$3.50

SIDE OF POTATOES

$2.99

8OZ RICE

$1.99

8 OZ REFRIED BEANS

$1.99

8 OZ CHARRO BEANS

$2.49

4 OZ SOUR CREAM

$1.99

HOMEMADE FRIES

$2.99

CHIPS & SALSA 2 GO

$3.50

3X CHILE TOREADOS

$1.99

ADD ONE EGG

$1.00

3 ORDER FLOUR TORTILLAS

$2.49

5X SIDE OF CORN TORTILLAS

$2.49

1 Single Flour Tortillas

$0.99

1 Single Corn Tortillas

$0.50

Chips & Chile Con Queso

$7.99

Side of Chips

$2.99

8 oz Chunky Red Salsa

$2.49

8oz Enchilada Green Sauce

$2.49

4oz of Pico de Gallo

$1.99

4oz Chunky Salsa

$1.49

4oz Smothered Sauce

$1.49

Tacos and More

CORN TACO

$2.29

FLOUR TACO

$2.99

GRINGO TACOS

$9.99

CRISPY TACO DINNER

$9.99

SOPES

$4.99

TOSTADA

$4.49

PATRON STEAK TACO

$4.99

Crispy Taco A LA Carte

$2.99

KIDS MEAL

KIDS CHEESE ENCHILADA

$4.99

KIDS CHICKEN FLOUR TACO

$4.99

KIDS CRISPY TACO

$4.99

KIDS FAJITA FLOUR TACO

$4.99

KIDS NACHO

$4.99

KIDS QUESADILLA

$4.99

COUPONS AND SPECIALS

BOGO QUESADILLA

$9.99

ONE FREE DRINK WITH PURCHASE

MARGARITAS

LIME MARGARITA

MANGO

STRAWBERRY

JULES SPECIAL

HAPPY TAKOS CUPS

RED TUMBLER

$10.00

BLACK TUMBLER

$10.00

BLACK CAMPER MUG

$10.00

RED CAMPFIRE MUG

$10.00

WINE TUMBLER

$10.00

HAPPY TAKOS CLOTHING

HAPPY TAKOS 4 COLOR LOGO TEE

$20.00

HAPPY TAKO BABY ONESIS

$15.00

KIDS TSHIRT

$15.00

HAPPY TAKOS WOOD MERCH

WOOD KEYCHAIN

$5.00

HAPPY TAKOS CUTTING BOARD

$100.00

5 PK COASTERS

$10.00

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

16 OZ FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.29

24 OZ FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.99

ORANGE JUICE SLUSH

16 OZ ORANGE JUICE SLUSH

$3.99

24 OZ ORANGE JUICE SLUSH

$4.99

AGUAS FRESCAS

16 oz Aguas Frescas

$2.99

24oz Aguas Frescas

$3.99

Pepsi Cooler Cans

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

24oz Tea

24oz Sweet Tea

$2.99

24oz Unsweet Tea

$2.99

16oz Tea

16oz Sweet Tea

$2.49

16oz Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Soda Bottles

Pepsi

$3.25

Crush

$2.99

Jarritos

$2.99

Energy Drinks

Monster Original (Green)

$2.50

Monster Low Carb (Blue)

$2.50

Monster Zero Sugar (White)

$2.50

RockStar (Fruit Punch)

$1.99

Tropicana Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.99

Bottled Water

Life Water

$2.99

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.25

Coffee

House coffee

$2.99

Folgers coffee

$2.99

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1468 tX-35, ste A, Alvin, TX 77511

Directions

