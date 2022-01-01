Happy Valley Brewing Company imageView gallery
Happy Valley Brewing Company

1,908 Reviews

$$

137 Elmwood Steet

State College, PA 16801

Popular Items

Beet Salad
BrewCo CLASSIC Burger
Short Rib Grilled Cheese

Apps and Small Plates

Beer Mussels

$15.00

Creamy beer steamed mussels served with chibatta

Butcher Block

$16.00

Chef’s selection of assorted cured meats and cheeses, pickled vegetables

CHICKEN and fries

$14.00

Dairy Maid

$14.00

chef selection of cheeses & pickled veggies

French Fries - PLATE

$6.00

House Seasoning

LeMont Street Corn

$4.00

Nachos short rib - SMALL

$9.00

Nachos short rib - LARGE

$16.00

Pretzels Soft

Locally made, jumbo, soft bavarian style pretzels. Served with beer mustard and cheese sauce

WINGS BrewCo

5 Whole wings Your choice of hot or BBQ

Soup and Salads

Soup D'Jour

Beet Salad

$15.00

arugula, beet vinaigrette, roasted pistachios, honey mascarpone, red and gold beets

Pitchfork Salad

$17.00

Small House Salad

$6.00

Field greens, cucumber, cherry tomato and red onion. Choice of dressing

Johnny Appleseed Salad

$15.00

mixed greens, local apples, aged white cheddar, croutons, sunflower seed vinaigrette

Handhelds

Slow cooked to perfection, covered in bacon and a rich tomato sauce Served on grilled sourdough bread with a caramelized onion, tomato gravy and accompanied by roasted sweet potatoes

BrewCo CLASSIC Burger

$16.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, bacon and cheddar

Barbacoa Tacos

$15.00

slow roasted beef tacos w/frisee greens and a fresh pico with cilantro aioli served with chips.

Pork BBQ Sandwich

$14.00

Salesman

$12.00

Tuna salad on an amoroso roll with fontina cheese, spring mix, tomato, onion and balsamic vinnegrette

Salmon BLT

$15.00

marinated salmon with avocado cream, peppered bacon, baby spinach, roasted yellow tomato, Brioche

Shish Kicker

$15.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast on ciabatta with garlic aioli and shishito peppers and melted fontina cheese

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$14.00

sourdough, sharp cheddar, smoked gouda, tomato jam

Smokehouse Stack

$14.00

soft pretzel, smoked ham, gruyere, fried pickles, mustard aioli

Blackened Buffalo Cheeseburger

$16.00Out of stock

8 oz blackened burger, pickled jalapeno, buffalo cheese (spicy), fried onion straws, cilantro aioli, Ciabatta roll

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$14.00Out of stock

Lightly smoked chicken breast, tossed with our signature hot sauce. Served on a baguette with smoked provolone cheese, ranch and pepperoncini

Italian Pressed Baguette

$15.00Out of stock

Barn Smash Burger

$15.00Out of stock

Grilled Rachel

$15.00Out of stock

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

chicken, dill pickles, creamy coleslaw

HOT Chicken Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$21.00

batter fried barramundi, remoulade sauce, fries

Pork Chop Maple Bourbon 14 oz

$26.00

12oz Bone-in maple bourbon pork chop, maple bacon brussels

Shrimp and Grits

$23.00

jumbo shrimp, heirloom grits, tasso gravy, kale, jalapeño, tomato

Filet 8 oz

$38.00

Steak Frites

$25.00

BBQ Spiced Salmon

$24.00Out of stock

corn pudding, onion soubise

Chorizo Fettuccini

$20.00Out of stock

Corned Beef Hash

$17.00Out of stock

Filet Oscar

$38.00Out of stock

Kids

Chicken Tenders Kids

$6.00

three batter fried breast fillets

Cheeseburger Kids

$8.00

5 oz house blend burger on a brioche

Grilled Cheese Kids

$7.00

cheddar, grilled sourdough bread

Desserts

Apple Torte a la mode

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Brownie a la mode

$8.00

Dessert Feature

$4.00

BrewCo Sundae

$8.00Out of stock

Graham cracker crust, creamy red velvet filling, cream cheese buttercream and a chocolate ganache drizzle

Peanut Butter Pie

$9.00Out of stock

graham cracker crust, creamy peanut butter, chocolate ganache

Tiramisu

$10.00Out of stock

Made in-house Spiced, sweet and delicious!

Caramel Apple Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

GingerBread Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Sides

Brussel Sprouts Maple Bourbon

$7.00

Chips - house made AND DIP

$4.00

Ciabatta - grilled

$2.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Green Beans

$5.00Out of stock

Pickled Vegetables

$3.00

Salmon Grilled - SIDE

$7.00

Tortilla Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Chicken - batter fried

$4.00Out of stock

Cole Slaw (4 oz)

$2.00Out of stock

Corn Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Smoked Chicken

$4.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
If there were no such place as Happy Valley, we would need to invent one. Because, in addition to being a Real Place, Happy Valley is also a State of Mind. The Happy Valley we all know and love rests in the sheltering shade of Mount Nittany as it rises majestically to meet the blue and white sky. But in a larger sense, Happy Valley is Any Place we gather to remember the old times and celebrate the good times with our friends and families. We invite you to revisit your own personal Happy Valley by drinking this beer, lovingly hand-crafted for your enjoyment by Head Brewer, Josh Davies. Welcome Back… to our Family of Craft Beer. From your Friends at Happy Valley Brewing Company.

Happy Valley Brewing Company image

