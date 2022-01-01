Happy Valley Filling Station

Country Kolsch (C)

$10.00

Our slightly hoppy version of this classic German style. Brewed with locally malted Pilsner malt and Bloody Butcher Corn, County Kolsch is then hopped up with the German varieties Mandarina Bavaria and Huell Melon. This crispy beer has notes of tangerine, strawberry, pear, and melon supported by malty notes of saltines and fresh baked bread.