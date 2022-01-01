Restaurant header imageView gallery

Happy Valley Filling Station

1275 Highway 268

Lenoir, NC 28645

Roni
MS. FIGGY
Meatball

White Pizza

White sauce is made with Grande ricotta, cream, fresh lemon juice and zest, fresh chive and basil, salt and pepper
MS. FIGGY

MS. FIGGY

$16.00

Goodnight Brothers bacon, figs, arugula, goat cheese, mozzarella, olive oil, house-made balsamic glaze

Goodnight

Goodnight

$13.00

Goodnight Brothers country ham, arugula, olive oil, house-made ricotta white sauce

Sweet Carolina

Sweet Carolina

$15.00Out of stock

Pesto base, potatoe medley, Grande fresh mozzarella, Goodnight Brothers bacon, house-made balsamic glaze

Blue Shroom

Blue Shroom

$18.00

Caramelized onions, portabella mushrooms, Fontina & Gorgonzola cheese. Suggested addition - sausage.

Roasted Butternut

Roasted Butternut

$17.00

Roasted butternut squash, mozzarella, Gorgonzola, finished with hot honey. Suggested addition - country ham!

Oktoberfest Pizza

Oktoberfest Pizza

$16.00

House-made ricotta white sauce, smoked bratwurst, mozzarella, red onion and sauerkraut

Red Pizza

red sauce is made with crushed tomatoes, Corto olive oil, fresh garlic, fresh basil, and orange soda
Mr. Piggy

Mr. Piggy

$16.00

House-made red sauce, San Giuseppe soppressata, house-made sausage, Grande fresh mozzarella, calabrian chiles, red onion

Roni

Roni

$11.00

House-made red sauce, cup & char pepperoni, Grande fresh mozzarella

Rita

Rita

$10.00

House-made red sauce, Grande fresh mozzarella, finished with fresh basil

Meatball

Meatball

$15.00

House-made red sauce, 4440 Wagyu beef meatballs, red onion, fresh basil, pecorino romano, and herbed salt

Cheese

Cheese

$10.00

House-made red sauce, Grande fresh mozzarella

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.00

Food Merchandise

Dough Ball

Dough Ball

$2.00

Take home our freshly made sourdough pizza balls. You can flatten for a pizza or bake as is for a nice sandwich roll!

Honey Bottle

Honey Bottle

$11.00

Blue Ridge Apiaries, are 4th generation beekeepers that are based here locally.

12 Dozen Eggs

12 Dozen Eggs

$5.00Out of stock
Hissy Fit Hot Sauce Bottle

Hissy Fit Hot Sauce Bottle

$8.00

From Chapel Hill NC Gluten Free, Vegan, Vegetarian Ingredients- Hot Sauce (Aged Red Cayenne Peppers, Distilled Vinegar, Salt & Xanthan Gum) and Spices. Hissy Fit hot sauce is a cayenne pepper vinegar based sauce with an outburst of heat and smooth smokey finish.

Mike's Hot Honey Packet

Mike's Hot Honey Packet

$1.75

.75oz portion, to pour on your pizza or dip your crust into!

Virginia Diner peanuts

Virginia Diner peanuts

$1.50

Jesse's favorite! Virginia Diner Peanuts

Carolina Kettle Chips - Honey Sriracha

Carolina Kettle Chips - Honey Sriracha

$2.50

Made in Raleigh NC, these chips are cooked in small batches with 100% sunflower oil. No preservatives, MSG free, Gluten Free, Nut free, No Trans fats, and certified Kosher

Carolina Kettle Chips - Rosemary & Garlic

Carolina Kettle Chips - Rosemary & Garlic

$2.50

Made in Raleigh NC, these chips are cooked in small batches with 100% sunflower oil. No preservatives, MSG free, Gluten Free, Nut free, No Trans fats, and certified Kosher

Down East Carolina BBQ

Down East Carolina BBQ

$2.50

Made in Raleigh NC, these chips are cooked in small batches with 100% sunflower oil. No preservatives, MSG free, Gluten Free, Nut free, No Trans fats, and certified Kosher

Dill Pickle

Dill Pickle

$2.50

Made in Raleigh NC, these chips are cooked in small batches with 100% sunflower oil. No preservatives, MSG free, Gluten Free, Nut free, No Trans fats, and certified Kosher

Carolina Kettle chips - Sour Cream & Chives

Carolina Kettle chips - Sour Cream & Chives

$2.50

Made in Raleigh NC, these chips are cooked in small batches with 100% sunflower oil. No preservatives, MSG free, Gluten Free, Nut free, No Trans fats, and certified Kosher

Salt & Balsamic Vinegar

Salt & Balsamic Vinegar

$3.50

Salad & Appetizers

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$12.00

Seasonal harvest salad with rotating ingredients based on our farmers availability. Arugula, romaine and salad greens, topped with shredded carrots, goat cheese, lemon oil and balsamic reduction. Finished with an herb flaked sea salt.

Pretzle & Beer Cheese

Pretzle & Beer Cheese

$7.00
Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Macaroni with house made pimento cheese, and topped with cheddar cheese and seasoned bread crumbs. Then baked in our food fired oven!

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate chip cookie, baked daily in our wood fired oven

Artesana Ice cream

Artesana Ice cream

$5.00

32oz Crowler Cans - Take Home

Happy Valley Filling Station craft beer fresh filled in 32 OZ cans
Goldi Locks Golden Ale (C)

Goldi Locks Golden Ale (C)

$10.00

Light and easy drinking, this blonde ale has a modest hop addition of Pacific Jade hops from New Zealand, giving it a slight lemon-lime citrus hop profile.

Country Kolsch (C)

Country Kolsch (C)

$10.00

Our slightly hoppy version of this classic German style. Brewed with locally malted Pilsner malt and Bloody Butcher Corn, County Kolsch is then hopped up with the German varieties Mandarina Bavaria and Huell Melon. This crispy beer has notes of tangerine, strawberry, pear, and melon supported by malty notes of saltines and fresh baked bread.

The Brian Pale Ale(C)

The Brian Pale Ale(C)

$10.00
Coalminers Daughter - Belgian style Grisette

Coalminers Daughter - Belgian style Grisette

$10.00

GRISETTE. A refreshing and dry Belgian style ale brewed with Pilsner Malt, Carolina Rye, and Appalachian Wheat from Riverbend Malt House. Dry hopped with Hallertauer Blanc and Nelson Sauvin hops. Flavors reminiscent of Sauvignon Blanc wine, grapefruit, honeysuckle, and strawberry.

AROHA (C)

AROHA (C)

$12.00

Translating to Appalachian Love, this hazy IPA is brewed with all New Zealand hop varieties. Starting with a malt bill of Pilsner malt, Carolina Rye Malt, and flaked oats, this beer is then dry hopped with Motueka, Nelson Sauvin, Pacific Sunrise, and Riwaka. Full bodied and juicy, we get notes of passionfruit, lychee, white grapes, mango, and gummy bears.

West 268 - West Coast style IPA

West 268 - West Coast style IPA

$12.00
Restless Night (C)

Restless Night (C)

$10.00
Midnight Special Imperial Stout(C)

Midnight Special Imperial Stout(C)

$16.00Out of stock

Imperial Stout made with cocoa and peppermint. Rich, smooth and chocolatey, reminiscent of a thin mint cookie

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Soda Can

Soda Can

$1.50
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.50
Island Lemonades

Island Lemonades

$4.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50
LaCroix Seltzers

LaCroix Seltzers

$1.00
Pure Leaf Sweet TEA

Pure Leaf Sweet TEA

$2.50
Pure Leaf Unsweet TEA

Pure Leaf Unsweet TEA

$2.50
Honest Lemon Tea

Honest Lemon Tea

$3.70
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.50
Kombucha

Kombucha

$5.00
Starbucks Coffee Beverages

Starbucks Coffee Beverages

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The best beer and wood fired pizza in Happy Valley, NC. Stay awhile!

Website

Location

1275 Highway 268, Lenoir, NC 28645

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

