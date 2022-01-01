Restaurant header imageView gallery

Happy Valley 5495 Jimmy Carter Blvd

5495 Jimmy Carter Blvd

Norcross, GA 30093

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Happy Valley is an Atlanta dim sum restaurant that has been a staple in the community for over 25 years. We serve various Cantonese cuisine, dim sum and also provide full service catering.

5495 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA 30093

