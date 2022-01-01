Happy Valley 5495 Jimmy Carter Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Happy Valley is an Atlanta dim sum restaurant that has been a staple in the community for over 25 years. We serve various Cantonese cuisine, dim sum and also provide full service catering.
Location
5495 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA 30093
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Taqueria Maria II - 5264 jimmy carter blvd suite 1494
No Reviews
5264 jimmy carter blvd suite 1494 Norcross, GA 30093
View restaurant
El Indio - 2066 Beaver Ruin Rd Ste B1
No Reviews
2066 Beaver Ruin Rd Ste B1 Norcross, GA 30071
View restaurant
The Crossing Steakhouse
4.6 • 1,697
40 S Peachtree St, Norcross, GA 30071 Norcross, GA 30071
View restaurant