Happy Vegan

review star

No reviews yet

9430 Warner Avenue

Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Order Again

Popular Items

Philly Cheese
Dirty Animal Style Fries
3 Fish tacos

BURGERS

Jackfruit, coleslaw, fried onion
Happy Burger

Happy Burger

$9.99

Cheese,lettuce,tomato,onion,pickle,mayo,ketchup,bacon

Hula Burger

Hula Burger

$9.99

cheese,lettuce,tomato,pineapple,onion ring,teriyaki,mayo

BBQ smokestack

BBQ smokestack

$9.99

cheese,onion rings,fried pickles, mayo, BBQ,bacon

Magic mushroom

Magic mushroom

$9.99

A1 sauce, mushroom, onion, lettuce and tomato, cheese and beyond patty

Filet o Fish

Filet o Fish

$9.99

Good Catch fish patty, lettuce, pickles, tomato, cheese, tartar sauce

Philly Cheese

Philly Cheese

$10.49

green pepper,mushroom,onion, provolone cheese

Happy breakfast

Happy breakfast

$10.49

gluten free waffles, beyond patty, just egg, hash browns, bacon, cheese, maple syrup and ketchup

Double cheeseburger

Double cheeseburger

$6.49

Double patties and cheese, diced onion, ketchup and mustard

Grilled Tuna lettuce wrap

Grilled Tuna lettuce wrap

$9.99

Good Catch Tuna patty, tomato, pickles, cheese and tartar sauce

Chick N waffles

Chick N waffles

$9.99

Gluten free waffle, crispy Gardein chicken-less patty, bacon and honey mustard sauce

Hella spicy

Hella spicy

$9.99

Beyond patty, cheese, onions, tomato, cherry peppers, chipotle chili and chipotle sauce

Grilled chicken lettuce wrap

Grilled chicken lettuce wrap

$9.99

Boco Chicken patty, cheese, tomato, onions, pickles, guacamole and thousand Island sauce

Chicken philly

Chicken philly

$10.49

Gardein chicken-less strips, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese

Deluxe Chick'N Sandwich

Deluxe Chick'N Sandwich

$10.49

Gardein Chicken patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, with secret sauce

Hot Oyster shroom Sandwich

Hot Oyster shroom Sandwich

$9.99

Oyster mushrooms fried in a crispy batter, pickles, coleslaw and chipotle sauce

Buffalo chick'N Sandwich

Buffalo chick'N Sandwich

$9.99

Gardein Chicken patty, lettuce, pickles, buffalo sauce and ranch

11 Layers Breakfast Burrito

11 Layers Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

1. guacamole 2.lettuce 3.tomato 4. egg 5.chorizo 6. sausage 7. mushroom 8. hash browns 9. bacon 10.cheese 11. onions

BBQ Pulled Jack

BBQ Pulled Jack

$9.99

Jackfruit, onion, coleslaw

SIDES

Dirty Animal Style Fries

Dirty Animal Style Fries

$5.99

Cheese, grilled onion, bacon bits, thousand island sauce, shredded dry mushrooms jerky, crunchy soy bits

French Fries

French Fries

$3.49
Sweet potato fries

Sweet potato fries

$3.49
3 Fish tacos

3 Fish tacos

$8.99

cabbage, tomato, onion, cilantro, chipotle sauce

6 Fried Oreos

6 Fried Oreos

$5.99
3 Crispy Chick'N tenders

3 Crispy Chick'N tenders

$5.99
Tater tots

Tater tots

$3.49
Onion rings

Onion rings

$5.49
6 Wings(🍋 peppers)

6 Wings(🍋 peppers)

$6.99
6 Wings(mango habanero)

6 Wings(mango habanero)

$6.99
6 wings(buffalo)

6 wings(buffalo)

$6.99

6 wings (BBQ)

$6.99

6 wings( teriyaki)

$6.99

Fried Pickles

$4.99

Oyster Nuggets

$3.99

EXTRA SAUCES

Ketchup

1K Island

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Hunny Mustard

$0.50

Chipotle

$0.50

Bbq

$0.50

Secret sauce

$0.50

Banana peppers

DESSERT & DRINKS

Refrigerator Drinks

Refrigerator Drinks

$3.25

Jarritos Soda

Riot Energy drink

Riot Energy drink

$4.00

100% PLANT POWERED ENERGY DRINK

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.49

Combo Drink

$1.50
Vegan Cinnamon rolls

Vegan Cinnamon rolls

$3.99

Soft serve ice cream

$3.99

Vegan Carrots Cake

$5.50

Vegan Chocolate Cake

$4.50

Mooshake

$5.99

Vegan Cheesecake

$4.00

Vegan Snickerdoodle

$3.25

KIDS

Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$3.99
Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$3.99
Happy Jr. Cheese

Happy Jr. Cheese

$5.49
Jr. Hot dog

Jr. Hot dog

$3.99

Lighthouse hot dog, ketchup, mustard and relish

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy! Be Happy

9430 Warner Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Directions

