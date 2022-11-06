Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Sushi & Japanese

Happy Teriyaki

review star

No reviews yet

12154 Pacific Ave S

Tacoma, WA 98444

Popular Items

Chicken Teriyaki
Chicken Bowl
Gyoza 8 pcs

Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$10.99

Chicken Teriyaki

Spicy Chicken Teriyaki

Spicy Chicken Teriyaki

$11.99

Spicy Chicken

Beef Teriyaki

Beef Teriyaki

$13.99

Rib-Eye Beef Teriyaki

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$13.99

Katsu

Pork Teriyaki

Pork Teriyaki

$13.99

Pork Teriyaki

Gyoza Plate

Gyoza Plate

$10.99

Gyoza Teriyaki

Beef Short Rib Teriyaki (Small)

Beef Short Rib Teriyaki (Small)

$25.49

Beef Short Rib

Beef Short Rib Teriyaki (Large)

$37.49

Bowls

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$7.99
Pork Bowl

Pork Bowl

$8.99
Beef Bowl

Beef Bowl

$8.99
Katsu Bowl

Katsu Bowl

$8.99

Spicy Chicken Bowl

$8.99
Sweet N Sour Ch. Bowl

Sweet N Sour Ch. Bowl

$8.99
Gen Tso Ch. Bowl

Gen Tso Ch. Bowl

$8.99
Orange Ch. Bowl

Orange Ch. Bowl

$8.99
Honey Garlic Ch. Bowl

Honey Garlic Ch. Bowl

$8.99
Sesame Ch. Bowl

Sesame Ch. Bowl

$8.99

House Specials

Sweet N Sour Chicken

Sweet N Sour Chicken

$12.99

Sweet N Sour Chicken

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$12.99

Orange Chicken

Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$12.99

Sesame Chicken

General Tso Chicken

General Tso Chicken

$12.99

General Tso Chicken

Honey Garlic Chicken

Honey Garlic Chicken

$12.99

Honey Garlic Chicken

Stir Fried Chicken

$12.99

Stir Fried Chicken

Stir Fried Veggie

$12.99

Combination

Chicken/Beef

Chicken/Beef

$14.99

Chicken/Rib-Eye Beef

Chicken/Egg Roll

$12.99
Chicken/Gyoza

Chicken/Gyoza

$12.99

Chicken/Gyoza

Chicken/Katsu Combo

Chicken/Katsu Combo

$14.99

Chicken/Katsu Combo

Chicken/Pork

Chicken/Pork

$14.99

Chicken/Pork

Chicken/Beef Short Ribs

$17.99

Chicken/Beef Short Ribs

Teriyaki/House Combo

Chicken/Orange Chicken

Chicken/Orange Chicken

$14.99

Chicken/Orange Chicken

Chicken/Sesame Chicken

$14.99

Chicken/Sesame Chicken

Chicken/Sweet N Sour Chicken

Chicken/Sweet N Sour Chicken

$14.99

Chicken/Sweet N Sour Chicken

Chicken/Gen Tso Chicken

Chicken/Gen Tso Chicken

$14.99

Chicken/Gen Tso Chicken

Chicken/Honey Garlic Chicken

Chicken/Honey Garlic Chicken

$14.99

Chicken/Honey Garlic Chicken

Yakisoba

House Yakisoba

House Yakisoba

$16.99

House Yakisoba

Chicken Yakisoba

Chicken Yakisoba

$12.99

Chicken Yakisoba

Shrimp Yakisoba

Shrimp Yakisoba

$15.99

Shrimp Yakisoba

Beef Yakisoba

Beef Yakisoba

$14.99

Rib-Eye Beef Yakisoba

Pork Yakisoba

$14.99

Pork Yakisoba

Tofu Yakisoba

$12.99

Veggie Yakisoba

$11.99

Fried Rice

House Fried Rice

House Fried Rice

$15.99

House Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$11.99

Chicken Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.99

Shrimp Fried Rice

Beef Fried Rice

Beef Fried Rice

$13.99

Rib-Eye Beef Fried Rice

Pork Fried Rice

$13.99

Pork Fried Rice

Veggie Fried Rice

$10.99

Bento

Chicken Teriyaki Bento

$20.99

Choose your accompanying entree + served with 5 pcs gyoza!

Beef Teriyaki Bento

$22.99

Side

Steamed Rice

$2.75

Steamed Rice

Steamed Veggies

$3.00

Steamed Veggies

Crab Rangoon

$7.99

Crab Rangoon

Cream Cheese Rangoon

$7.99

Gyoza 4 pcs

$3.99

Gyoza 8 pcs

$5.49

Gyoza

Eggroll 1 pc

$3.50

Eggroll

Eggroll 2 pcs

$5.75

Eggroll 4 pcs

$8.00

Bag

$0.10

Extra Sauce

Extra Sriracha

$0.25

Extra Soy Sauce

$0.25

Extra Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Katsu Sauce

$0.50

Sweet N Sour Sauce

$0.25

Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea

$6.49

Bubble Tea

Soda / Water / Energy Drinks

Can Soda

$1.50

Aquafina 20oz

$1.49

Pepsi Bottle

$1.99

Diet Pepsi Bottle

$1.99

Sierra Mist Bottle

$1.99Out of stock

Mountain Dew Bottle

$1.99

Root Beer Bottle

$1.99

Dr. Pepper Bottle

$1.99

Orange Crush Bottle

$1.99Out of stock

Gatorade Blue

$1.99

Gatorade Red

$1.99

Gatorade Yellow

$1.99

Rockstar Energy

$2.99

Utensils

Utensils - Yes

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
A 1988 Seattle Restaurant

Location

12154 Pacific Ave S, Tacoma, WA 98444

Directions

