Happy Days On the Go - GREECE 850 Long Pond Road
No reviews yet
850 Longpond Road
Rochester, NY 14612
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Burgers
Ground Round
Classic hamburger cooked medium-well with your choice of toppings.
Cheeseburger
Comes with American cheese unless changed under " cheese options". Comes on a hard roll. Alternate bread options available.
Bacon Burger
Our bacon burger is made with fresh ground beef cooked medium-well, two slices of bacon and your choice of toppings.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Our bacon cheeseburger is made with two slices of bacon and American cheese. Swiss, Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar are also available.
Plant Burger (Beyond)
Our Plant Burger goes BEYOND Expectations grilled to perfection with your choice of toppings. Plant based hot sauce available.
Double Ground Round
Two fresh beef patties cooked medium-well with your choice of toppings.
Double Cheeseburger
Two fresh beef patties cooked medium-well with American cheese. Swiss. Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar are also available.
Alaska
Topped with Bleu cheese and mild Buffalo wing sauce.
Colorado
Topped with Cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce, chipotle sauce and Honey mustard
Idaho
Topped with tater tots, bacon and cheddar cheese.
Illinois
Topped with sauerkraut and mustard.
Indiana
Topped with American cheese, 1000 island dressing and lettuce.
Massachusetts
Topped with baked beans and bacon.
Montana
Topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, barbeque sauce and onion rings.
New Mexico
Topped with Jalapenos, salsa, nacho or queso cheese and sour cream.
New York
Topped with American cheese, Mac salad, French fries and meat hot sauce.
Pennsylvania
Topped with mushrooms and swiss cheese.
Texas
Topped with chili and cheddar cheese.
Wisconsin
Topped with cheddar, provolone, swiss and mozzarella cheese.
Spicy Boom Boom Burger
Hot Dog
Red Hot
A delicious Zweigles® red hot dog with your choice of toppings.
White Hot
A delicious Zweigles® white hot dog with your choice of toppings.
Cheese Dog
Made with American cheese and your choice of toppings.
Chili Cheese Dog
Made with our home-style chili, Cheddar cheese and your choice of dog and toppings.
Albuquerque
Made with your choice of Zweigles hot dog and topped with jalapenos, salsa, nacho or queso cheese and sour cream.
Anchorage
Made with your choice of Zweigles hot dog and topped with bleu cheese and mild wing sauce.
Billings
Made with your choice of Zweigles hot dog and topped with two slices of bacon, BBQ sauce and 2 onion rings.
Boise
Made with your choice of Zweigles hot dog and topped with tater tots, two slices of bacon and cheddar cheese.
Boston
Made with your choice of Zweigles hot dog and topped baked beans and two slices of bacon.
Chicago
Made with your choice of Zweigles hot dog and topped with sauerkraut and mustard.
Denver
Made with your choice of Zweigles hot dog and topped with two slices of bacon, lettuce tomato, honey mustard and chipotle sauce.
Green Bay
Made with your choice of Zweigles hot dog and topped with swiss, mozzarella, cheddar and provolone cheese.
Houston
Made with your choice of Zweigles hot dog and topped with chili and cheddar cheese.
Indianapolis
Made with your choice of Zweigles hot dog and topped with American cheese, 1000 island dressing and lettuce.
Pittsburgh
Made with your choice of Zweigles hot dog and topped with mushrooms and swiss cheese.
Rochester
Home town proud! Made with your choice of Zweigles hot dog and topped with American chees, mac salad, french fries and meat hot sauce.
Costanza Sausage
Mild Italian ~ Sausage
Sausage Link. comes on a Sausage roll
Cajun Style Italian ~ Sausage
Sausage Link. comes on a Sausage roll
Roasted Red Peppers & Mozzarella ~ Sausage
Sausage Link. comes on a Sausage roll
Beer Brats ~ Sausage
Sausage Link. comes on a Sausage roll
Jack Daniels - Sausage Link
Rattlesnake ~ Sausage
Mac N' Cheese ~ Sausage
Sausage Link. comes on a Sausage roll
Pizza ~ Sausage link
Sausage Link. comes on a Sausage roll
Costanza's Trash Plate ~ Sausage Link
Sausage Link. comes on a Sausage roll
Italian Wine & Cheese ~ Sausage
Sausage Link. comes on a Sausage roll
Spinach & Feta Cheese ~ Sausage
Sausage Link. comes on a Sausage roll
Buffalo Bleu
Sandwiches
Slop Plates
Wraps
Cheeseburger Wrap
Our juicy cheeseburger tucked between a warm tortilla, topped with fresh lettuce tomato and mayo.
Chicken Ranch Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders wrapped in a warm tortilla and topped with crispy bacon, fresh lettuce tomato and ranch dressing.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Tender grilled chicken served inside of a warm tortilla and topped with crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders smothered in your choice of mild or hot wing sauce, wrapped in a warm tortilla with fresh lettuce and bleu cheese dressing.
ROC Wrap
A plate in a wrap! Fresh ground beef patty tucked inside of a warm tortilla with melted American cheese, topped with a generous serving of mac salad and home fries smothered in meat hot sauce.
Melts
Patty Melt
Fresh ground beef served on two slices of buttery texas toast with melted American cheese. Comes with your choice of toppings.
Chicken Ranch Melt
Crispy chicken tenders served on two slices of buttery Texas toast with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch and melted American cheese.
Grilled Chicken Melt
Savory grilled chicken tucked between two slices of buttery Texas toast, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and melted American cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Melt
Crispy chicken tenders smothered in your choice of mild or hot wing sauce, tucked between two slices of buttery Texas toast, topped with fresh lettuce and bleu cheese dressing.
ROC Melt
Our take on a Rochester classic! Fresh ground beef patty tucked between two slices of buttery Texas toast with melted American cheese. We then to top it with a generous serving of mac salad and french fries smothered in meat hot sauce!
Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Chicken Quesadilla
Savory grilled chicken served on fresh tortilla with melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of toppings and a side of salsa and sour cream.
Buffalo Quesadilla
Crispy chicken tenders smothered in your choice of mild or hot buffalo and topped with melted cheddar cheese. Served with a side of bleu cheese.
Steak Quesadilla
Shaved steak, grilled peppers, onions and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
French Fry Menu
Sides
Home Fries
Curly Fries
Loaded Tots
Comes with bacon, nacho cheese with sour cream on the side.
Tater Tots
Mixed Battered Fried Veggies
Mozzarella Sticks (6pc)
Comes with a side of marinara sauce.
Onion Rings
Pizza Logs (4pc)
Comes with a side of marinara sauce.
Pretzel Sticks (3pc)
Sweet Pot Fries
Nachos w/ Cheese
Fried Pickles
Chicken Sides
Cup/Bowl Sides
Salads
Garden Salad
Fresh lettuce mix, tomatoes, black olives, cheddar cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing.
Taco Salad
Deep fried taco bowl, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, jalapeños, nacho cheese, and chili.
Chicken Tender Salad
Two chicken tenders, fresh lettuce mix, tomatoes, black olives, cheddar cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Juicy grilled chicken, fresh lettuce mix, tomatoes, black olives, cheddar cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing.
Kid's Menu
Sides Of Dipping sauces
7" Pizza
7" Cheese Pizza
Our classic cheese pizza is made with the finest shredded mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.
7" Pepperoni Pizza
Our classic pepperoni pizza is made with the finest shredded mozzarella cheese, pepperoni slices and tomato sauce.
7" Meat Lovers
Our meat lover pizza is topped with Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, and the finest shredded mozzarella cheese.
7" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Our chicken bacon ranch pizza is made with a ranch dressing base and topped with juicy grilled chicken strips, savory bacon pieces and melted mozzarella cheese.
7" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Our Buffalo Chicken Pizza is made with a bleu cheese base, grilled chicken smothered in our house mild or hot wing sauce, topped with shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
7" Country Sweet Chicken Pizza
Our Country Sweet Chicken Pizza is made with a tangy Country Sweet base, grilled chicken and topped with shredded mozzarella cheese.
7" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Our BBQ Chicken Pizza is made with a sweet BBQ base and topped with grilled chicken, fresh sliced onion, melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
7" Garlic Parm Pizza
Our Garlic Parm Pizza is made with a zesty garlic parm sauce and the very best shredded mozzarella.
16" Pizza
16" Cheese Pizza
Our classic cheese pizza is made with the finest shredded mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.
16" Pepperoni Pizza
Our classic pepperoni pizza is made with the finest shredded mozzarella cheese, pepperoni slices and tomato sauce.
16" Meat Lovers
Our meat lover pizza is topped with Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, and the finest shredded mozzarella cheese.
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Our chicken bacon ranch pizza is made with a ranch dressing base and topped with juicy grilled chicken strips, savory bacon pieces and melted mozzarella cheese.
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Our Buffalo Chicken Pizza is made with a bleu cheese base, grilled chicken smothered in our house mild or hot wing sauce, topped with shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
16" Country Sweet Chicken Pizza
Our Country Sweet Chicken Pizza is made with a tangy Country Sweet base, grilled chicken and topped with shredded mozzarella cheese.
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Our BBQ Chicken Pizza is made with a sweet BBQ base and topped with grilled chicken, fresh sliced onion, melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
16" Garlic Parm Pizza
Hard Ice Cream & Custard
Sundaes
Caramel Apple Sundae
Banana Split Sundae
BYO Banana Split Sundae
Brownie Sundae
Butter Scotch Sundae
Chocolate chip Cookie Sundae
Hot Fudge Sundae
Hot Caramel Cup Sundae
Ice Cream Flight
Mexican Sundae
Peanut Butter Cup Sundae
Shamrock Sundae
Smores Sundae
Strawberry Sundae
Strawberry Shortcake Sundae
Build Your Own Sundae
Milkshakes
Novelties
Slushies
Bottled Drinks
Smoothie
Slop Plates
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
This is what happy tastes like!
850 Longpond Road, Rochester, NY 14612