Happy Days On the Go - GREECE 850 Long Pond Road

View gallery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Slop Plate
French Fries
Chicken Quesadilla

Burgers

Fresh ground beef cooked medium-well with American cheese and your choice of toppings. Swiss. Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar also available.

Ground Round

$6.29

Classic hamburger cooked medium-well with your choice of toppings.

Cheeseburger

$7.29

Comes with American cheese unless changed under " cheese options". Comes on a hard roll. Alternate bread options available.

Bacon Burger

$7.99

Our bacon burger is made with fresh ground beef cooked medium-well, two slices of bacon and your choice of toppings.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.99

Our bacon cheeseburger is made with two slices of bacon and American cheese. Swiss, Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar are also available.

Plant Burger (Beyond)

$7.99

Our Plant Burger goes BEYOND Expectations grilled to perfection with your choice of toppings. Plant based hot sauce available.

Double Ground Round

$9.79

Two fresh beef patties cooked medium-well with your choice of toppings.

Double Cheeseburger

$10.99

Two fresh beef patties cooked medium-well with American cheese. Swiss. Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar are also available.

Alaska

$8.49

Topped with Bleu cheese and mild Buffalo wing sauce.

Colorado

$8.99

Topped with Cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce, chipotle sauce and Honey mustard

Idaho

$8.99

Topped with tater tots, bacon and cheddar cheese.

Illinois

$8.49

Topped with sauerkraut and mustard.

Indiana

$8.49

Topped with American cheese, 1000 island dressing and lettuce.

Massachusetts

$8.99

Topped with baked beans and bacon.

Montana

$8.99

Topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, barbeque sauce and onion rings.

New Mexico

$8.99

Topped with Jalapenos, salsa, nacho or queso cheese and sour cream.

New York

$8.99

Topped with American cheese, Mac salad, French fries and meat hot sauce.

Pennsylvania

$8.49

Topped with mushrooms and swiss cheese.

Texas

$8.99

Topped with chili and cheddar cheese.

Wisconsin

$8.99

Topped with cheddar, provolone, swiss and mozzarella cheese.

Spicy Boom Boom Burger

$8.99

Hot Dog

Red Hot

$4.99

A delicious Zweigles® red hot dog with your choice of toppings.

White Hot

$4.99

A delicious Zweigles® white hot dog with your choice of toppings.

Cheese Dog

$5.79

Made with American cheese and your choice of toppings.

Chili Cheese Dog

$7.29

Made with our home-style chili, Cheddar cheese and your choice of dog and toppings.

Albuquerque

$6.49

Made with your choice of Zweigles hot dog and topped with jalapenos, salsa, nacho or queso cheese and sour cream.

Anchorage

$6.29

Made with your choice of Zweigles hot dog and topped with bleu cheese and mild wing sauce.

Billings

$6.49

Made with your choice of Zweigles hot dog and topped with two slices of bacon, BBQ sauce and 2 onion rings.

Boise

$6.49

Made with your choice of Zweigles hot dog and topped with tater tots, two slices of bacon and cheddar cheese.

Boston

$6.49

Made with your choice of Zweigles hot dog and topped baked beans and two slices of bacon.

Chicago

$6.29

Made with your choice of Zweigles hot dog and topped with sauerkraut and mustard.

Denver

$6.49

Made with your choice of Zweigles hot dog and topped with two slices of bacon, lettuce tomato, honey mustard and chipotle sauce.

Green Bay

$6.49

Made with your choice of Zweigles hot dog and topped with swiss, mozzarella, cheddar and provolone cheese.

Houston

$6.49

Made with your choice of Zweigles hot dog and topped with chili and cheddar cheese.

Indianapolis

$6.29

Made with your choice of Zweigles hot dog and topped with American cheese, 1000 island dressing and lettuce.

Pittsburgh

$6.29

Made with your choice of Zweigles hot dog and topped with mushrooms and swiss cheese.

Rochester

$6.49

Home town proud! Made with your choice of Zweigles hot dog and topped with American chees, mac salad, french fries and meat hot sauce.

Costanza Sausage

Mild Italian ~ Sausage

$6.49

Sausage Link. comes on a Sausage roll

Cajun Style Italian ~ Sausage

$6.49

Sausage Link. comes on a Sausage roll

Roasted Red Peppers & Mozzarella ~ Sausage

$6.49Out of stock

Sausage Link. comes on a Sausage roll

Beer Brats ~ Sausage

$5.99Out of stock

Sausage Link. comes on a Sausage roll

Jack Daniels - Sausage Link

$5.99Out of stock

Rattlesnake ~ Sausage

$5.99Out of stock

Mac N' Cheese ~ Sausage

$5.99Out of stock

Sausage Link. comes on a Sausage roll

Pizza ~ Sausage link

$5.99Out of stock

Sausage Link. comes on a Sausage roll

Costanza's Trash Plate ~ Sausage Link

$5.99Out of stock

Sausage Link. comes on a Sausage roll

Italian Wine & Cheese ~ Sausage

$5.99Out of stock

Sausage Link. comes on a Sausage roll

Spinach & Feta Cheese ~ Sausage

$5.99Out of stock

Sausage Link. comes on a Sausage roll

Buffalo Bleu

$5.99Out of stock

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Choice of Cheese

Grilled Cheese & Bacon

$5.99

Choice of Cheese & Bacon

Shaved Steak

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Comes on a hard roll

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

RJ's Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Zesty Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Slop Plates

All Plates include two sides, (Baked Beans, Mac Salad, Home Fries or French Fries) and your choice of toppings.

Slop Plate

$12.99

All Plates include two sides, (Baked Beans, Mac Salad, Home Fries or French Fries) and your choice of toppings.

Half Plate

$9.29

All Plates include two sides, (Baked Beans, Mac Salad, Home Fries or French Fries) and your choice of toppings.

Wraps

Cheeseburger Wrap

$8.99

Our juicy cheeseburger tucked between a warm tortilla, topped with fresh lettuce tomato and mayo.

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$8.99

Crispy chicken tenders wrapped in a warm tortilla and topped with crispy bacon, fresh lettuce tomato and ranch dressing.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Tender grilled chicken served inside of a warm tortilla and topped with crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Crispy chicken tenders smothered in your choice of mild or hot wing sauce, wrapped in a warm tortilla with fresh lettuce and bleu cheese dressing.

ROC Wrap

$8.99

A plate in a wrap! Fresh ground beef patty tucked inside of a warm tortilla with melted American cheese, topped with a generous serving of mac salad and home fries smothered in meat hot sauce.

Melts

Patty Melt

$8.99

Fresh ground beef served on two slices of buttery texas toast with melted American cheese. Comes with your choice of toppings.

Chicken Ranch Melt

$8.99

Crispy chicken tenders served on two slices of buttery Texas toast with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch and melted American cheese.

Grilled Chicken Melt

$8.99

Savory grilled chicken tucked between two slices of buttery Texas toast, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and melted American cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Melt

$8.99

Crispy chicken tenders smothered in your choice of mild or hot wing sauce, tucked between two slices of buttery Texas toast, topped with fresh lettuce and bleu cheese dressing.

ROC Melt

$8.99

Our take on a Rochester classic! Fresh ground beef patty tucked between two slices of buttery Texas toast with melted American cheese. We then to top it with a generous serving of mac salad and french fries smothered in meat hot sauce!

Quesadilla

Shaved steak, grilled peppers, onions and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Savory grilled chicken served on fresh tortilla with melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of toppings and a side of salsa and sour cream.

Buffalo Quesadilla

$8.99

Crispy chicken tenders smothered in your choice of mild or hot buffalo and topped with melted cheddar cheese. Served with a side of bleu cheese.

Steak Quesadilla

$9.79

Shaved steak, grilled peppers, onions and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

French Fry Menu

French Fries

$4.99

Large French Fry

$6.99

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Garlic Parm Fries

$5.99

Loaded Fries

$6.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.99

Poutine

$6.99

Fries N' Gravy

$5.99

Sides

Home Fries

$4.99

Curly Fries

$4.99

Loaded Tots

$6.99

Comes with bacon, nacho cheese with sour cream on the side.

Tater Tots

$4.99

Mixed Battered Fried Veggies

$7.99

Mozzarella Sticks (6pc)

$7.99

Comes with a side of marinara sauce.

Onion Rings

$5.29

Pizza Logs (4pc)

$7.99

Comes with a side of marinara sauce.

Pretzel Sticks (3pc)

$6.99

Sweet Pot Fries

$4.99

Nachos w/ Cheese

$4.99

Fried Pickles

$5.49

Chicken Sides

Chicken Tenders (4 Piece)

$7.99

Chicken Tenders (6 Piece)

$10.99

Chicken Nuggets (12 Piece)

$7.99

Chicken nuggets (18 Piece)

$10.99

Chicken Wings (5 Piece)

$7.99

Chicken Wings (10 Piece)

$14.99

Chicken Wings (20 Piece)

$26.99

Chicken Wings (50 piece)

$49.99

Cup/Bowl Sides

12 OZ Cup Macaroni Salad

$4.39

12 OZ Cup Beans

$4.39

12 OZ Cup Chili

$5.99

12 OZ Cup Italian Wedding Soup

$5.99

12 OZ Cup Coleslaw

$4.39

16 OZ Bowl Macaroni Salad

$5.99

16 OZ Bowl Beans

$5.99

16 OZ Bowl Chili

$6.99

16 OZ Bowl Italian Wedding Soup

$6.99

16 OZ Bowl Coleslaw

$5.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$7.69

Fresh lettuce mix, tomatoes, black olives, cheddar cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing.

Taco Salad

$11.99

Deep fried taco bowl, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, jalapeños, nacho cheese, and chili.

Chicken Tender Salad

$11.99

Two chicken tenders, fresh lettuce mix, tomatoes, black olives, cheddar cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Juicy grilled chicken, fresh lettuce mix, tomatoes, black olives, cheddar cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing.

Kid's Menu

Kids Meal

$7.99

Kids Chicken Meal

$7.99

Sides Of Dipping sauces

$$ Sides of dipping sauce

side of hot sauce

side of pickles

side of ketchup

side of mustard

side of onions

side of relish

side of lettuce

side of mayo

side of tomato's

7" Pizza

7" Cheese Pizza

$5.99Out of stock

Our classic cheese pizza is made with the finest shredded mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.

7" Pepperoni Pizza

$6.99Out of stock

Our classic pepperoni pizza is made with the finest shredded mozzarella cheese, pepperoni slices and tomato sauce.

7" Meat Lovers

$8.99Out of stock

Our meat lover pizza is topped with Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, and the finest shredded mozzarella cheese.

7" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$8.99Out of stock

Our chicken bacon ranch pizza is made with a ranch dressing base and topped with juicy grilled chicken strips, savory bacon pieces and melted mozzarella cheese.

7" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$8.99Out of stock

Our Buffalo Chicken Pizza is made with a bleu cheese base, grilled chicken smothered in our house mild or hot wing sauce, topped with shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

7" Country Sweet Chicken Pizza

$8.99Out of stock

Our Country Sweet Chicken Pizza is made with a tangy Country Sweet base, grilled chicken and topped with shredded mozzarella cheese.

7" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$8.99Out of stock

Our BBQ Chicken Pizza is made with a sweet BBQ base and topped with grilled chicken, fresh sliced onion, melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

7" Garlic Parm Pizza

$8.99Out of stock

Our Garlic Parm Pizza is made with a zesty garlic parm sauce and the very best shredded mozzarella.

16" Pizza

Our Garlic Parm Pizza is made with a zesty garlic parm sauce and the very best shredded mozzarella.

16" Cheese Pizza

$11.99Out of stock

Our classic cheese pizza is made with the finest shredded mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.

16" Pepperoni Pizza

$13.99Out of stock

Our classic pepperoni pizza is made with the finest shredded mozzarella cheese, pepperoni slices and tomato sauce.

16" Meat Lovers

$17.99Out of stock

Our meat lover pizza is topped with Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, and the finest shredded mozzarella cheese.

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.99Out of stock

Our chicken bacon ranch pizza is made with a ranch dressing base and topped with juicy grilled chicken strips, savory bacon pieces and melted mozzarella cheese.

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99Out of stock

Our Buffalo Chicken Pizza is made with a bleu cheese base, grilled chicken smothered in our house mild or hot wing sauce, topped with shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

16" Country Sweet Chicken Pizza

$17.99Out of stock

Our Country Sweet Chicken Pizza is made with a tangy Country Sweet base, grilled chicken and topped with shredded mozzarella cheese.

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.99Out of stock

Our BBQ Chicken Pizza is made with a sweet BBQ base and topped with grilled chicken, fresh sliced onion, melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

16" Garlic Parm Pizza

$17.99Out of stock

Hard Ice Cream & Custard

Single (1 Scoop)

$3.99

Double (2 Scoop)

$4.99

Triple (3 Scoop)

$5.99

Homerun (4 Scoop)

$6.99

Grand Slam (5 Scoop)

$7.99

Sundaes

Caramel Apple Sundae

$6.79

Banana Split Sundae

$7.99

BYO Banana Split Sundae

$7.99

Brownie Sundae

$7.69

Butter Scotch Sundae

$6.79

Chocolate chip Cookie Sundae

$7.69

Hot Fudge Sundae

$6.79

Hot Caramel Cup Sundae

$6.79

Ice Cream Flight

$7.99

Mexican Sundae

$6.79

Peanut Butter Cup Sundae

$7.69

Shamrock Sundae

$6.79Out of stock

Smores Sundae

$6.79

Strawberry Sundae

$6.79

Strawberry Shortcake Sundae

$7.69Out of stock

Build Your Own Sundae

$6.79

Milkshakes

Reg Milkshake

$4.99

Lg Milkshake

$5.99

Extra Large Milkshake

$6.99

sadly we can not do WHIPPED CREAM for our extra large shakes.

Flurries

Regular Flurry

$5.99

Large Flurry

$6.99

Novelties

Ice Cream Wheel

$1.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich

$3.99

RWB Ice Cream Wheel

$0.99Out of stock

Ice Cream Wheels - 6 Pack

$10.99

Ice Cream Pint

$6.55

Ice Cream Quart

$9.85

Brownie

$1.99

Dipped Banana

$3.29

Waffle Cone

$0.95

Choc Diped Waffle Cone

$1.65

Choc Diped With Rainbow Sprinkles Waffle Cone

$1.65

Soda

Regular Fountain

$2.59

Large Fountain

$2.99

Floats

Regular Mug Root Beer float

$4.99

Large Mug Root Beer Float

$5.99

Slushies

Regular Blue Raspberry Slushie

$2.99

Regular Cherry Slushie

$2.99

Regular Rocket Slushie

$4.99

Large Blue Raspberry Slushie

$3.99

Large Cherry Slushie

$3.99

Large Rocket Slushie

$5.99

Bottled Drinks

Bottled water

$2.59

Pepsi Bottled

$2.99

Diet Pepsi Bottled

$2.99

Mountain Dew Bottled

$2.99

Sierra Mist Bottled

$2.99

Mug Root Beer Bottled

$2.99Out of stock

Blue Gatorade

$2.99

Red Gatorade

$2.99

Smoothie

Regular Strawberry Smoothie

$4.49Out of stock

Large Strawberry Smoothie

$5.99Out of stock

Regular Mango Smoothie

$4.49Out of stock

Large Mango Smoothie

$5.99Out of stock

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

This is what happy tastes like!

Website

Location

850 Longpond Road, Rochester, NY 14612

Directions

Gallery
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE image
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE image
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE image

