Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Happy Hour Heaven Baltimore

222 Reviews

$$

1901 Gough St

Baltimore, MD 21231

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Baked Wings
Side of Tots
Crabby Tots

Brunch

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.00Out of stock

Bowl of Fruit

$4.00Out of stock

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Chicken & French Toast

$14.00

Egg Sandwich

$12.00

French Toast

$12.00

French Toast Combo

$15.00

Loaded Omelet

$14.00

Side of Bacon

$4.00

Side of Egg Whites

$4.00Out of stock

Side of Eggs

$3.00

Side of Maple Sausage

$4.00

Side of Turkey Sausage

$4.00

Food

Bacon Burger

$13.00

Bacon Flatbread

$11.00

Baked Wings

$12.00

Bbq Meatballs

$11.00

Blackened Taco's

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Chicken & Sausage Pasta

$17.00

Chicken and Shrimp Pasta

$19.00

Chicken Flatbread

$11.00

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Chips & Queso

$7.00

Crabby Tots

$18.00

Meat lovers Flatbread

$13.00

Online Order Specials (take out only)

Pretzel Bites

$7.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Quesadilla

$12.00

Roosted Red Pepper Hummus

$7.00

Smothered Tots (Pork)

$13.00

Salmon Blt

$18.00

Seafood Pasta

$23.00

Side of Tots

$7.00

Smothered Tots (Chicken)

$13.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Steak & Lobster

$38.00

Veg Burger

$12.00

Veggie Flatbread

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markDivey
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1901 Gough St, Baltimore, MD 21231

Directions

Gallery
Happy Hour Heaven image
Happy Hour Heaven image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ministry of Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
1900 E Lombard St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Bondhouse Kitchen - Fells Point
orange star5.0 • 296
701 S Bond St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
orange star4.5 • 1,705
811 S Broadway Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Vikki’s Fells Point Deli
orange starNo Reviews
1640 Aliceanna St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Barcocina - Barcocina Fells Point 1629 Thames St
orange star4.0 • 1,570
1629 Thames St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Bertha's Restaurant and Bar - Baltimore
orange star4.0 • 1,501
734 S Broadway Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

Johnny Rad's
orange star4.5 • 1,224
2108 Eastern Ave Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Spirits Tavern
orange star4.5 • 97
1901 Bank St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Canton
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
SBIC
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Charles North
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Little Italy
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Charles Village
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Remington
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Jones Falls Area
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston