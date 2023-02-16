Restaurant header imageView gallery

Happy Hour 677 Filer Ave

review star

No reviews yet

677 Filer Ave

Twin Falls, ID 83301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food Menu

Appetizer

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$5.99

Breaded Mac n Cheese Bites

$5.99

Tater Kegs

$5.99

Nashville Hot Cheese Curds

$5.99

Fried Dill Pickle Spears

$5.99

Fried Mushrooms

$5.99

Pretzels + Beer Cheese

$8.99Out of stock

Main Dishes

6 Wings

$11.99

Wing Combo

$14.99

Chicken Strip Basket

$9.99

THE Pizza

$9.99

Alibi Burger

$14.99

1/2 pound signature American Kobe beef + chorizo burger w/ hickory smoked bacon + over medium egg. Your choice of premium side

Cheese Burger

$9.99

1/3 pound Idaho Angus Beef w/ lettuce, tomato, pickle + onion. Served with a bag of chips. Choose a premium side for $2.00

Club Burger

Out of stock

Mushroom Swiss

$10.99Out of stock

1/3 pound Idaho Angus Beef mixed with chorizo. Topped with melted swiss cheese and mushrooms. Served with a bag of chips. Choose a premium side for $2.00

THE Garden Salad (Whole)

$6.99Out of stock

THE Garden Salad (Half)

$3.99Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Grilled Ham + Cheese Sandwich (Whole)

Out of stock

Sides

Basket of Fries

$3.99

Basket of Onion Rings

$4.99

Basket of Tots

$3.99

Specials

Steak Night

$14.99

8oz Flat iron steak served with chef's choice of potato and veggie side.

Beef Taco

$0.99

Beef tacos w/ c heese, cilantro, jalapeno + radish. Sour cream and salsa on request

Steak Taco

$1.99

Steak taco w/ red onion + cilantro. Sour cream and salsa on request

Shrimp Taco

$2.99

Shrimp taco w/ chipotle cilantro ranch sauce + cabbge. Sour cream and salsa on request

Soup

Clam Chowder (cup)

$4.99

Mace's housemade clam chowder served with crackers.

Clam Chowder (bowl)

$8.99

Mace's housemade clam chowder served with crackers.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Your alibi for last nights fun! The one stop place in Twin Falls, Idaho for great food and drinks, great people and a great time.

Location

677 Filer Ave, Twin Falls, ID 83301

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Great Harvest - Twin Falls NEW
orange starNo Reviews
727 Blue Lakes Blvd N Twin Falls, ID 83301
View restaurantnext
Burnt Lemon Grill - 1040 Shoshone St E
orange star4.4 • 1,077
1040 Shoshone st e Twin Falls, ID 83301
View restaurantnext
Lucys NY Pizza Twin Falls - 210 2nd Ave S
orange starNo Reviews
210 2nd Ave S Twin Falls, ID 83301
View restaurantnext
9 BEANS and A BURRITO
orange starNo Reviews
764 CHENEY DR Twin Falls, ID 83301
View restaurantnext
016 Pizza Pie Cafe - Twin Falls ID
orange starNo Reviews
1826 Canyon Crest Drive Twin Falls, ID 83301
View restaurantnext
Java Espress - Eastland
orange starNo Reviews
?126 Eastlan Dr Twin, ID 83301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Twin Falls

Burnt Lemon Grill - 1040 Shoshone St E
orange star4.4 • 1,077
1040 Shoshone st e Twin Falls, ID 83301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Twin Falls
Burley
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Hailey
review star
No reviews yet
Ketchum
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Boise
review star
Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)
Blackfoot
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Nampa
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Eagle
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Caldwell
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston