Restaurant header imageView gallery

Happy Humpback Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

2 Lexington Ave

Gloucester, MA 01930

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build-Your-Own-Sandwich
The Niles
Veggie Sandwich

Specialty Breakfast Sandwiches

The Half Moon

The Half Moon

$9.49

Egg, country ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, maple mustard on a toasted potato roll.

The Wingaersheek

The Wingaersheek

$9.99

Egg, avocado, turkey bacon, mixed greens, citrus vinaigrette, pickled shallot in a wrap

The Good Harbor

The Good Harbor

$13.49

House-made lox, cucumber, fried capers, pickled red onions, tomato, mixed greens, herb and lemon cream cheese on whole grain bread

The Niles

The Niles

$9.49

Egg, country ham, aged cheddar, maple butter, jalapeño, pickled shallots on a house-made biscuit

The Plum Cove

The Plum Cove

$7.99

Bacon, egg, Bibb lettuce, smoked tomato jam, herbed lemon aioli on an English muffin

Build-Your-Own-Sandwich

Egg sandwich with your choice of cheese and bread. Option to add meat, veggies, and/or sauce.
Build-Your-Own-Sandwich

Build-Your-Own-Sandwich

$6.99

Baked Goods

Bagel

$2.99
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$2.99

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.99

Cider Donut Muffin

$2.99
Corn Muffin

Corn Muffin

$2.99

Pumpkin Muffin

$2.99

Cookie

$2.99

Croissant

$3.49
Gaga's Coffee Cake

Gaga's Coffee Cake

$3.49

Traditional family recipe coffee cake

Biscuit

Biscuit

$3.99
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.59

Cheddar Country Ham Scone

$3.99

Fresh

Grain Bowl

$9.99Out of stock

A mix of soughum, quinoa, and brown rice with Vermont maple syrup, coconut milk, dried fruit, fresh berries, and toasted coconut flakes

Fruit Salad

$6.99

Fresh seasonal cut fruit

Yogurt and Granola Bowl

$8.99

Greek yogurt, house-made granola, seasonal fruit preserve

Omelettes

Three-egg omelette served with home fries and your choice of toast.

Veggie Omelette

$12.49

Bell pepper and onion sofritto, roasted sweet potatoes, kale served with toast and home fries

Red, White, and Green Omelette

Red, White, and Green Omelette

$12.49

Tomato, feta cheese, and spinach served with toast and home fries

Lobster Omelette

Lobster Omelette

$27.99Out of stock

Fresh Gloucester lobster meat, lemon mascarpone, and chives served with toast and home fries

Ham and Cheese Omelette

Ham and Cheese Omelette

$12.49

Country ham, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese served with toast and home fries

Build-Your-Own Omelette

$6.99

Your choice of meat, cheese, and veggies to build your own omelette

Breakfast Favorites

Traditional Breakfast

Traditional Breakfast

$9.99

Three eggs your way with home fries and your choice of toast and side of meat (bacon, turkey bacon, mortadella, or deli ham).

2 Eggs & Toast

$6.99
Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$9.99

Served with butter, real Vermont maple syrup, and your choice of add-ins and/or toppings

Short Stack of Buttermilk Pancakes

Short Stack of Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.99

Served with butter, real Vermont maple syrup, and your choice of add-ins and/or toppings

Pork Hache

Pork Hache

$11.99

Roasted pork mixed with potatoes, onions, garlic, and spices. Topped with a sunny-side egg, jalapeño salsa, and a roasted tomato sauce

Sausage Quiche

$9.99

House-made breakfast sausage, onions, red peppers, and cheddar cheese served with a side green salad.

Spinach Quiche

$9.99Out of stock

Spinach, feta, lemon, and garlic served with a side green salad.

Croissant Bread Pudding French Toast

Croissant Bread Pudding French Toast

$11.99

Strawberry sauce, fresh strawberries, orange whipped cream.

Sandwiches

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.99Out of stock

Open-faced whole grain toast, smashed avocado, radish, cucumber, feta, and mint salsa verde.

Happy Burger

Happy Burger

$9.99

5oz smash patty, aged cheddar, iceburg lettuce, tomato, bacon, and Happy Sauce on a potato roll.

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$9.99

BBQ sweet potato, charred broccoli rabe, kale, pickled red onions, smoked tomato jam, and aged cheddar on a ciabatta roll.

Italian Grinder

Italian Grinder

$12.99

Salami, capicola, prosciutto, and mortadella all sliced to order; aged provolone, Bibb lettuce, peppadew peppers, aged balsamic, oil and vinegar on a ciabatta roll.

Roasted Pork Sandwich

Roasted Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Baby spinach, red onion, smoked tomato jam, and aged provolone on a ciabatta roll.

Seared Tuna Sandwich

Seared Tuna Sandwich

$16.99

Charred broccoli rabe, green harissa, sweet and hot red peppers, and Happy Sauce on ciabatta roll.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Brined and roasted chicken breast, smoked tomato jam, and iceberg lettuce tossed with ranch dressing, cucumber, red onion on a potato roll.

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$15.99

Panko breaded and pan-fried haddock, shredded iceberg lettuce, chipotle tartar sauce, tomato, red onion on a potato roll.

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$35.99Out of stock

Fresh Gloucester lobster meat tossed with a lemon aioli, chives, and brown butter crumble on New England-style brioche bun.

Chicken Cesar Wrap

$10.99

Brined and roasted chicken breast, lettuce, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, garlic croutons on a 12-inch whole wheat wrap.

BLT

$9.99

Four strips of applewood-smoked bacon, tomato, iceberg lettuce, and mayo on your choice of white or whole grain toast.

Chili Dog

$5.99Out of stock

Hot dog topped with our house-made chili.

Salads

Green Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced shallot, bell peppers, radish, a citrus vinaigrette

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$11.99

Tuscan kale, toasted bread crumbs, bacon crumble, pickled red onions, grated parmesan, and buttermilk ranch

Ceasar Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, garlic croutons

Soup

Smoked Haddock Chowder

Smoked Haddock Chowder

$8.49

Local haddock smoked in-house, potatoes, onions, and cream

Tomato Soup

$5.99Out of stock

Roasted tomatoes, onions, roasted garlic, basil, and oat milk.

Chili

$7.49Out of stock

Slow-cooked ground beef and four-bean chili with diced tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, and our chili spice blend.

Kids Menu

Kid Pancake

$4.99

Served with real Vermont maple syrup and butter

Kid Waffle

$5.99

Served with real Vermont maple syrup and butter

Kid Scramble

$4.99

Scrambled eggs served with toast

Kid Breakfast Sandwich

$5.49

Egg and cheese on an English muffin

Kid Yogurt, Fruit, and Granola Bowl

$4.99

Greek yogurt, house-made granola, and seasonal fruit

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Served with your choice of salad, bag of chips, or fruit

Hot Dog

$4.99

Served with your choice of side salad, bag of chips, or fruit

Kid Burger

$4.99

Served with your choice of salad, bag of chips, or fruit

Bowl of Cereal

$3.49

Cereal and milk

Add

Side Bacon

$3.99

Side Turkey Bacon

$3.99

Side Breakfast Sausage

$2.49

Side Prosciutto

$4.99

Side Egg

$0.99

Side Toast

$1.99

Side Bagel

$2.99

Side English Muffin

$1.99

Side Biscuit

$3.99

Side Home Fries

$3.99

Side Green Salad

$5.99

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced shallot, bell peppers, radish, a citrus vinaigrette

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Side Kale Salad

$5.99

Specials

Chef's Breakfast

Chef's Breakfast

$10.99

Two scrambled eggs, two pieces of bacon, American cheese, and maple butter wrapped in a pancake.

Turkey Club

$11.99

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and roasted garlic mayo on whole grain bread.

Whole Wheat Dog Treats

Whole Wheat Dog Treats

$4.49

Pack of three crunchy dog biscuits made with whole wheat flour, egg, and house-made country ham stock.

COMBO: Tomato Soup/Grilled Cheese

$8.99Out of stock

Tomato soup with roasted tomatoes, onion, roasted garlic, basil, and oat milk (VEGAN). Grilled cheese with white bread and aged cheddar.

Fall Holiday Sandwich

Fall Holiday Sandwich

$12.99

Turkey, stuffing made with our house made breakfast sausage and scratch-made biscuits, cranberry sauce, cheddar cheese, Cole slaw, and garlic mayo on griddled buttered white bread.

Espresso

Single Shot

$2.75

Double Shot

$3.00

Latte

$3.50+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.50+

With house-made pumpkin spice syrup.

Mocha

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Americano

$3.25+

Cortado

$3.50

Iced Latte

$4.25+

Iced Mocha

$4.25+

Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.49+

Iced Coffee

$2.99+

Tea

Chai Latte

$3.49+Out of stock

Hot Tea

$1.49+

Iced Chai Latte

$3.99+Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$2.49+

Peach Iced Green Tea

$2.99+

Iced green tea with house-made peach syrup.

Cozy Milk

Steamed milk with your choice of a flavor shot.

Cozy Milk

$2.49+

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$1.49+

Cider

Hot Mulled Cider

$2.99+

Decals

Logo Decal

Logo Decal

$4.99

Shirts/Hoodies

Yellow Short T

Yellow Short T

$27.99
Navy Short T

Navy Short T

$27.99

Yellow Long T

$33.99
Navy Long T

Navy Long T

$33.99
Navy Hoodie

Navy Hoodie

$54.99
Whale Tour T

Whale Tour T

$29.99
Whale Fluke Sunset T

Whale Fluke Sunset T

$27.99

Sodas

Mexican Coke

$3.69

Diet Coke

$1.49

Jarritos

$2.99

Spindrift

$2.29

Maine Root

$2.99

Iced Tea

$5.49

Juice

Apple And Eve Fruit Punch

$2.49

Apple And Eve Very Berry

$2.49Out of stock

Apple And Eve Apple

$2.49Out of stock

Honest Appley Ever After

$0.99Out of stock

Natalie's Orange Juice

$4.59

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$5.99

Lemonade

$3.99Out of stock

Applejuice

Out of stock

Water

Acqua Panna

$2.49Out of stock

Coconut Water

$3.59Out of stock

Poland Springs

$1.99

San Pellegrino 16oz

$3.49

San Pellegrino 8oz

$2.49Out of stock

Polar Seltzer Pink Apple & Lemon

$1.99Out of stock

Polar Seltzer Orange Vanilla

$1.99Out of stock

Polar Seltzer Raspberry Lime

$1.99Out of stock

Polar Seltzer Black Cherry

$1.99Out of stock

Milk

Horizon Organic Milk

$2.59

Ronnybrook Chocolate Milk

$3.99Out of stock

Kombucha

Blueberry Cinnamon

$3.49Out of stock

Hibiscus Ginger

$3.49Out of stock

Jasmine Lavender

$3.49Out of stock

Pineapple Chamomile

$3.49Out of stock

Jalapeño Cucumber

$3.49Out of stock

Chips/Snacks

Cheetos

$1.09Out of stock

Deep River Chips

$1.99

Doritos

$1.09Out of stock

Fritos

$1.09Out of stock

Lays

$1.09Out of stock

Pirate's Booty

$1.09Out of stock

Smartfood Popcorn

$1.09Out of stock
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast and lunch café in the Magnolia village of Gloucester, MA. Before placing your order, please inform us of any food allergies.

Location

2 Lexington Ave, Gloucester, MA 01930

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Happy Humpback Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mile Marker One
orange star4.4 • 1,606
75 Essex Ave Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext
Antique Table - Manchester
orange star4.8 • 8
7 Central St Manchester, MA 01944
View restaurantnext
Allie's Beach Street Cafe - Manchester By The Sea
orange starNo Reviews
35 Beach Street Manchester, MA 01944
View restaurantnext
Bravo By The Sea
orange star4.1 • 33
40 Beach St Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA 01944
View restaurantnext
Bravo by the Sea - Gloucester - 131 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
131 Main Street Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext
Azorean
orange star4.6 • 1,875
133 Washington St. Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gloucester

Azorean
orange star4.6 • 1,875
133 Washington St. Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext
Mile Marker One
orange star4.4 • 1,606
75 Essex Ave Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext
Passports Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 536
110 MAIN ST Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext
Magnolia 525 Tavern - Magnolia
orange star4.4 • 466
12 Lexington Ave Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext
Willow Rest
orange star4.5 • 358
1 Holly Street Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext
George's Coffee Shop
orange star4.5 • 289
178 Washington St Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gloucester
Rockport
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Ipswich
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Beverly
review star
Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)
Marblehead
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Danvers
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Swampscott
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston