- Home
- /
- New Orleans
- /
- HAPPYJAXX
HAPPYJAXX
No reviews yet
2817 Jefferson Hwy
Jefferson, LA 70121
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
SALAD BOWLS
FRESH GREEN SALADS
- Sun Salad$10.00
kalamata olive (*olives may contain pits), cucumber, baby tomato, roasted red pepper, red onion, baby potato, queso fresco cheese over mixed greens w/ choice of dressing served on the side - creamy lemon garlic dressing (contains eggs), lemon & balsamic vinaigrette (vegan) OR tahini green goddess (vegan, sesame)
- God Bless Mexico Salad$10.00
avocado, roasted corn, roasted red pepper, red onion, carrot, black bean, garbanzo beans, grape tomato, queso fresco cheese, mixed greens w/ sweet-citrus-jalapeno (vegan) OR tahini green goddess (vegan, sesame) dressing on side
- Sesame Crunch Salad$10.00
Steamed-then-chilled crunchy broccoli tossed with radish, carrot, cabbage, cucumber, pepitas, red onion over mixed greens w/ creamy sesame ginger & garlic (soy, sesame) OR tahini green goddess (vegan) dressing served on the side
- JAXX Pasta Cobb Salad$10.00
mixed greens topped with basil pesto spiral pasta, chopped bacon, tomato, avocado, chopped egg, carrot, red onion, provolone cheese, queso fresco cheese, toasted pepitas and choice of - tahini green goddess, creamy lemon garlic or lemon balsamic vinaigrette served on side
- Simply Greens Side Salad$5.00
Small salad baby mixed greens, curly green and romaine lettuces with choice of dressing served on the side.
POWER BOWLS
- Protein Power Bowl$13.00
Protein Power Bowl Three (1.75oz) Dry-Rubbed¹ & Seared Protein Medallions ², olive oil flash roasted cabbage, carrots, red onion, black beans, chickpea and lentils over cold baby spinach topped with pepitas, avocado mash, grape tomato, choice of sauce³ ¹ smoked paprika, onion spice, garlic spice, mustard spice, oregano, cumin ² all three medallions must be the same: Land & Sea (salmon), House (vegetarian), Chorizo or Beef ³ Bachan’s BBQ (soy & wheat), Tahini Green Goddess, Smoked Sesame Ginger, Sweet-Citrus-Jalapeno
- House Power Bowl (vegetarian)$13.00
House Power Bowl (vegetarian) Three (2oz) Dry-Rubbed¹ & Seared House Burger Medallions², olive oil roasted baby potato, broccoli, carrot, red onion over cold baby spinach, bulgar wheat, avocado mash, grape tomato, hummus, tahini green goddess sauce ¹ smoked paprika, onion spice, garlic spice, mustard spice, oregano, cumin ² bulgur wheat, lentils, carrot, chickpea, mushroom, garlic, peppers, herbs, spices
CRISPY LAVASH
LAVASH PIZZA
- Kids Cheese Lavash Pizza$9.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella on lavash flatbread crust
- House Lavash Pizza (vegetarian)$10.00
House Pizza (vegetarian) tomato & bechamel sauces, mozzarella, parmesan, plant-based hash, basil pesto¹, Moroccan spice cauliflower, red onion, roasted garlic, tomato on lavash ¹pesto contains nuts & dairy
- Tomato Basil Lavash Pizza (vegetarian)$10.00
Tomato & Basil Pizza (vegetarian) made with tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, basil pesto¹, baby tomato, basil, olive oil, basil on lavash flatbread crust. Available modifications: no grape tomat, no fresh basil. Pesto in the crust and cannot be removed. ¹contains nuts & dairy
- Pepperoni Lavash Pizza$10.00
Pepperoni Pizza made with olive oil, tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmesan, pepperoni, red onion, basil, sea salt on lavash flatbread crust *pesto contains nuts
- Sweet Heat Lavash Pizza$10.00
Sweet Heat Pizza is made with tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, queso fresco cheese, sliced jalapeno, basil, honey on lavash flatbread crust
- Spinach Mushroom Lavash Pizza (vegetarian)$10.00
Spinach & Mushroom Pizza made with cheesy bechamel sauce, mozzarella, spinach, fresh mushroom, red onion, parmesan, olive oil on lavash flatbread crust.
LAVASH TOAST
- AVOCADO LAVASH TOAST$10.00
Avocado Lavash Toast (vegetarian) Olive Oil & Herb Sea Salt toasted lavash topped with avocado mash, tomato, fresh greens, cucumber, red pepper, queso fresco cheese, tahini green goddess sauce
- HUMMUS LAVASH TOAST$10.00
HUMMUS LAVASH TOAST (vegetarian) Olive Oil & Herb Sea Salt toasted lavash topped with avocado mash or hummus, tomato, fresh greens, cucumber, red pepper, queso fresco cheese, tahini green goddess sauce
SANDWICHES
BURGERS
- JAXX No-Bun Burgers$11.00
Two Dry-Rub Patties of your choice (beef, house, land & sea, chorizo) with red onion, roasted broccoli & mushrooms, Buchan's Japanese BBQ Sauce topped with chilled creamy cabbage slaw, tomato and pickles; eaten with a fork!
- Cheese Burger$9.00
4oz Beef Patty seasoned with dry-rub¹, salt & pepper topped with red onion & american cheese, bread & butter pickles on a toasted bun ¹smoked paprika, onion spice, garlic spice, mustard spice, oregano, cumin
- House Burger (vegetarian)$9.00
House Burger (vegetarian) Dry-Rubbed¹ Plant Based Patty², queso fresco cheese, slice grape tomato, red onion, mix greens, tahini green goddess sauce, bread & butter pickles. ¹smoked paprika, onion spice, garlic spice, mustard spice, oregano, cumin ²bulgur wheat, lentils, carrot, chickpea, mushroom, garlic, peppers, herbs, spices
- Yukon Smash Burger$9.00
Yukon Smash Burger (vegetarian) made with smashed & griddled baby-gold potatoes, creamy cabbage slaw, red onion, bread & butter pickles, fresh greens, sun-dried tomato aioli on a toasted bun!
- Land & Sea Burger (salmon)$9.00
Land & Sea Burger (salmon) Dry-Rubbed¹ Salmon & Red Lentil Patty², red onion, fresh greens, slice grape tomato, capers, dill, cream cheese on a toasted bun! ¹smoked paprika, onion spice, garlic spice, mustard spice, oregano, cumin ²olive oil, Atlantic salmon, red lentils, rice, garlic, peppers, herbs, spices
- BBQ Chorizo Burger (pork)$9.00
BBQ Chorizo Burger Dry-Rubbed¹ Fresh Chorizo Sausage patty, american cheese, red onion, Bachan’s Japanese BBQ Sauce², creamy cabbage slaw on a toasted bun! ¹smoked paprika, onion spice, garlic spice, mustard spice, oregano, cumin ²contains soy, wheat
- Kids Cheese Burger$7.00
seasoned 2oz beef patty and american cheese on a toasted bun
- Kids Veggie Cheese Burger (vegetarian)$7.00
seasoned 2oz house veggie patty with american cheese on a toasted bun
EGG SANDWICHES
SIDES
COLD SIDES
- Crispy Potato Salad$5.00Out of stock
pressed & griddled baby potatoes chilled then tossed with chopped egg, celery, pickles, pickle juice, red onion, mayonnaise, yellow mustard, fresh herbs, salt, black pepper
- Simply Greens Side Salad$5.00
Small salad baby mixed greens, curly green and romaine lettuces with choice of dressing served on the side.
HOT SIDES
- Roasted Broccoli$4.50
Olive oil & herb-sea-salt roasted broccoli served with choice of smoked sesame ginger¹ , sweet-citrus-jalapeno sauce or tahini green goddess on the side. ¹contains soy sauce, wheat, mayo, garlic
- Hot Fork Potatoes$4.50
Olive oil & herb-sea-salt roasted baby potatoes served with choice of ketchup, lemon aioli or tahini green goddess sauce on the side
- Cheesy Broccoli$5.50
Olive oil & herb sea salt roasted broccoli florets topped with cheesy bechamel sauce.
- Cheesy Potatoes$5.50
Olive oil & herb sea salt roasted baby potatoes topped with cheesy bechamel sauce
- Cheesy Pasta$5.00
Our "Mac & Cheese" made with spiral pasta, basil pesto¹ and cheesy bechamel sauce. ¹pesto contains nuts & dairy
- Cheesy Broccoli & Potatoes$5.50Out of stock
Olive oil & herb sea salt roasted broccoli and baby potato topped with cheesy bechamel sauce.
- Cheesy Broccoli & Pasta$5.50
Olive oil roasted broccoli florets and basil pesto spiral pasta topped with cheesy bechamel sauce.
PROTEIN COOKIES
WARM COOKIES
- Peanut Butter & Berries Cookie$4.50
Peanut Butter & Dried Fruit make this a Cookie PB&J. Made with our mix of wheat, oat, rye and pea protein flour.
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.50
Chocolate, Chocolate Chip bar cookie made with our mix of wheat, oat, rye and pea protein flour.
- Lemon Ginger Toffee Cookie$4.50Out of stock
SMOOTH & BLENDED
ACAI & PITAYA SUNDAES
- Strawberry Chocolate Acai Sundae$10.00Out of stock
- Almond Matcha Pitaya Sundae$10.00
Frozen Scoops of Blened Pitaya, Pineapple, Almond Butter & Green Tea layered with fresh pineapple, toasted coconut, raspberry sauce, almond butter, vanilla granola and finished with a dusting of matcha powder. Served with a FREE SPOON!
SMOOTHIES
- Berry Banana Mango Smoothie$8.00
whole strawberry, blueberry, banana, mango, Greek yogurt, cow's milk, ice, local honey or agave blended to order!
- Brain Waves Smoothie$8.00
whole apple, avocado, kiwi, banana, almond-butter, lime, ginger, coconut “milk”, local honey or agave blended to order! *contains nuts
- Bright Eyes Smoothie$8.00
whole mango, blueberry, carrot, raspberry, banana, lemon, apple juice, local honey or agave blended to order!
- Green Energy Smoothie (caffeine)$8.00
Whole apple, banana, pineapple, spinach, avocado, ginger, mint, green tea*, ice, local honey or agave blended to order! *green tea contains caffeine
- Immunity Smoothie (caffeine)$8.00
whole pineapple, banana, carrot, kale, matcha powder*, lemon, apple juice, ice, local honey or agave blended to order! *matcha powder contains caffeine
- Muscle Punch Smoothie$8.00
Blended blueberry, banana, spinach, Greek yogurt, hemp hearts, nutella*, milk, ice, sea salt, local honey or agave blended to order! *nutella contains nuts
- Recovery Smoothie$8.00
whole banana, blueberry, avocado, vanilla granola, spinach, dried cherry, orange juice, ice, local honey or agave blended to order!
- Strawberry Chocolate Smoothie$8.00
whole strawberry, banana, nutella*, oat milk, ice, local honey or agave blended to order! *nutella contains nuts
PROTEIN MILKSHAKES
- Mint Chip Mars Protein Shake$9.00
whole raspberry, strawberry, banana, chocolate chips, vanilla ice cream, ice, milk, pea-protein, agave, mint blended to order!
- Chocolate PBJ Protein Shake$9.00
whole banana, strawberry, peanut butter, vanilla ice cream, milk, ice, nutella*, agave, pea protein, sea salt blended to order! *contains nuts
- Tropical Matcha Protein Shake$9.00
whole banana, pineapple, lychee fruit, vanilla ice cream, whole milk, ice, pea-protein, matcha powder, agave blended to order!
- Orange Blush Protein Shake$9.00
whole banana, raspberry, vanilla ice cream, pea protein, orange juice, milk, ice blended to order!
- Tropical Toffee Coffee Protein Shake$9.00
whole banana, mango, almond butter, toffee, strawberry, nutella*, vanilla ice cream, milk, cold brew coffee, pea-protein, ice, agave blended to order! *nutella contains nuts
- Peach Pie Protein Shake$9.00
whole peaches (canned), mango, banana, vanilla granola, vanilla ice cream, milk, pea-protein, ice, agave blended to order!
COLD DRINKS
House Drinks
- Hibiscus Limeade$3.00+
Cold brewed hibiscus tea, lime juice, sugar, mint over ice. Caffeine free!
- Raspberry Green Tea Peppermint Lemonade$3.00+
Cold Brewed Green & Peppermint teas mixed with raspberry puree, lemon juice, sweetened with sugar and served over ice. Mild Caffeine.
- Green Tea (unsweetened)$3.00+
- Pomegranate Peach$3.00+Out of stock
Pomegranate Peach is a blend of orange vanilla rooibos tea, peach nectar, pomegranate juice, raspberry puree, sugar served over ice! (non-caffeinated)
- JAXX Juicy Tea$3.50+
JAXX Juicy Tea is blended whole peach, apple, pineapple mixed with green tea, ginger, matcha and sugar served over ice. (mild caffeine)
- JAXX Recovery$4.00+
JAXX Recovery is blended green tea, pomegranate & lemon juices, whole lime-men-cucumber, mint, sugar and vanilla poured over ice. He ain't handsome but recovery rarely is.
- Blended Coffee$4.00+
Blended Coffee is a velvety blend of our cold brew coffee, ice, sugar and milk. Oat and Almond Milks $1.
- Ice Coffee$3.00+
Our 24 Hour Cold Brewed Coffee served over ice. We brew with a light roast for more delicate flavor and caffeine. Add sugar or milk(s).
- JAXX Coffee$5.00+
JAXX Coffee is a rich blend of our cold brew coffee, whole banana, medjool date, molasses, vanilla, orange, cardamon spice, sugar, ice and milk with a drizzle of molasses on top.
Cans & Bottles
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Can of Coke Cola$2.50
- Can of Diet Coke$2.50
- La Croix Pasteque (watermelon) Water$2.50
Sparkling Water. No sodium. No sweetener. No calories.
- La Croix LimonCello Water$2.50
- La Croix Hi-Biscus Water$2.50
- Cherry Limeade Poppi Prebiotic Soda$3.00
Each can of poppi includes agave inulin, a prebiotic (and natural sweetener) extracted from the agave tequilana plant.
- Orange Poppi Prebiotic Soda$3.00
Each can of poppi includes agave inulin, a prebiotic (and natural sweetener) extracted from the agave tequilana plant.
- Strawberry Lemon Poppi Prebiotic Soda$3.00
Each can of poppi includes agave inulin, a prebiotic (and natural sweetener) extracted from the agave tequilana plant.
- 16oz Cup of Ice, Lid & Straw$0.55
FRUIT
Fresh Fruit
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
HAPPYJAXX Good Mood Food is a Curbside Cafe offering Take-Out and Delivery only. Our menu offers healthy versions of traditional cravings.
2817 Jefferson Hwy, Jefferson, LA 70121